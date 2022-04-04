UFC FanDuel 2022: Promos, Odds, Tips & More

In the overfilled sports betting world with hundreds if not thousands of considerable bookmakers, here is why FanDuel is one of the best UFC betting sites in 2022.

FanDuel UFC Promos – Which offers can you use for UFC Betting?

Welcome Bonus – Can be used on UFC matches!

What is the first thing bettors look at when analyzing a potential new bookmaker – is there a welcome bonus? While FanDuel is not a well-known platform yet, its promotions stand out. Check this out!

All new customers at FanDuel are welcomed with the opportunity to get $150 in free bets with their first deposit and bet. This is a one-time offer that is available in March and April. Of course, there will be another welcome bonus after this one expires but there is no guarantee that it will be this good again.

While this is not an official UFC FanDuel promo, the $150 credit can be used on MMA events. All you need to do is register and deposit a minimum of $10.

Then, you need to place a qualifying bet of at least $5 and will receive your $150 bonus credit automatically. The only issue is that this promotion is only available in certain countries and the US States. Make sure to check if your location makes you eligible for the offer.

Refer a friend bonus – up to $100 per referral

FanDuel has another fancy promotion that will continue until 2023 – the new Refer a Friend offer.

There is a separate page on your FanDuel website dedicated to referrals where you can claim your exclusive referral link. Send it to a friend and as long as they register using your link, you will both be eligible for this promotion.

Your friend needs to place a bet of at least $10 on any sports event in order to unlock a double $50 bonus – one for him/her and one for you.

Moreover, if your friend places a wager of at least $10 on any of the FanDuel Casino games, you will both get an additional $50 bonus for Casino games.

Keep in mind that the credits might take up to three days to appear in your account. Also, make sure to warn your referral not to cash out the qualifying bet as it will void it.

Best Events to Bet in MMA

Ultimate Fighting Championship

The Ultimate Fighting Championship hosted 10 events in the first three months of the new year while 10 more have been announced and scheduled for the next quarter. This is the UFC – the biggest MMA organization in the world.

With events on an almost weekly basis, the UFC is available for betting in most bookmakers in 2022 and has become a fan favorite for millions of bettors.

When it comes to the UFC, FanDuel is one of the best places to bet in 2022. They provide a wider range of markets than most competitors and the odds are up there with the highest in the industry.

Bellator

Here is an easy and understandable explanation of the differences between the UFC and Bellator. If the UFC is the Champions League of MMA, then Bellator is the Europa League. Makes sense? Bellator is the second-largest organization that often draws as much attention due to the competitiveness of the league.

While Bellator does have fewer events yearly and it is not as easily available for betting, it is a great alternative organization for bettors. Moreover, fighters there are far more equivalent in strength in comparison to the big gap between the good and weak fighters in the UFC.

ONE Championship

This Singaporean league was founded 10 years ago and has taken some big steps forward since then. Today, it includes world-famous names in its lineup as Demetrius Johnson, Eddie Alvarez, and others.

But ONE Championship is not focused on mixed martial arts alone. The company is actively developing two more areas – kickboxing and Muay Thai. Each of these disciplines has its own champions and ratings in each weight class. As a kickboxing league, ONE Championship is undoubtedly one of the best in the world too.

Live Betting & Streaming at FanDuel

FanDuel provides high-quality live streaming services that include hundreds of games on a daily basis. You can access the active games from the “Watch Live” section in the Live Betting category. Of course, you need to have an account and at least $0.01 in it in order to access live streaming on the platform.

And when it comes to Live Betting, FanDuel matches the highest industry standards. Most games in all sports are available for live wagers and you will find multiple markets for small events and dozens for bigger ones.

The platform provides great responsiveness which is crucial for live betting. You are guaranteed that your bet will be placed as soon as you click the button.

FanDuel MMA Betting Odds

Most bookmakers come up with similar betting odds for UFC events – you can rarely find a huge gap. Nevertheless, it is worth mentioning that FanDuel provides better odds for outsiders in the UFC matches.

For example, we analyzed the odds for the upcoming UFC 274 in May. Based on several bookmakers, Justin Gaethje is the underdog and the average odds we saw for him to win the fight were 2.30. On FanDuel, Justin Gaethje's win has higher odds – 2.36.

While such a small gap between the odds might seem insignificant, it makes a difference with higher stakes. This is one of the reasons why FanDuel is one of the best UFC betting sites out there.

Learn all about sports betting with FanDuel's Sports Betting 101 Guide

Nothing can prepare you for the thrills and experiences of sports betting but if you are a beginner, FanDuel can at least teach you all about everything there is to know about it. Check out their Betting Guide page at the bottom of the homepage menu.

The Fan Duel Sports Betting 101 is divided into four categories as follows:

Read the Odds

As a start, FanDuel has an in-depth explanation about odds, which is something that might confuse you at the start. You will learn how odds are measured and which ones have a higher or lower chance of success.

Bet Types

By far, FanDuel has the most exhaustive guide on bet types – their attention to detail is noteworthy. You will find an in-depth explanation of 12 separate types of bets, including some of the rare ones like “Futures”, “Round Robin”, and “Teaser”.

By Sport

Fanduel has individual pages for most popular sports such as football, basketball, hockey, tennis, and even MMA. These sections are dedicated to the most common betting markets for each sport. If you want a quick explanation of mixed martial arts, the UFC Betting Fanduel guide will take you through the three most common markets.

Navigating Sportsbook

If you have problems with the FanDuel Sportsbook website, there is also a section with tips and answers to your most important questions. Whether you need help with the verification process or withdrawal, FanDuel has a helpful guide.

UFC FanDuel: Best Features

In this section, we will dive into the most important features of the UFC Fanduel section.

FanDuel UFC Odds Guide

Besides the FanDuel Betting Guide that is available on the platform, there is an additional UFC Odds section at the bottom of the MMA Betting Page.

Scroll down below the available fights and you will find an in-depth guide on how to bet on MMA and the UFC. You will learn about the odds, how to read them, and additional subtleties related to UFC betting.

Double Chance Market on UFC Events

FanDuel provides all traditional betting markets for all UFC events but they also have some rare and exclusive examples. One such feature is the Double Chance option for UFC fights.

This market gives you a chance to bet on the winner plus the method of victory. For example, the upcoming fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Chan Sung Jung. You can bet on the double chance for Volkanovski to win by KO or on Points.

Few other bookmakers give this opportunity and it is particularly useful in fights that do not have a clear favorite.

How Fight Will End – Bet on the method without picking a winner

This is another exclusive market that is available on FanDuel and a few other bookmakers. Sometimes, it is impossible to predict the outcome of a fight. There are times when the two fighters are absolutely equal on all accounts.

With the FanDuel “How fight will end” market, you can select the method of victory – KO/TKO, Submission, or Points – without picking a winner. This is an incredible opportunity for fights that include two strikers or two wrestlers.

FanDuel Sportsbook UFC Review: One of the industry's best

FanDuel has a long way ahead before it can reach the industry leaders in terms of popularity. When it comes to features and usability, it already is one of the best UFC Betting Sites.

With a wide range of markets and unbelievable odds, it should be considered by anyone looking for a brand new betting site. Their incredible bonuses for new customers give you a chance to practically bet on your favorite UFC events for free.