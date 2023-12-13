UFC 296 Fight Card: Best PPV of 2023?

One last pay-per-view to close out the 2023 campaign of the UFC. Two title bouts, multiple long-anticipated returns, and one of the best cards of the year. Let's look closer at the UFC 296 fight card and the avalanche of top-ranked fighters that will appear.

UFC 296 Fight Card: Everything You Need to Know

We have not had a PPV event to close out the annual program in years and matchmakers absolutely outdid themselves with this card.

UFC 296: Co-Main and Main Events

The Welterweight division has been at a standstill since Leon Edwards defended his title in the rematch vs. Kamaru Usman in March. Unfortunately, Leon has never been known as one of the active fighters on the roster and we had to wait until December for him to return to the Octagon.

Colby Covington has remained in contention for the belt ever since his first attempt against Usman in 2019. He failed twice (again in 2021) and this will be his third title shot. Can he beat Leon Edwards after nearly two years of inactivity? Colby's last match was in March 2022 when he beat Jorge Masvidal and it was far from an effortless win.

In the co-main event, Alexandre Pantoja will try to defend his Flyweight title for the first time against a familiar opponent. Pantoja beat Brandon Moreno for the third time in July and won the belt. He will meet Brandon Royval for the second time in his career after beating him with a 2nd round submission in 2021. Both fighters have progressed a lot since then and he cannot underestimate Royval this time.

UFC 296 Main Card

• Welterweight Title: Leon Edwards (21-3-0) vs Colby Covington (17-3-0)

• Flyweight Title: Alexandre Pantoja (26-5-0) vs Brandon Royval (15-6-0)

• Welterweight: Shavkat Rakhmonov (17-0-0) vs Stephen Thompson (17-6-1)

• Lightweight: Tony Ferguson (26-9-0) vs Paddy Pimblett (20-3-0)

• Welterweight: Vicente Luque (22-9-1) vs Ian Machado Garry (13-0-0)

While Leon and Colby will clash for the throne in the Welterweight division, Shavkat Rakhmonov and Stephen Thompson will decide the next contender for 2024. They are ranked #5 and #6 in the division and a win here could push either of them into the Top 3 of the weight class.

Thompson is already 40 years old and has not fought since December 2022, so this is his last chance to get a shot at the title. His opponent, however, is 29 years old and has a perfect record of 17-0. The more astonishing fact is that he won all 17 bouts ahead of schedule.

Perhaps one of the most anticipated bouts on the UFC 296 fight card is Ferguson vs Pimblett. Obviously, “El Cucuy” has been fighting at the top for over a decade, and at 39, he keeps going. The sad fact is that the UFC is using him as a gatekeeper and throws all prospects against him. Ferguson lost his last six UFC bouts and there is no other fighter in the promotion that still has a contract with such a bad streak.

Paddy returns for the first time since last December, which has been unfortunate for the newborn UFC star. Pimblett has been one of the most-hyped fighters since his debut but his last couple of outings ended with questionable results in his favor.

Vicente Luque and Ian Machado Garry will kickstart the PPV section of the UFC 296 fight card and this will be a wild bout. The fighters once trained together and are quite familiar with each other's strengths and weaknesses.

UFC 296 Prelims & Early Prelims

• Featherweight: Josh Emmett (18-4-0) vs Bryce Mitchell (16-2-0)

• Women's Bantamweight: Irene Aldana (14-7-0) vs Karol Rosa (17-5-0)

• Bantamweight: Cody Garbrandt (13-5-0) vs Brian Kelleher (24-14-0)

• Women's Flyweight: Casey O'Neill (9-1-0) vs Ariane Lipski (16-8-0)

There are multiple main card-worthy bouts in the prelims and Emmett vs Mitchell is one of them. Josh Emmett was on a 5-win streak at the start of 2023 but lost both of his bouts this year and has one final chance to make a statement. Bryce Mitchell accepted this match on short notice.

Seeing Irene Aldana in the prelims is shocking. Her last appearance was a title match against Amanda Nunes in June and now she is not even in the main card. She will be looking to get back on the winning column against Karol Rosa, who has not had any consistency in the last couple of years.

Earlier on the UFC 296 fight card, we have another former champion – Cody Garbrandt. He has been struggling in recent years and gets a solid opportunity to beat Brian Kelleher, who is returning from a tough neck injury.

Casey O'Neill has a point to prove after losing to Jennifer Maia at UFC 286. She suffered a tough injury in early 2022 which kept her inactive for a long period. Her opponent, Ariane Lipski, has struggled with consistency throughout her UFC career but now has a chance to get a spot in the Top 15 after two consecutive wins before this bout.

• Light-Heavyweight: Alonzo Menifield (14-3-1) vs Dustin Jacoby (19-7-1)

• Flyweight: Tagir Ulanbekov (15-2-0) vs Cody Durden (16-4-1)

• Featherweight: Andre Fili (22-10-0) vs Lucas Almeida (14-2-0)

• Heavyweight: Martin Buday (13-1-0) vs Shamil Gaziev (1-0-0)

• Welterweight: Randy Brown (17-5-0) vs Muslim Salikhov (19-4-0)

The early prelims of the UFC 296 fight card are absolutely stacked too and it is unusual to see five ranked fighters as early as the first few bouts. Alonzo Menifield and Dustin Jacoby will clash in the featured match and we have high expectations. Before them, we will see fighters like Muslim Salikhov, Andre Fili, Martin Buday, and others. This card will be absolutely mental!