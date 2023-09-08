UFC 293 Weigh In: Highlights, Official Numbers & Card Changes

The UFC 293 weigh in is over and we have the official numbers in place. This was an interesting ceremony that had some changes in the format. We also saw people miss weight, so here are all the latest UFC news.

UFC 293 Weigh In: One Fighter is Off by 4 Pounds

Normally, the UFC weigh in results are provided in rounding numbers that logically end in “.0” or “.5”. This time, they were oddly specific, so the actual numbers will be quite interesting to see.

Most importantly, the main and co-main events of the UFC 293 fight card have been confirmed. Nobody had problems on the scale out of the top four for this event. Of course, there is no limit for the heavyweights, so how hard could it be, right? Both Tuivasa and Volkov weighed over 260 pounds, so they are both huge ahead of this bout.

Adesanya and Strickland were both near the limit of their weight categories but it doesn't matter now. The title fight is official and both athletes looked good on the scale.

Perhaps the most interesting difference we saw in the UFC 293 weigh in was the weight gap between heavyweights Justin Tafa and Austen Lane. This is also one of the most interesting bouts on the fight card. These two met earlier this year when the fight was waved off due to an unfortunate eye poke. So, they will try again in Sydney. But Tafa was 23 pounds heavier than Lane, which is a lot.

We almost got a cancellation after the UFC 293 weigh in because of Shane Young. The New Zealander disappointed his local fans by missing weight by nearly four pounds. He was exactly 3.75 over the featherweight limit, which is a huge difference. His opponent, Gabriel Miranda, managed to make weight by just 0.05 pounds too.

Normally, 3.75 pounds is enough to call off a fight but Miranda has apparently agreed to push forward. As a result, this will continue as a catchweight bout and Young will forfeid 30% of his purse to his opponent. In the end, this is the better option for us fans but we believe that Young should be fined more for this lack of professionalism.

Overall, here are the actual numbers from the UFC 293 weigh in.

UFC 293 Weigh In Results: Here's How All the Fighters Weighted In

Main Card:

• Middleweight Championship: Israel Adesanya (184.8) vs Sean Strickland (184.9)

• Heavyweight: Tai Tuivasa (265.6) vs Alexander Volkov (262.95)

• Flyweight: Manel Kape (126) vs Felipe dos Santos (125.4)

• Heavyweight: Justin Tafa (265.2) vs Austen Lane (242.3)

• Light Heavyweight: Tyson Pedro (205.45) vs Anton Turkalj (205.35)

Prelims:

• Light Heavyweight: Carlos Ulberg (204.7) vs Da Woon Jung (205.3)

• Featherweight: Jack Jenkins (145.85) vs Chepe Mariscal (145.85)

• Lightweight: Jamie Mullarkey (155.35) vs John Makdessi (155.1)

• Lightweight: Nasrat Haqparast (155.85) vs Landon Quinones (155.75)

• Welterweight: Mike Diamond (170.25) vs Charles Radtke (170.3)

• Featherweight: Shane Young (149.75)* vs Gabriel Miranda (144.95)

• Welterweight: Kevin Jousset (170.5) vs Kiefer Crosbie (170.85)