UFC Fight Night 216 Odds: Main Card, Prelims, Analysis and Predictions

The Ultimate Fighting Championship will host its final event for 2022 and it will be a fight night with Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland battling in the main event. However, there are multiple fights in the full card that have a lot more potential for real entertainment and we have selected the best ones for predictions.

Cody Brundage vs Michal Oleksiejczuk

Cody Brundage Preview

The 28-year-old is originally from Michigan and trains in Colorado at Фactory X Muay Thai. Cody's professional record in MMA is 8-2, with 7 early victories, and only twice his fights reached the decision of the judges. Brundage is a classic wrestler turned-fighter. To his average level, by the standards of the USA, wrestling, he added an overhand right and worked out the guillotine choke. Brundage's record in UFC 2-2, previously played in the LFA and tried to get into the organization through the Contender Series, where he lost by knockout to William Knight. On average, he throws 2.65 significant punches per minute, has a 51% standing defense, and also performs 1.81 takedowns in 15 minutes.

Michal Oleksiejczuk Preview

Michal, 27 years old, until recently competed in the light heavyweight division, made his middleweight debut four months ago against Sam Alvey, and the Pole won by knockout in the first round in two minutes (we bet on this outcome). Olekseychuk's professional record in MMA is 17-5, in UFC 5-4, with 12 knockout wins. He is still training in Poland, in the “Ankos MMA Poznan” gym. The Pole is best known for his boxing, averaging 4.95 significant punches with 50% accuracy and excellent defensive head movement with 64% efficiency. Many people talk about defensive problems on the ground, but this is only because of the 42% takedown defense figure that Jimmy Crut ruined for him with 8 takedowns in New Zealand. In other battles, Michal allowed himself to be transferred a maximum of 1 time per battle.

Brundage vs Oleksiejczuk Prediction

Michal Olekseychuk made the right decision to go down to middleweight, yet in light heavyweight, he was the least of his rivals. Now, against Brundage, the Pole will have an arm span advantage of 5 cm, with equal height. In the Brundage stance, he is no match for the Hussar, except for the right overhand, he has nothing, Michal, on the contrary, has a huge arsenal of percussion techniques with his hands, in addition to accuracy, he delicately transfers blows from the head to the liver and back. Cody exits on short notice, so I also rule out the fifteen-minute fight option. Brundage will have to endure some serious hits to last long enough to turn his fight on, and that's unlikely against a sharpshooter like Michal Olekseichuk. My choice, the victory of the Pole by knockout.

Arman Tsarukyan vs Damir Ismagulov

Arman Tsarukyan

Arman is a 25-year-old fighter from Armenia. He joined the UFC in 2019, agreeing to fight on short notice against Islam Makhachev, whom he lost via unanimous decision. But after that, Tsarukyan went on a series of 5 victories in a row before losing to Mateusz Gamrot in June.

Tsarukyan is a versatile fighter with a good wrestling base. He uses the stance mainly to prepare for the takedown. Arman has a good defense, he blocks almost all the opponent's attacks.

On the ground, a fighter relies on tenacious control. He passes the guard well and takes a dominant position, from where he controls opponents and scores points.

Damir Ismagulov

Damir is a 32-year-old fighter from Kazakhstan. Before moving to the UFC, Ismagulov was noted for his performances in M-1, where he became the champion in 2017. Damir's debut in the strongest league in the world took place in December 2018 in a duel against Alex Gorges, whom he defeated by a unanimous decision. After that, Ismagulov had 4 more fights, winning each on points.

Damir is a versatile fighter who relies on standing work. He has fast and accurate shots, good footwork, and head movement. If necessary, Ismagulov can impose control on the ground on the opponent and work a little with the ground and pound to show activity so that the referee does not raise the fighters.

Tsarukyan vs Ismagulov Prediction

We expect a pragmatic fight without huge escalations as this is the style of both fighters. Every single match that Damir Ismagulov has had to date has ended with him winning via decision. Five out of five fights. Arman has also been involved in predominantly passive fights lately, so we expect a long one here.