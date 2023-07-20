UFC Fight Night 224 Fight Card: Stacked With The Best British Fighters

The UFC returns with a massive fight night event in London this weekend. Twenty thousand fans will storm the O2 Arena on Saturday for an event stacked with the best British talents in the biggest MMA promotion. Here is everything you need to know about the UFC Fight Night 224 fight card.

UFC Fight Night 224 Fight Card: Everything You Need to Know

This UFC fight card will not be the typical small weekly event. Yes, there will be no title fight here, as it is a Fight Night, but it is an event in London, and those have been some of the best in recent years. As expected, almost every bout on the UFC Fight Night 224 fight card includes at least one British fighter.

Some of the biggest prospects born in the United Kingdom will make an appearance here. Tom Aspinall and Molly McCann will show up in the main and co-main events, veteran Paul Craig will also have a fight, and Jai Herbert will also appear in the main card. These are all bright finishers, making us extremely excited for the UFC fight card this weekend.

Only one thing could have made this card even better – Paddy Pimblett. Unfortunately, he has a fight scheduled for a different event.

One of the curiosities of this card is the fight between Ketlen Vieira and Pannie Kianzad. This Women's Bantamweight bout has been placed almost at the start of the event, early in the prelims. At the same time, this is the highest-ranked match on the entire card. Definitely tune in for this one before the Main Card.

With this said, let's take a look at the other big fights on the UFC Fight Night 224 fight card.

UFC Fight Night 224 Co-Main and Main Events

• Heavyweight: Tom Aspinall (12-3-0) vs Marcin Tybura (24-7-0)

• Women's Flyweight: Molly McCann (13-5-0) vs Julija Stoliarenko (10-8-2)

Starting with the main event of this UFC fight card, we have Tom Aspinall vs Marcin Tybura. Is this fight worthy of a main event in an event in an arena? We do not really think so but there is nothing to do about it.

This is an interesting bout nonetheless. Tom Aspinall seemed like the certain next contender for the title in the Heavyweight division. He was on a streak of five wins before losing to Curtis Blaydes in July 2022. He has not fought since then.

He will face Marcin Tybura, who is at the end of his career. Shockingly, Marcin won seven of his last eight matches in the UFC, although he has mostly been facing weak opposition.

It feels like he was placed against Tom Aspinall to give him an easier bout after a year away from the octagon.

In the co-main event of the UFC Fight Night 224 fight card, we have perhaps the more attractive fight of the two – Molly McCan vs Julija Stoliarenko.

After a solid three-win streak, Molly lost to Erin Blanchfield in November 2022 and has not fought since then. Obviously, she has become a fan-favorite in the UFC and the promotion is trying to give her a quick boost with this fight. Not that we want to neglect Julija's abilities but she lost four of her last five matches in the UFC. And Molly is better than most of her opponents.

This one should be a KO/Submission win for Molly McCann. With this said, here is the entire UFC Fight Night 224 fight card.

UFC Fight Night Main Card

• Featherweight: Nathaniel Wood (19-5-0) vs Andre Fili (22-9-0)

• Middleweight: Paul Craig (16-6-1) vs Andre Muniz (23-5-0)

• Lightweight: Jai Herbert (12-4-1) vs Farez Ziam (13-4-0)

• Featherweight: Lerone Murphy (12-0-1) vs Josh Culibao (11-1-1)

UFC Fight Night 224 Prelims

• Bantamweight: Davey Grant (15-6-) vs Daniel Marcos (14-0-0)

• Welterweight: Danny Roberts (18-7-0) vs Jonny Parsons (8-2-0)

• Lightweight: Marc Diakiese (16-6-0) vs Joel Alvarez (19-3-0)

• Heavyweight: Mick Parkin (6-0-0) vs Jamal Pogues (10-3-0)

• Middleweight: Makhmud Muradov (25-8-0) vs Bryan Barberena (18-10-0)

• Women's Bantamweight: Ketlen Vieira (13-3-0) vs Pannie Kianzad (17-6-0)

• Lightweight: Chris Duncan (10-1-0) vs Yanal Ashmouz (7-0-0)

• Women's Strawweight: Shauna Bannon (5-0-0) vs Bruna Brasil (8-3-1)

• Flyweight: Jafel Filho (14-3-0) vs Daniel Barez (0-1-0)

UFC Fight Card Tonight: Matchups to Watch Out For

Now that we discussed the entire UFC Fight Night 224 fight card, here are some solid bouts that deserve your attention. We obviously mentioned the fight involving Ketlen Vieira above. She was one of the main contenders in her division until her last defeat and this fight may put her name up for a title shot.

We also think that the bout between Paul Craig and Andre Muniz deserves some attention. The Englishman lost to Volkan Oezdemir and Johnny Walker, and he cannot afford a third one in a row. Craig is actually making a division change and this will be his debut in the Middleweight.

He will face an absolute monster – Andre Muniz. The Brazilian has a record of 23-5 and he was on a streak of 9 wins in a row before his recent defeat to Brendan Allen. This will be a huge challenge for him and a good chance for a big boost in the rankings.