UFC 294 Odds: Huge Favorites In Every Match

Half of the fight card this weekend is comprised of Russian fighters and the event will take place in Abu Dhabi. This immediately makes most of them the favorites in their respective bouts. Here is what to expect from the UFC 294 odds and which markets offer extra value.

UFC 294 Odds: The Best Makhachev vs Volkanovski Odds

If you remember the start of the year when Makhachev and Volkanovski fought for the first time, the odds were quite the opposite of what we see here. Back then, Volkanovski had a full training camp and no current injuries. The odds for both fighters were identical and there was no favorite. This time, it is quite the opposite.

Makhachev vs Volkanovski Odds – Moneyline

This time, Islam Makhachev is a massive favorite at literally every bookmaker. There are so many reasons for it – Volk's recent arm surgery, the 11-day short notice, and the fact that this event is in Abu Dhabi.

Betting on Makhachev to win here will not earn you big profits unless you plan to make a massive stake. Right now, the odds for him to win are around -250 (1.40) on Bet365 and BetMGM in particular.

UFC Odds – Makhachev vs Volkanovski Method of Victory

When there is a well-known favorite, it is better to look for higher odds in the more difficult markets.

• Win via Decision – we have +162 for Makhachev and +450 for Volkanovski

• Win via KO/TKO – we have +400 for Makhachev and +500 for Volkanovski, the closest options you will see for this bout.

• Win via Submission – a huge advantage for Makhachev with +300 next to +2200 for Volkanovski

• Draw – +8000

Makhachev vs Volkanovski Round to Win Odds

Betting on a fighter to win in a specific round is a nearly impossible task but there is always a chance. Moreover, you always have good chances for a profit if you pick several options for one of the fighters.

• Win in Round 1 – +750 for Makhachev and +1800 for Volkanovski

• Win in Round 2 – +800 for Makhachev and +1800 for Volkanovski

• Win in Round 3 – +900 for Makhachev and +2000 for Volkanovski

• Win in Round 4 – +1100 for Makhachev and +2200 for Volkanovski

• Win in Round 5 – +1400 for Makhachev and +2500 for Volkanovski

A lot of people envision that this bout will not reach the scorecards, so there is a higher chance for success here than the usual title match.

UFC 294 Betting Odds: Kamaru Usman vs Khamzat Chimaev – Moneyline

The co-main event of this card is no less important and we have two unbelievable fighters. A lot of people believe that Usman agreed to this fight for money. He has health problems, his knees are in bad shape, and he had no camp. These reasons and more make Chimaev a massive favorite here. Most bookmakers have valued his win at -333.33 (1.30) while Usman has been given odds around +250 to win.

UFC 294 Odds: Usman vs Chimaev Method of Victory

• Win via Decision – +550 for Usman and +350 for Chimaev

• Win via KO/TKO – +700 for Usman and +187 for Chimaev

• Win via Submission – +2200 for Usman and +300 for Chimaev

• Draw – +8000

Kamaru Usman vs Khamzat Chimaev Round to Win Odds

Once again, you can bet on a victor in a specific round, and in this case, it should be easier to pick with just three rounds in this bout.

• Win in Round 1 – +1200 for Kamaru and +220 for Khamzat

• Win in Round 2 – +1600 for Kamaru and +425 for Khamzat

• Win in Round 3 – +2500 for Kamaru and +900 for Khamzat

With this said, those are the main markets for the main and co-main events of this upcoming event. When you look at the majority of the bouts, the odds are always in favor of the Russian fighters, and this card was built entirely around them. Here are the moneyline options for each of the other bouts.

UFC 294 Odds: Full Card

Main Card:

• Lightweight: Islam Makhachev (-250) vs Alexander Volkanovski (+200)

• Middleweight: Kamaru Usman (-333.33) vs Khamzat Chimaev (+250)

• Light-Heavyweight: Magomed Ankalaev (-333.33) vs Johnny Walker (+275)

• Middleweight: Ikram Aliskerov (-625) vs Warlley Alves (+450)

• Bantamweight: Said Nurmagomedov (-227.27) vs Muin Gafurov (+187)

Prelims:

• Flyweight: Tim Elliott (+350) vs Muhammad Mokaev (-454.55)

• Lightweight: Mohammad Yahya (+137) vs Trevor Peek (-163.93)

• Bantamweight: Javid Basharat (-500) vs Victor Henry (+380)

• Middleweight: Abu Azaitar (+187) vs Sedriques Dumas (-227.27)

• Lightweight: Mike Breeden (+225) vs Anshul Jubli (-277.78)

• Featherweight: Nathaniel Wood (-333.33) vs Muhammad Naimov (+250)

• Women's Strawweight: Viktoriia Dudakova (-555.56) vs Jihn Yu Frey (+400)

• Middleweight: Shara Magomedov (-277.78) vs Bruno Silva (+225)