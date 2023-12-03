UFC Austin Results: 9 Early Finishes in 12 Bouts, Wild Card

We called it earlier this week – we always see the best cards in November and December. If you missed last night's action, we have all the UFC Austin results for you below. But if you have a way to watch it back, believe us, it was worth it!

UFC Austin Results: Everything You Need to Know

The event last night was a wild experience. Best Fight Night of the year, if you ask us. There were a total of 12 bouts after a last-minute cancellation and only three of them were decided by the judges.

We even saw two slam KOs in a row, which is unbelievable. Imagine lifting a man in the air and knocking him out with a throw. We saw three rear-naked chokes and a kimura too, as well as a couple of direct knockouts. Not a single fight was disappointing and we doubt that even the last PPV of the year has a chance to be better than this card.

You can see all UFC Austin results below but allow us to add some context to those outcomes. After all, there were a bunch of underdog winners last night.

Punahele Soriano vs Dustin Stoltzfus: Stoltzfus won via Submission (Round 2, 4:10)

Stoltzfus showed his best side in the match last night and finally made a real impression after six bouts in the promotion. He was active from the first seconds and showed his diverse skillset in the first round.

The second round was all about Stoltzfus as he turned to wrestling and did not give Soriano any space. It took a while but he found the rear-naked choke at the last minute.

Clay Guida vs Joaquim Silva: Silva won via Unanimous Decision

Clay Guida is a UFC legend. He is one of the five fighters with the most UFC matches in history. And while he is 41 years old and normally loses nowadays, the crowd is always behind him. It was the same against the young Joaquim Silva last night.

As expected, Silva won the bout but we all expected an early finish. He had control throughout most of the 15 minutes and rarely gave Guida space. It was an easy decision and Silva showed real respect during his post-fight interview, which you can see below.

Sean Brady vs Kelvin Gastelum: Brady won via Submission (Round 3, 1:43)

Sean Brady was out for over a year but got a comfortable win over Kelvin Gastelum last night. He was a favorite last night and gave Kastelum no chances. Brady controlled him on the canvas for most of the first two rounds but needed the third to find the position for the match-ending kimura.

Rob Font vs Deiveson Figueiredo: Figueiredo won via Unanimous Decision

People doubted Figueiredo and we are happy that we can talk about him as a winner in our UFC Austin results. He was the underdog, although he is a former two-time champion and fought a fighter that has not had much success in recent years. Of course, this was his first match in the bantamweight division but he is clearly going to be a threat in the future.

It was a close match in the first two rounds but Figueiredo found a way to knock him down early in the third and had full control with ground and pound until the end of the bout.

Jalin Turner vs Bobby Green: Turner won via KO (Round 1, 2:49)

You can't not respect Bobby Green. He accepts every fight and tries to have three to four matches per year. This was his third in 2023 but it was an unfortunate one. Jalin had full control from the start and an obvious reach advantage. He needed a couple of minutes to connect a wobbling right hand which put Green on the canvas.

Unfortunately, we have to call out the ref for his bad decision here. Green was already out for a few seconds before he stopped the contest. It was unnecessary and a very bad stoppage.

Beneil Dariush vs Arman Tsarukyan: Tsarukyan won via KO (Round 1, 1:04)

Arman Tsarukyan is the real deal. Everyone expected Dariush to lose this contest but few believed in a first-round finish. Beneil is a brilliant fighter and beat all the mediocre-to-high competition in the division. But he is clearly not good enough to be a champion. He failed in both bouts against top-class fighters.

It took a minute for Tsarukyan to land a devastating combination. He started with a knee that did not really connect but gave Arman the space to land a right that sent Dariush to a different dimension.

UFC Results Last Night: Here Are All The Winners

The main card was incredible but the prelims did not disappoint either. Go back and watch the Brundage and Klose knockouts, you won't be disappointed. As a bonus, Miesha Tate also found a way to win after another long period away from fighting. Here are all the UFC Austin results.

Main Card:

• Lightweight: Beneil Dariush vs Arman Tsarukyan – Tsarukyan won via KO (Round 1, 1:04)

• Lightweight: Jalin Turner vs Bobby Green – Turner won via KO (Round 1, 2:49)

• Bantamweight: Rob Font vs Deiveson Figueiredo – Figueiredo won via Unanimous Decision

• Welterweight: Sean Brady vs Kelvin Gastelum – Brady won via Submission (Round 3, 1:43)

• Lightweight: Clay Guida vs Joaquim Silva – Silva won via Unanimous Decision

• Middleweight: Punahele Soriano vs Dustin Stoltzfus – Stoltzfus won via Submission (Round 2, 4:10)

Prelims:

• Women's Bantamweight: Miesha Tate vs Julia Avila – Tate won via Submission (Round 3, 1:15)

• Middleweight: Zachary Reese vs Cody Brundage – Brundage won via KO (Round 1, 1:49)

• Lightweight: Drakkar Klose vs Joe Solecki – Klose won via KO (Round 1, 1:41)

• Light-Heavyweight: Rodolfo Bellato vs Ihor Potieria – Bellato won via TKO (Round 2, 4:17)

• Welterweight: Wellington Turman vs Jared Gooden – Gooden won via Submission (Round 2, 1:11)

• Women's Flyweight: Veronica Hardy vs Jamey-Lyn Horth – Hardy won via Split Decision