UFC 295 Weigh In: Two Fighters Missed Weight!

The UFC 295 weigh in is underway and we are here with all the latest UFC news and event updates. Twenty-six fighters stepped on the scale to make the 13 fights on this fight card official but two failed to make weight. Here is everything you need to know about the results.

UFC 295 Weigh In: Both Title Fights Are Official

There is never much to be said about a weigh in ceremony unless you watch the actual show with the commentators. The only important item here is whether any of the twenty-six fighters will miss weight. We already had huge changes weeks before the event when the Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic main event was canceled.

This already had a huge impact on ticket sales. A lot of people requested a refund and the last-minute changes will definitely impact the PPV sales too. Losing more matches, especially high-ranked ones, would be devastating for the UFC and this event.

Unlike most weigh in ceremonies, the title contenders appeared late. Normally, you see the big names appear first and get back to work. Not this time. But overall, the UFC 295 weigh in started surprisingly quick. The usual process includes the commentators saying a few sentences about every single fighter. The weigh ins were so fast-paced at the start that the officials barely had a chance to talk about the individual athletes.

Then came the usual delay after the early group passed. It happens every time. There are always fighters that have to cut weight until the last possible second and it shows how difficult this process is. The weird fact is that the ones that came late were the top-ranked fighters.

Alex Pereira was the exception. He stepped on the scale first out of the four title contenders. Looking at him, it is clear that he had to cut weight to get to 205 pounds. Earlier this week, he said that he could not believe that he used to cut to 185 for his middleweight fights. Will we see a new Alex Pereira now that he is fighting in his natural weight class?

Tom Aspinall had a weird moment before he stepped on the scale. It was like he had never done it before. He had to be told that he had to take out the phone and his wallet out of his pockets.

Two fighters missed weight – Jamall Emmers appeared over two hours after the UFC 295 weigh in began and went one pound over the featherweight limit. Right after him and last on the scale for the whole ceremony, Roosevelt Roberts also missed weight. He weighed two pounds above the limit of the lightweight division.

For now, we do not know if the fights will remain on the card but we expect that the fighters will forfeit a percentage of their purse to their opponents. We have to note that Roberts agreed to his bout only a few days ago, so it was expected that he would have problems with the weight cut.

UFC 295 Weigh In Results: Here's How All the Fighters Weighed In

Main Card:

• Light Heavyweight Title: Jiri Prochazka (204) vs Alex Pereira (204)

• Heavyweight Interim Title: Sergei Pavlovich (260) vs Tom Aspinall (261.5)

• Women's Strawweight: Jessica Andrade (116) vs Mackenzie Dern (115.5)

• Lightweight: Matt Frevola (156) vs Benoit Saint-Denis (156)

• Featherweight: Diego Lopes (145.5) vs Pat Sabatini (145)

Prelims:

• Flyweight: Stever Erceg (125.5) vs Alessandro Costa (125.5)

• Women's Strawweight: Tabatha Ricci (115.5) vs Loopy Godinez (115)

• Lightweight: Mateusz Rebecki (156) vs Roosevelt Roberts (158)*

• Lightweight: Nazim Sadykhov (155.5) vs Viacheslav Borshchev (155)

Early Prelims:

• Lightweight: Jared Gordon (155.5) vs Mark Madsen (154.5)

• Catchweight: John Castaneda (137.5) vs Kyung Ho Kang (138)

• Flyweight: Joshua Van (126) vs Kevin Borjas (126)

• Featherweight: Dennis Buzukja (145.5) vs Jamall Emmers (147)*

Now that the UFC 295 weigh in passed, we can all focus our attention on the big questions – who is going to win the titles at Madison Square Garden?