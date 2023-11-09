UFC 295 Odds: Four Title Contenders With Equal Chances To Win

UFC 295 presents a beautiful card for sports betting. It will be harder than usual as there are fewer distinguished favorites but this also gives us plenty of opportunities for a higher profit. Here are the best UFC 295 odds.

UFC 295 Odds: The Best Prochazka vs Pereira Odds

Prochazka vs Pereira Odds – Moneyline

As we mentioned above, betting on this event will be far different than the regular fight night or even PPV. Since both matches here are for a vacant and interim title, the fighters are far more evenly matched than usual. For example, the favorite to win the main event is currently Alex Pereira with -125 as opposed to +100 for Prochazka.

UFC Odds – Prochazka vs Pereira Method of Victory

Such a bout between strikers provides plenty of opportunity for betting on higher odds. Bookmakers definitely do not expect this match to reach distance or even enter the third round out of the possible five.

• Win via Decision – as mentioned above, few people expect a decision here and thus, Prochazka has been given +750 next to +850 for Pereira.

• Win via KO/TKO/DQ – with two KO specialists in this bout, this market has the lowest odds for both fighters – +187 for Prochazka and +120 for Pereira.

• Win via Submission – a win via submission seems even more unlikely than a decision here and Prochazka has been given +850 next to +1600 for Pereira.

• Draw – we see lower odds than usual at +6000.

UFC 295 Betting Odds – Prochazka vs Pereira Round-to-Win Odds

This market gives you the opportunity to bet on the winning round for each fighter. In other words, bet on one of them to win in an exact round from first to fifth.

• Round 1: Bookmakers expect a first-round finish here and Prochazka has been given +450 next to +400 for Pereira.

• Round 2: A win in the second round has been valued at +700 for Prochazka and +600 for Pereira.

• Round 3: The third-round win has been valued at +1100 for Jiri and +1000 for Pereira.

• Round 4: A win in the first championship round has been valued at +1800 for Prochazka next to +1600 for Pereira.

• Round 5: The late finish is currently valued at +3000 for Prochazka and +2500 for Pereira.

Pavlovich vs Aspinall Odds – Moneyline

The co-main event of UFC 295 is as evenly-matched as possible. The win for both sides has been valued at -111.11. If bookmakers placed such odds, imagine how competitive this match will be.

UFC 295 Odds – Pavlovich vs Aspinall Method of Victory

Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall are knockout specialists. Out of 18 wins, the Russian has 15 KOs and three decisions. He has never won via submission. His English opponent has 10 KO wins and 3 submission wins in his career. Out of 35 combined bouts, the fighters have seen the second round start in a combined 6 matches.

• Win via Decision – right now, we have +1600 for Pavlovich and +1200 for Aspinall. As you can see, nobody expects a decision here.

• Win via KO/TKO/DQ – Pavlovich has the most lethal punch in the UFC right now and rightfully has +120 to win via KO. Aspinall has been given +210.

• Win via Submission – Pavlovich has been given +1600 to get his first career submission next to +375 for Aspinall.

• Draw – the Draw has been valued at +6000.

Pavlovich vs Aspinall Round-to-Win Odds

• Round 1: With 29 first-round finishes combined, bookmakers expect this match to end in the opening segment – +220 for Pavlovich and +240 for Aspinall.

• Round 2: The 2nd round win has been valued at +600 for both fighters.

• Round 3: A win in the third round means +1600 for Pavlovich next to +1400 for Aspinall.

• Round 4: The 4th round finish has been valued at +3300 for both fighters.

• Round 5: Just like the previous one, we have +3300 for both contenders.

Best UFC 295 Odds from the Rest of the Card

Main Card:

• Light Heavyweight Title: Jiri Prochazka (+100) vs Alex Pereira (-125)

• Heavyweight Interim Title: Sergei Pavlovich (-111.11) vs Tom Aspinall (-111.11)

• Women's Strawweight: Jessica Andrade (+170) vs Mackenzie Dern (-200)

• Lightweight: Matt Frevola (+187) vs Benoit Saint-Denis (-227.27)

• Featherweight: Diego Lopes (+100) vs Pat Sabatini (-125)

Prelims:

• Flyweight: Stever Erceg (-188.68) vs Alessandro Costa (+162)

• Women's Strawweight: Tabatha Ricci (+140) vs Loopy Godinez (-172.41)

• Lightweight: Mateusz Rebecki (-714.29) vs Roosevelt Roberts (+500)

• Lightweight: Nazim Sadykhov (-138.89) vs Viacheslav Borshchev (+110)

Early Prelims:

• Lightweight: Jared Gordon (-188.68) vs Mark Madsen (+162)

• Catchweight: John Castaneda (-138.89) vs Kyung Ho Kang (+110)

• Flyweight: Joshua Van (-227.27) vs Kevin Borjas (+187)

• Featherweight: Dennis Buzukja (-250) vs Jamall Emmers (+200)