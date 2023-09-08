UFC 293 Odds: Strickland Remains a Huge Underdog

The UFC 293 odds are in — they've changed a bit, but it seems that we've got a good number and things shouldn't fluctuate too much between now and fight day. You know the drill — bet responsibly, there's no such thing as a safe bet, be careful with your money, etc. Whether you're the betting type or you're just interested in the numbers, we've got all the information you'll need leading into UFC 293.

The Adesanya vs Strickland odds are leaning heavily in the favor of the incumbent champion. It's hard to argue against it, the guy is the middleweight GOAT. But, we can't count anyone out in the UFC, especially not a guy like Sean Strickland. Izzy said it himself, Sean has nothing to lose and everything to gain, making him a tough fight. Add that to the attributes he brings into the fight, and we could see one of the biggest upsets ever.

UFC 291 Odds: The Best Adesanya vs Strickland Odds

We've taken a deep look into all of the pertinent odds going into UFC 293's marquee bout. Below, you'll find who's favored to do what, and when. Rounds and method of victory will be down below, along with the general moneyline for Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland. We'll give a preview to some of the other main card fighters, too.

Adesanya vs Strickland – Moneyline

Per these numbers and bookies, the likelihood that we hear “and still” is very high. If you watch the sport, you already know, but if you're new here, it's worth mentioning that anything can happen at any given moment in MMA. A Hail Mary here isn't worth 6 points, but it could be a game winner no matter how much time is left

Israel Adesanya -675 Sean Strickland +490 BET WITH DRAFTKINGS Israel Adesanya -650 Sean Strickland +475 BET WITH BETMGM Israel Adesanya -670 Sean Strickland +482 BET WITH BETRIVERS

Strickland is down on the numbers, but he's not out, not by a long shot. With his boxing savvy and never-ending gas tank, we could see hi shock the world. We've seen wilder.

UFC Odds – Adesanya vs Strickland Method of Victory

It's far from a bold assumption to say that this will be a striking battle. A takedown here and there would be out of the ordinary for either fighter, but not exactly shocking for this fight. But, expect most of these five rounds(or less) to be contested at a kickboxing range.

Adesanya via KO/TKO -105 Adesanya vis Submission +1600 Adesanya via Decision +140 Strickland via KO/TKO +1000 Strickland via Submission +2000 Strickland via Decision +1200 BET WITH DRAFTKINGS Adesanya via KO/TKO -110 Adesanya vis Submission +1600 Adesanya via Decision +125 Strickland via KO/TKO +1000 Strickland via Submission +1800 Strickland via Decision +1200 BET WITH BETMGM Adesanya via KO/TKO +110 Adesanya vis Submission +1900 Adesanya via Decision +135 Strickland via KO/TKO +1050 Strickland via Submission +2800 Strickland via Decision +1150 BET WITH BETRIVERS

With that being said, the highest probability for a finish for either fighter is by KO/TKO. In fact, it's favored in Izzy's case. The next most likely is for the winner to be determined by the judges' scorecards, and the odds for a submission are just not likely at all.

Adesanya vs Strickland Round to Win Odds

Typical stuff here; the longer the fight goes on, the less likely we see a stoppage. However, I've got a weird feeling that this fight does make it to the second or third round. A decision isn't even terribly farfetched. The Adesanya vs Strickland odds are favoring a first round stoppage, though.

Adesanya round 1 +450 Adesanya round 2 +550 Adesanya round 3 +700 Adesanya round 4 +900 Adesanya round 5 +1200 Strickland round 1 +2500 Strickland round 2 +2800 Strickland round 3 +3500 Strickland round 4 +4500 Strickland round 5 +5000 BET WITH DRAFTKINGS Adesanya round 1 +450 Adesanya round 2 +550 Adesanya round 3 +700 Adesanya round 4 +900 Adesanya round 5 +1200 Strickland round 1 +2500 Strickland round 2 +2800 Strickland round 3 +3300 Strickland round 4 +4500 Strickland round 5 +5000 BET WITH BETMGM Adesanya round 1 +550 Adesanya round 2 +650 Adesanya round 3 +750 Adesanya round 4 +1200 Adesanya round 5 +1400 Strickland round 1 +2500 Strickland round 2 +2900 Strickland round 3 +3900 Strickland round 4 +4000 Strickland round 5 +5000 BET WITH BETRIVERS

Adesanya and Strickland are both good at pacing themselves. Strickland hasn't stopped a fight on the first round since his UFC debut back in 2014. Not that it's a lack of skill, it's jujst not his style; he makes reads and wears on people.

Adesanya does more of the same. He's very calculated in his approach; the first round is a lot about downloading information, setting traps, and making it so that the next few rounds are hell for his opponent.

A first-round stoppage isn't a bad bet exactly, but on paper, these are two fighters that see things going into the latter rounds. You never know how a fight is going to go so the “on paper” stats don't always mean a lot, but it's worth mentioning when looking at UFC betting odds like this.

Best UFC 293 Betting Odds from the Rest of the Card

Those are the numbers and specificities for the Adesanya vs Strickland odds, but how about the rest of the UFC 293 odds? We'll take a brief look at some more of the interesting odds for the card right here.

Tai Tuivasa (+200) vs Alexander Volkov (-250)

Austen Lane (+165) vs Justin Tafa (-200)

Manel Kape (-450) vs Felipe dos Santos (+325)

Da Woon Jung (+240) vs Carlos Ulberg (-300)

Those are some more of the interesting odds on the UFC 293 card. We've got some fun underdogs and solid betting favorites to watch this weekend. Now, onto the weigh ins and then, finally, fight night!