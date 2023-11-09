UFC 295 Press Conference: Nothing But Respect Between the Contenders

Minutes ago, the world witnessed the UFC 295 press conference ahead of one of the biggest PPV events of the year. It was an unusual one but not a bad one. Here are all the latest UFC news and the most memorable moments from the ceremony.

Prochazka vs Pereira Press Conference: Calmest Conference in UFC History?

As a start, we expected to see more fighters from the main card during this press conference. Instead, only the four contenders for the two title bouts made an appearance. Moreover, Dana White wasn't there and Jon Anik hosted the ceremony.

The UFC 295 conference began with a question for the former light-heavyweight champion and his response is worth noting. A journalist asked Prochazka if the decision to vacant the title was good and whether he regrets it. His response is something that must be heard by all the former, current, and future champions.

He said that the division must not be held back and his being injured is not a reason to hold the belt for a year without fighting. We have seen so many inactive champions in recent years but Prochazka is not one of them.

Here's another interesting question – a journalist asked whether Pereira expects Adesanya to try his luck at light-heavyweight in the future too. Pereira responded that Adesanya has announced that he is taking a break from fighting but if he decided to change the weight class, Pereira would probably be interested in fighting again.

UFC 295 Press Conference: Here's How It All Went Down

This UFC press conference was one of the calmest we have ever seen. After all, we have four well-behaved fighters, and the conversation and all responses were absolutely respectful.

Tom Aspinall definitely bantered the most – he said that both he and Pavlovich have massive heads, so at least one of them is going to connect a KO punch at some point. And while he was saying all that, Pavlovich looked completely uninterested in what was going on and like he did not want to be sitting at that table.

Aspinall also agreed with a journalist that his injury and downtime can be considered a blessing in disguise. He said that he is far better mentally than before and that he has changed his approach to training. A little later, he called himself a honey badger, which made Pavlovich laugh. He said this because he was asked a question if he was intimidated by his opponent. He responded that he does his best work while being afraid.

In a curious moment, Jon Anik said that the promotion is cutting his check because the PPV numbers are going to be lower due to the absence of Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic. At the same time, he said that he is a hardcore MMA fan and is very happy that those two fighters (Pavlovich and Aspinall) agreed to a short-notice title match with less than three weeks of time for training.

With the UFC 295 press conference now over, we can just hope that all fighters make weight tomorrow and we do not lose any more big bouts. We will be back with immediate coverage after the official weigh in ceremony in the morning.