UFC 294 Payouts: How Much Will The Champions Earn?

Will this be the biggest UFC event of the year? Looking at the card, there is no doubt. And with such a wild list of stars, the UFC 294 payouts are about to be in the millions. Here is what we know about the UFC 294 salaries.

UFC Fighter Pay: What Will The Main and Co-Main Event Stars Be Paid at UFC 294?

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is about to spend a few million dollars in salaries just for the top fighters on this fight card. After all, we are talking about two current champions and one of the legendary former champions. And then there is Khamzat Chimaev, one of the biggest stars in the promotion.

Since this main event will be a direct rematch between Makhachev and Volkanovski, we can easily figure out the base pay for both fighters. Based on the previous fight, the UFC 294 payouts for the two champions will be a minimum of a million for each.

Both fighters had a base salary of at least $1,000,000 for their title match at UFC 284. Both got PPV bonuses worth a minimum of $400,000, a performance of the night bonus worth $50,000, and additional sponsorships. In total, both fighters received a minimum of approximately $1.5 million for UFC 284.

There is no doubt that this will be the minimum for this event and we even expect more. This card has the potential to beat some PPV records from the distant past.

As for Usman vs Chimaev, we still expect their purses to be in the hundreds of thousands. As per old data, Kamaru Usman earned about $750,000 per fight for both of his championship matches against Leon Edwards. Since this will not be a match for the belt, he is expected to earn around $500,000 for this bout.

Even though Khamzat Chimaev was originally supposed to fight and Usman not, he is likely to earn a lot less than the former champion. His previous highest UFC payouts were around $100,000. We think that he is about to earn as much as $250,000 for this bout.

UFC 294 Payouts: What the Rest of the Card Can Expect

The information you see below is based on the previously confirmed UFC payouts of each fighter. The actual UFC fighter pay for this event will be revealed months after the event. These are our predictions for the entire main card.

• Islam Makhachev – $1,000,000

• Alexander Volkanovski – $1,000,000

• Kamaru Usman – $500,000

• Khamzat Chimaev – $250,000

• Magomed Ankalaev – $400,000

• Johnny Walker – $150,000

• Ikram Aliskerov – $100,000

• Warlley Alves – $30,000

• Said Nurmagomedov – $60,000

• Muin Gafurov – $30,000

There are some wild numbers on there, we know. Especially when you look at Magomed Ankalaev. How can he possibly earn more than Khamzat Chimaev? But he is the #2 ranked fighter in his division and has been earning more than $300,000 for his last few bouts. Even though he is facing a lower-ranked opponent, we doubt that he would agree to a lower purse than his usual one.

With this said, the UFC 294 payouts are about to be the highest of 2023 if the official numbers even come close to this. Each winner will also receive a huge bonus plus an additional PPV percentage.