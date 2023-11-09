UFC 295 Tickets: Prices, Packages and Where to Buy

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Madison Square Garden and there are still UFC 295 tickets available with three days until the event. Here is everything you need to know if you want to attend the event.

UFC 295 Tickets: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of this Weekend

With Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic out of the fight card this weekend, we definitely expected there to be a decrease in sales for UFC 295. Honestly, with just a couple of days until the event, there are a lot of UFC tickets to choose from. Normally, most of the arena is sold out at this point and the remaining regular seats are priced higher than some VIP sections.

This is an opportunity for anyone who dreams of attending a massive PPV event without spending half of their monthly salary. Right now, there are over 3000 UFC 295 tickets available at Ticketmaster, which is the official platform that sells for this event.

Looking at the arena right now, tickets start at around $370 for the highest stands at MSG. The view wouldn't be perfect there but it is better than not being there, right? There are big enough screens in the arena too.

If you are ready to spend a bit more to attend UFC 295, there are far better seats in the lower stands that range between $700 and $1150. If you grab one of those, you won't even need a screen to understand everything that happens in the octagon.

Surprisingly, there are a few seats available on the floor next to the octagon. If you have money to spend, you can find yourself sitting next to a UFC star or some of the celebrities in attendance. If you are ready to pay between $3000 and $12,500, of course.

UFC Tickets: Here's Why You Don't Want to Miss Prochazka vs Pereira

This will be an incredible card even with the late change and absence of Jones and Stipe. Prochazka vs Pereira promises to be an all-out war in the Octagon and Pavlovich vs Aspinall could literally end in a brutal knockout or a submission within the first minute of the first round.

We will see a total of 13 bouts on Saturday unless there are last-minute changes after the weigh ins. There are a bunch of unbeaten fighters on that card, as well as all-time greats like Jessica Andrade. Some of the hottest prospects in both men's and women's MMA will make an appearance tonight – Benoit Saint-Denis, Mackenzie Dern, Tabatha Ricci, Matheusz Rebecki, and others. If you ask us, this is not a card that you would want to miss as a fan of the sport.