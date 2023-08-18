UFC 292 Weigh In: Here’s What Happened on the Scale

The UFC 292 weigh in is underway and this event is almost ready to be confirmed officially. Did any fighters miss weight and will there be more changes for this fight card? Here are all the latest UFC 292 news.

UFC 292 Weigh In: All Fights Have Been Confirmed

Surprisingly, none of the 24 fighters on the UFC 292 fight card had problems on the scale. Every single fighter was within a pound over their respective categories and we are guaranteed to see all twelve fights now.

Originally, this event had ten fights on the card but we have some late admissions. The two finals of the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter will happen during the prelims of UFC 292. Kurt Holobaugh will face Austin Hubbard in the lightweight final of the tournament. In the bantamweight division, we have Brad Katona vs Cody Gibson. All four made weight and the finals are official.

Overall, nothing special happened during the UFC 292 weigh in. But this is good. We all want to see as many fights as possible. The card definitely looked small before the TUF finals were added and there were multiple last-minute changes due to injuries.

What matters is that the title fights have been confirmed. It would have been a shocker to see a champion or a contender miss weight. With this said, here is the full list of UFC weigh in results.

UFC 292 Weigh In Results: Here Are the Actual Numbers

UFC 292 Main Card

• Bantamweight Title: Aljamain Sterling (135) vs Sean O'Malley (135)

• Women's Strawweight Title: Zhang Weili (115) vs Amanda Lemos (114)

• Welterweight: Neil Magny (170.5) vs Ian Machado Garry (170.5)

• Bantamweight: Da'Mon Blackshear (135.5) vs Mario Bautista (136)

• Bantamweight: Marlon Vera (136) vs Pedro Munhoz (135)

UFC 292 Prelims

• Middleweight: Chris Weidman (186) vs Brad Tavares (185)

• Middleweight: Gregory Rodrigues (186) vs Denis Tiuliulin (185)

• Lightweight: Austin Hubbard (155) vs Kurt Holobaugh (155.5)

• Bantamweight: Brad Katona (135) vs Cody Gibson (135)

UFC 292 Early Prelims

• Middleweight: Andre Petroski (186) vs Gerald Meerschaert (185)

• Women's Flyweight: Andrea Lee (125) vs Natalia Silva (125)

• Women's Flyweight: Karine Silva (125) vs Maryna Moroz (125)

Now that the UFC 292 weigh in is over, all fights have been confirmed. This will be an interesting card but not as diverse as the traditional event. You can call this a Bantamweight event as we literally have four fights from this division, including the title match.