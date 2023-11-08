UFC 295 Payouts: Who’s Getting Paid the Most in NYC?

There were problems ahead of UFC 295 but it all ended up way better than it was before. However, with Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic out of the card, we expect the UFC 295 payouts to be far lower than before. Here is what we know ahead of this event.

UFC Fighter Pay: What Will Prochazka vs Pereira Be Paid at UFC 295?

The UFC recently revealed a bunch of classified documents that had the actual salaries of some of their biggest stars. Of course, Jon Jones was one of the highest-paid athletes there and his check was going to be massive for this event too. But he is no longer going to fight and Prochazka or Pereira will be the highest-paid athletes.

As former champions, we may have a rare case when both fighters get paid equally to appear. There have been rumors that both have signed contracts for a minimum of $500,000. Of course, that is the money to show up for this fight, for participation.

The winner from this bout will also earn a bonus worth $100,000. When you also add the PPV share and the sponsorships, this amount will certainly be much more attractive.

UFC 295 Payouts: What the Rest of the Card Can Expect

This PPV event will include not one but two title bouts, although the second one will be for the Interim Heavyweight Championship. Sergei Pavlovich will face Tom Aspinall after Jon Jones picked up an injury and Stipe Miocic decided that he doesn't want to fight. Jones will be out until Summer 2024 and the division needs to have an interim champ at least.

Judging by the previous purses of Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall, their UFC 295 payouts will also be huge. For example, Pavlovich bagged nearly $500,000 from his last bout at UFC Vegas 71. This includes his guaranteed purse of $350,000, his $100,000 win bonus, and additional UFC bonuses and sponsorships.

Tom Aspinall did not get paid as much for his last bout at UFC London but he still bagged nearly $400,000. His confirmed purse was $210,000 which he complemented with a $100,000 win bus, a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, and additional sponsorship money.

Overall, we expect Sergei Pavlovich to get at least $400,000 and Aspinall $300,000 in confirmed purses. The winner is obviously going to bag an additional $100k. Any number lower than that would be disrespectful. Moreover, both fighters agreed to this match on short notice.

Overall, there are a lot of big names on this card and the overall UFC 295 prize money should be quite high. Here are more of the expected purses ahead of this event:

• Jiri Prochazka – $500,000

• Alex Pereira – $500,000

• Sergei Pavlovich – $400,000

• Tom Aspinall – $300,000

• Jessica Andrade – $150,000

• Mackenzie Dern – $100,000

• Matt Frevola – $75,000

• Benoit Saint Denis – $75,000

• Diego Lopes – $85,000

• Pat Sabatini – $60,000

Of course, all of these UFC 295 payouts are unconfirmed. All the information before is based on the last confirmed purses of each of the fighters. Some may get paid more based on their UFC contracts, others may see a decrease. We will have to wait a while until it gets disclosed.