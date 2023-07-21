UFC Fight Night 224 Weigh In: One Fighter Was Given An Extra Hour

It's official! The Fight Night in London has been confirmed as the official UFC Fight Night 224 weigh in passed a few hours ago. Which fighters missed weight and will there be changes in the card? Here are the latest UFC news.

UFC Fight Night 224 Weigh In: Everyone Made Weight But Not Exactly

The official weigh in started early in the morning and all 30 fighters made an appearance on the scale. You heard that right – 30 fighters. This will be the biggest UFC fight card in a while even though it is just a Fight Night and not a numbered PPV event. And more shockingly, we did not lose a single bout after the UFC Fight Night weigh in results.

The highlight of the event was the showing of Jonny Parsons, an American fighter with a 8-2-0 record. He was the only one out of 30 fighters that missed weight on the first attempt. Usually, this means one of three things: he gets fined and the fight continues as planned; the fight is moved to catchweight; or the fight gets cancelled.

In this case, Jonny Parsons was allowed a second chance. The UFC gave him one extra hour to make weight and he did it in the end.

This reminds us of the huge problem that is the official weigh ins. Why don't most fighters get a second chance like this one? More importantly, what is the actual point of the weigh ins, when it simply makes fighters lose weight through unhealthy methods?

You know, fighters make weight on Friday and then they are 20 pounds heavier during the fight on the next day. We have always believed that the UFC should change the rules and make a shift in the categories.

What's your opinion on the matter? Do you think that fighters should be given extra time to cut weight after they step on the scale? Especially a debutant like Jonny Parsons, who should have gone above and beyond to make weight and make a good impression.

Anyway, let's take a closer look at the actual results of the official UFC Fight Night 224 weigh in.

UFC Fight Night 224 Weigh In Results: Here are the actual numbers

Main Card

• Heavyweight: Tom Aspinall (258) vs Marcin Tybura (246)

• Women's Flyweight: Molly McCann (125) vs Julija Stoliarenko (125)

• Featherweight: Nathaniel Wood (145) vs Andre Fili (146)

• Middleweight: Paul Craig (186) vs Andre Muniz (185)

• Lightweight: Jai Herbert (155) vs Farez Ziam (155)

• Featherweight: Lerone Murphy (146) vs Josh Culibao (146)

Prelims

• Bantamweight: Davey Grant (136) vs Daniel Marcos (136)

• Welterweight: Danny Roberts (171) vs Jonny Parsons (171)

• Lightweight: Marc Diakiese (156) vs Joel Alvarez (156)

• Heavyweight: Mick Parkin (264) vs Jamal Pogues (266)

• Middleweight: Makhmud Muradov (186) vs Bryan Barberena (185)

• Women's Bantamweight: Ketlen Vieira (135) vs Pannie Kianzad (136)

• Lightweight: Chris Duncan (156) vs Yanal Ashmouz (155)

• Women's Strawweight: Shauna Bannon (115) vs Bruna Brasil (115)

• Flyweight: Jafel Filho (126) vs Daniel Barez (125)

Now that the UFC Fight Night 224 weigh in is over and we have all our fights confirmed, we can start thinking about the best picks and odds for the upcoming event.