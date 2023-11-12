UFC 295 Results: Five Key Takeaways from Madison Square Garden

Too many people tried to undermine the card that we saw last night at UFC 295. Their loss. If you ask us, if there was one event that was worth paying for in 2023, it was the PPV last night. Here are all the UFC 295 results.

UFC 295 Results: A Night to Remember

Alex Pereira is a Dangerous Man

Alex Pereira achieved something that no one else had done before him. He became a double champion within seven fights of his UFC career. His first match in the promotion was in November 2021. Now, he is the new light-heavyweight champion after his TKO win last night.

Jiri Prochazka came toe to toe with him and probably even won the opening segment, especially after getting a takedown and a couple of minutes of ground control. But it all changed in the second round.

Pereira gave him hell with his destructive leg kicks while keeping a safe distance for most of the round. Prochazka launched some solid combinations until Pereira caught him with a brutal hook and finished the fight with elbows.

Perhaps the stoppage came too soon and Jiri could have turned things around but we believe that the referee saved him from additional damage and Pereira would have won it within the next ten seconds.

Tom Aspinall Will Have a Real Chance to Beat Jon Jones

Sergei Pavlovich did not look like himself in the title match last night. Or should we say the whole minute before Aspinall slept him? Pavlovich looked constrained and afraid of rushing forward like he usually does.

Tom Aspinall was fast and mobile, always moving and looking for an opportunity. All it took was a single successful combo and Pavlovich was out for good. We saw nothing from the Russian last night.

This will not be the last we see from him, of course, and we have no doubts that Pavlovich will adjust, improve, and reach a new title shot in the next couple of years. But he has to work on his defense.

As for Aspinall, he called out Jon Jones in his post-fight interview. And we think that he is the only fighter in the heavyweight division that has an actual chance of beating him.

Jessica Andrade Is Still Elite

Mackenzie Dern was supposed to win last night. In fact, if we are not mistaken, she was the only favorite that lost last night. People expected her to dominate Jessica Andrade and submit her without serious resistance.

What we saw was a different Andrade, one that we have not seen since her championship days years ago. She gave Dern zero opportunities to take her down and instead, knocked her down four consecutive times in a single round before the referee finally put an end to her misery.

Benoit Saint-Denis Is the Future

Benoit Saint-Denis has been absolutely elite since his debut defeat in the UFC back in 2021. Last night, he won his 5th win in a row and once again, it came with a brutal early finish. He definitely earned himself a spot in Top 15 or even Top 10 of the lightweight division.

Benoit Saint-Denis is the future of this division. He started practicing MMA six years ago and already has a record of 13 wins in 14 professional fights. All 13 came by KO or submission. Last night, he knocked Matt Frevola with a brutal head kick.

Diego Lopes Will Be a Superstar

Diego Lopes vs Pat Sabatini was always going to be a wild match. And an early finish was expected from either of these athletes. But Diego Lopes proved that he is going to be one of the best fighters in the Featherweight division. He took out a dangerous man like Pat Sabatini in the opening round with a brutal KO.

UFC Results Last Night: Full Card

There wasn't a single dull fight last night. We saw only five decisions in 13 bouts and even those fights were explosive and fun to watch. All five winners from the main card earned a Performance of the Night Bonus, which is wild. For us, this was the PPV of the year, despite the smaller number of top-ranked fighters. Here are the UFC 295 results for the full card.

Main Card:

• Light Heavyweight Title: Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira – Pereira won by TKO in Round 2 (4:08)

• Heavyweight Interim Title: Sergei Pavlovich vs Tom Aspinall – Aspinall won by KO in Round 1 (1:09)

• Women's Strawweight: Jessica Andrade vs Mackenzie Dern – Andrade won by TKO in Round 2 (3:15)

• Lightweight: Matt Frevola vs Benoit Saint-Denis – Saint-Denis won by KO in Round 1 (1:31)

• Featherweight: Diego Lopes vs Pat Sabatini – Lopes won by KO in Round 1 (1:30)

Prelims:

• Flyweight: Stever Erceg vs Alessandro Costa – Erceg won by Unanimous Decision

• Women's Strawweight: Tabatha Ricci vs Loopy Godinez – Godinez won by Split Decision

• Lightweight: Mateusz Rebecki vs Roosevelt Roberts – Rebezki won by Submission in Round 1 (3:08)

• Lightweight: Nazim Sadykhov vs Viacheslav Borshchev – Draw (Majority Decision)

Early Prelims:

• Lightweight: Jared Gordon vs Mark Madsen – Gordon won by TKO in Round 1 (4:42)

• Catchweight: John Castaneda vs Kyung Ho Kang – Castaneda won by Unanimous Decision

• Flyweight: Joshua Van vs Kevin Borjas – Van won by Unanimous Decision

• Featherweight: Dennis Buzukja vs Jamall Emmers – Emmers won by KO in Round 1 (0:49)