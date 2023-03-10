The Ultimate Fighting Championship is coming back with a new Fight Night event in Las Vegas. Petr Yan will face Merab Dvalishvili in the main event but the entire card is stacked with massive matches. Here are our UFC Fight Night 221: Yan vs Dvalishvili full card predictions.

UFC Fight Night 221: Yan vs Dvalishvili Full Card Predictions, Odds, Analysis

Victor Henry vs Tony Gravely

Victor Henry Preview

Victor is a wrestler, he is the most dangerous on the ground. Henry is distinguished by tenacious control and good positional work. At the same time, Victor does not differ in that he focuses on passive control. He tries to finish the opponent in the ground and pound or go to the submission hold. I note the good endurance of Henry. He maintains maximum efficiency for three rounds.

Henry signed to the promotion late. This is a good fighter who has passed his peak. 35 is the retirement age for a flyweight fighter. He will be inferior to young athletes in speed and reaction, which will subsequently result in a series of defeats.

Tony Gravely Preview

Tony prefers to fight on the stand. Gravely has aggressive boxing: he throws a lot of powerful combinations, trying to bring down his opponent. On the ground, Tony works well in the top position, scoring opponents with ground and pound.

But Gravely's wrestling and grappling are far from ideal. Once in an attacking position, he often flirts, makes mistakes and does not notice the moment when his opponents get a good chance for a submission.

Henry vs Gravely Prediction

Both fighters are good on their feet. If Gravely finds his pace, he could beat Henry with a barrage of crushing blows. With the help of aggressive pressing, he will pinch the opponent at the net and hit him again and again. But Henry is also not someone that cannot fight. He will try to interrupt Gravely's combinations but we still believe that it will not be enough.

Said Nurmagomedov vs Jonathan Martinez

Said Nurmagomedov Preview

Said Nurmagomedov is a former World Fighting Championship Akhmat (WFCA) Bantamweight Champion and 2013 MMA World Champion. At the professional level, the 30-year-old Dagestan native has been performing since 2009.

Nurmagomedov's winning streak has already lasted four fights. Thanks to that, he broke into the top 15. At the moment, the Russian takes 14th place in the ranking of the lightest division.

Said in the last fight in December 2022 defeated Saidyokub Kakhramonov (submission) from Uzbekistan. He has 18 wins (four by knockout) and two losses.

Jonathan Martinez Preview

Jonathan Martinez was born and raised in California. At the age of 13, he moved with his family to Plainview, Texas, and began practicing taekwondo. At a conscious age, the fighter decided to switch to mixed martial arts. The 28-year-old American began his professional MMA career in 2014.

In the last fight in the UFC, he defeated his compatriot Cub Swanson in October 2022 (by technical knockout). Martinez has 16 wins (eight by knockout) and four losses.

Nurmagomedov vs Martinez Prediction

Analysts of bookmakers consider Nurmagomedov the undisputed favorite of the upcoming fight. It is worth agreeing with them. The only question is how the victory will be won. Martinez will become the first serious rival of the Russian on the way to the MMA Olympus. However, Said will have to succeed by defeating his opponent ahead of schedule.

Ricardo Ramos vs Austin Lingo

Ricardo Ramos Preview

Ricardo Ramos grew up on the rowdy streets of São Paulo and was often involved in fights as a teenager. His father sent him to Brazilian jiu-jitsu classes, but eventually kicked him out of the house at the age of 14. However, Ramos did not stop practicing martial arts.

The 27-year-old Brazilian in the last fight in June 2022 defeated the American Danny Chavez (knockout). Ramos has 16 wins (four by knockout) and four losses.

Austin Lingo Preview

Austin Lingo started martial arts at a young age. He was also a rowdy boy and liked to fight as a child. Lingo was engaged in boxing, taekwondo, and kickboxing. To improve his skills in Muay Thai, the 28-year-old American went to Thailand.

The Texas native last fought compatriot Luis Saldana (decision) in August 2022, and before that, Jacob Kilburn (decision) from the United States. Lingo has nine wins (four by knockout) and one loss.

Ramos vs Lingo Prediction

Analysts of bookmakers consider Ramos the undisputed favorite of the upcoming fight. It is worth agreeing with them. The only question is how the victory will be won. We will not believe in the success of the underdog. The Brazilian has four wins by knockout and two by submission. Everything goes to the fact that this fight will not last the entire distance.

Nikita Krylov vs Ryan Spann

Nikita Krylov Preview

Nikita Krylov won two victories in a row. A 30-year-old native of the Luhansk region defeated in July 2022 the Swede Alexander Gustafsson by knockout, and a few months later Volkan Ozdemir from Switzerland. However, before that, he lost two fights in a row, losing to the Scot Paul Craig and Magomed Ankalaev from Russia.

Krylov takes sixth place in the ranking of fighters in the light heavyweight category. He has been playing professionally since 2012. In addition to the UFC, the fighter fought in M-1 Global, Fight Nights, and Oplot Challenge.

Ryan Spann Preview

Ryan Spann began his fighting career in 2013 by performing in regional promotions. The 31-year-old American entered the UFC in 2018.

“Superman” won two victories in the last three fights. In May 2022, he defeated Ion Cutelaba from Moldova and a few months later American Dominic Reyes by knockout.

In September 2021, Spann lost to his compatriot Anthony Smith. The fighter from the USA takes the eighth place in the division.

Krylov vs Spann Prediction

Analysts of bookmakers consider Krylov the favorite of the upcoming fight. As a real veteran of the promotion, this is probably how it should be. Both fighters have powerful punches. Krylov has 12 knockout wins in mixed martial arts. Spann's similar indicator is six knockouts.

The Russian is quite capable of putting the opponent on the shoulder blades and finishing the fight ahead of schedule.

Alexander Volkov vs Alexandr Romanov

Heavyweight fighters Alexander Volkov and Alexandr Romanov will clash in the co-main event of the evening at the UFC Fight Night 221 in Las Vegas.

Alexander Volkov Preview

Alexander Volkov is a former Bellator Heavyweight Champion and M-1 Challenge Champion. The 34-year-old Muscovite takes eighth place in the division. “Drago” before moving from mixed martial arts was engaged in wrestling. Volkov has 35 wins (23 by knockout) and ten losses. In the last fight in June 2022, he defeated Jairzinho Rozenstruik (TKO) from Suriname.

Alexandr Romanov Preview

Alexandr Romanov is ranked 13th in the UFC heavyweight rankings. The 34- year-old Moldavian fighter knows the art of Ashihara karate, boxing, kickboxing, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. He has 16 wins (five by knockout) and one loss. He started competing in MMA in 2016. He joined the Dana White league in the fall of 2020 and immediately won.

Volkov vs Romanov Prediction

Analysts of bookmakers consider Romanov the favorite of the upcoming fight. However, one can argue with them. In the upcoming battle, the fighters' chances of success are almost equal. The Moldavian fighter has been performing in the world's strongest promotion in mixed martial arts for a short time. Volkov due to experience will have to achieve victory in a stubborn battle.