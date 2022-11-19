UFC Fight Night 215 Odds: Main Card, Prelims, Analysis and Predictions

The Ultimate Fighting Championship just had one of its biggest PPV events in history and we already have a new event for this week – UFC Fight Night 215: Lewis vs Spivac. While the main event will certainly draw most of the attention, the fight card is full of promising fights between UFC veterans and potential future stars. Here are our predictions for the best fights of the evening.

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs Ion Cutelaba

Kennedy Nzechukwu Preview

Kennedy is a 30-year-old fighter from Nigeria. He started his professional career in 2016 and played in the XKO and LFA leagues for the first 2 years. In 2018, Kennedy came to Dana White's Contender Series show, where he knocked out Dennis Bryant in the 1st round and signed a contract with the UFC.

Kennedy is a dangerous puncher. He aggressively works as the 1st number, hunting for the opponent's head. The Nigerian throws a large number of punches on different floors, which leads to the accumulation of damage, slowdown, and loss of cardio from the opponent.

Kennedy has good takedown defense, but if he is taken to the ground, he becomes helpless. It is difficult for him to get to his feet, being in a position on his back, because of which the fighter can only knit the opponent, not giving him space and waiting for the end of the round.

Ion Cutelaba Preview

Ion is a 28-year-old fighter from Moldova. He started his professional career in 2012. Before moving to the UFC, Cutelaba played in regional organizations in Europe, where he scored an 11-1 record. Ion's debut in the UFC took place in June 2016 in a duel against Misha Cirkunov, whom he lost by choke in the 3rd round.

The athlete performs unstably, alternating victories and defeats. In total, he spent 13 fights in the UFC: 5 won, 7 lost, and 1 fight ended in a draw.

Ion relies on physical strength. Through aggressive pressing, he overwhelms opponents and knocks them out. Cutelaba is a basic freestyle wrestler who reinforced his judo and sambo grappling skills. Thanks to this, he effectively conducts takedowns and defends himself from them. Cutelaba has cardio problems. He lasts for 1.5-2 rounds, then he gives up the initiative. Therefore, most of his defeats happened after the onset of the 2nd round.

Andre Fialho vs Muslim Salikhov

Andre Fialho Preview

Andre Fialho is a rather old fighter. The 44-year-old Portuguese lost to Jake Matthews (knockout) from Australia in his last fight in October. Prior to that, Fialho defeated American Cameron VanCamp (knockout) and his compatriot Miguel Baeza (knockout). In total, the fighter from Portugal has 16 wins (13 by knockout) and six losses.

Muslim Salikhov Preview

Muslim Salikhov will face Andre Fialho from Portugal in the welterweight fight of the main frame of the tournament in Las Vegas. The “King of Kung Fu” in his last UFC fight in July 2022 lost to Li Jinliang (technical knockout) from China. Before that, the 38-year-old Russian won five victories in a row. Including over Francisco Trinaldo (unanimous decision) in June 2021. In total, Salikhov has 18 wins (12 by knockout) in MMA and three losses.

Bookmakers believe that Salikhov will have a very small advantage over the Portuguese. The younger Russian should not be defeated. His ability to fight well in the rack will bring results. In addition, the Portuguese does not have a great variety of techniques.

Jack Della Maddalena vs Danny Roberts

Jack Della Maddalena Preview

Jack is a 26-year-old fighter from Australia. He started his professional career in 2016. Prior to signing with the UFC, Maddalena competed for Oceania promotions and became the Eternal MMA welterweight champion.

In September 2021, Maddalena took part in Dana White's Contender Series show, where he defeated Ange Luz by unanimous decision and received a contract with the UFC. Jack's debut in the strongest league in the world took place in January 2022. His opponent was Pete Rodriguez, who came out on short notice. Maddalena won by knockout in the 1st round.

Jack prefers to fight in a standing position. He actively works on his feet, constantly moving and throwing simple but effective combinations. 9 out of 11 victories the Australian got by knockout. But it raises questions about the cardio fighter. Yes, in September he looked good in the fight against Ange Lusa, but what will happen to him if the fight is energy-consuming? I do not rule out that the Australian will get very tired.

Danny Roberts Preview

Danny is a 35-year-old British fighter. He started his professional career in 2010. Before moving to the UFC, Danny fought in regional English promotions, the largest of which is Cage Warriors. In total, outside the UFC, Roberts had 12 fights: 11 won, 1 lost.

Danny's debut in the UFC took place in December 2015 in a duel against Nathan Coy, who was strangled in the 1st round. In total, in the UFC, Roberts had 12 fights: 7 won, 5 lost.

Danny is a versatile fighter. In the standing position, he demonstrates fast, accurate, and powerful strikes. Thanks to his knockout power, he can send an opponent to a one-punch knockout. For those who don't know how to wrestle, Roberts can cause trouble on the ground. He can quickly get into a good position and perform a submission.

Danny has not lost a single decision in his career. In the standing position, he often flirts and flies at the opponent with his hands down. Poor defense, coupled with a fragile jaw, leads the fighter to knockouts. Once on the ground with an experienced wrestler, the Briton makes mistakes.