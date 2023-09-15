UFC Fight Night 227 Predictions: Full Card, Prelims Betting Picks

After a month of traveling around the world, the UFC returns to the United States with a massive Fight Night event. Alexa Grasso will face Valentina Shevchenko in a rematch for the Women's Flyweight Championship in the main event. Here are our UFC Fight Night 227 predictions.

UFC Fight Night 227 Predictions: A Main Card Worthy of a PPV Event

Alexa Grasso vs Valentina Shevchenko Prediction

Alexa Grasso won the championship belt in March 2023 in a bout with Valentina Shevchenko (submission). Before this, the Mexican won four fights in a row. She defeated Korean Ji Yong Kim (unanimous decision), American Maisie Barber (unanimous), Scottish Joanne Wood (submission), and Vivian Araujo (unanimous) from Brazil.

In total, the 30-year-old Latina has 16 wins (four by knockout, ten by decision, two by submission) and three defeats. Grasso is a brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Valentina Shevchenko is an 11-time world champion in Muay Thai, three-time in kickboxing, and two-time in MMA. The unbeaten streak of the athlete from Kyrgyzstan before the defeat from Grasso was nine fights. In total, Shevchenko has 22 victories (eight by knockout, seven by decision, seven by submission) in MMA and four defeats. She mastered the art of fighting in Muay Thai and kickboxing.

Bookmakers consider Shevchenko the clear favorite in the upcoming fight and we agree with them for our UFC Fight Night 227 predictions. She should have won in the previous fight, but Grasso, with the rank of underdog, unexpectedly achieved victory for everyone. Valentina is quite capable of taking revenge and defeating her in a rematch.

• Shevchenko to Win

Kevin Holland vs Jack Della Maddalena Prediction

Kevin Holland is ranked 13th in the division rankings. Before signing a contract with the UFC in 2018, the American competed in Bellator , Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) and was the Xtreme Knockout champion. Trailblazer won his last two fights, defeating Santiago Ponzinibbio (knockout) and Michael Chiesa (submission).

The 30-year-old fighter has 15 wins (12 by knockout, five by decision, eight by submission) and nine defeats. Holland holds black belts in Kung Fu and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Jack Della Maddalena is ranked 14th in the division rankings. Before mixed martial arts, he trained in boxing. He has been in the UFC for a relatively short time. His contract with the promotion was signed in January 2022. Since then, he has not lost a single fight. In the latter, he defeated Bassil Hafez (separate).

The 27-year-old has a record of 15 wins (11 by knockout, two by decision, two by submission) and two losses. Maddalena has a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Bookmakers consider Maddalena the clear favorite for the upcoming fight and we agree with them for our UFC Fight Night 227 predictions.. His winning streak has already lasted 15 fights. The Australian is in excellent physical shape and psychological condition. Jack shouldn't have any problems fighting Holland.

• Maddalena via KO/TKO/Submission

Raul Rosas Jr. vs Terrence Mitchell Prediction:

Raul Rosas Jr. will fight only his third fight in the strongest mixed martial arts promotion. In the latter, the Mexican lost to the American Christian Rodriguez (unanimous decision) and interrupted his winning streak of seven fights. Before signing a contract with the UFC, the Latin American fighter competed in the Ultimate Warrior Challenge (UWC) in Mexico.

The 18-year-old rising star has seven wins (one by knockout, one by decision, five by submission) and one defeat.

Terrence Mitchell competed for Alaska Combat Entertainment (ACE) before the UFC, where he scored three wins in four title fights. However, the American lost his debut in the UFC, losing in July 2022 to 22-year-old Cameron Saiman (technical knockout) from South Africa.

The 33-year-old Mitchell has 11 wins (six by knockout, five by submission) and four losses.

According to anthropometric data, the fighters are very similar. But the age difference is 15 years. However, according to bookmakers, Rosas will be the clear favorite in the upcoming fight and we agree with them for our UFC Fight Night 227 predictions. Mitchell has already shown that he is not ready for the UFC, losing in his last fight to a young opponent. Raul is quite capable of improving his statistics of early victories.

• Rosas via KO/TKO/Submission

UFC Fight Night 227 Prelims Predictions: Our Top Pick

Roman Kopylov vs Josh Fremd Prediction

Roman Kopylov is a former Fight Nights Global (FNG) champion. He will fight his sixth match in the UFC. In the first two he was defeated. But then he won three victories in a row. In the last fight in July 2023, he defeated the Brazilian Claudio Ribeiro (knockout).

The 33-year-old Russian has 11 wins (ten by knockout, one by decision) and two losses. Before mixed martial arts, Kopylov was engaged in hand-to-hand combat.

Josh Fremd will fight for his fifth time in the UFC. Before that, he competed in the Fighting Alliance Championship (FAC) and Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) but did not achieve much success. The American won his last two fights, defeating his compatriots Sedriques Dumas (submission) and Jamie Pickett (unanimous decision).

The 29-year-old fighter has 15 wins (five by knockout, four by decision, six by submission) and five losses. The fight with Kopylov will be on short notice for him.

Bookmakers consider Kopylov the clear favorite for the upcoming fight and we agree with them for our UFC Fight Night 227 predictions.. Fremd is ten centimeters taller than his opponent and will undoubtedly look much larger. The Russian is a more interesting fighter. He moves well in the Octagon and has an amazing punch. Roman won all three of his last victories by knockout.

• Kopylov via KO/TKO/Submission

UFC Fight Night 227 Full Card Predictions: The Best of the Rest

Betting on the Prelims is traditionally a hard task. Therefore, we have selected one additional bout from the main card to finish our UFC Fight Night 227 picks.

Fernando Padilla vs Kyle Nelson Prediction

Fernando Padilla will fight in only his second fight in the UFC. Before moving to the UFC, the Mexican competed in the Fury Fighting Championship (FFC), Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA). In total, the 26-year-old fighter has 14 victories (five by knockout, two by decision, seven by submission) and four defeats.

Padilla has won his last three fights. Americans Julian Erosa (technical knockout), Cameron Graves (technical knockout) and Nathaniel Togba (split decision) were defeated. However, before that he lost to Spike Carlyle (split) from the USA.

Kyle Nelson is a former Canadian Elite 1 MMA welterweight champion. The Monster also competed in the Romanian league Real Xtreme Fighting (RXF) before signing a contract with the UFC. The 32-year-old Canadian has 13 wins (five by knockout, five by decision, three by submission) and five defeats. Nelson is a brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Bookmakers consider Padilla the clear favorite for the upcoming fight and we agree with them for our UFC Fight Night 227 predictions. Nelson has been competing in the UFC since 2018 but has not achieved much success. Everything is going to the point that the younger Mexican will defeat his opponent before the final siren. The Latin American fighter has 12 early victories.

• Padilla via KO/TKO/Submission