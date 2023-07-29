UFC & MMA Betting

UFC 291: Michael Chiesa vs Kevin Holland Live Results

UFC & MMA Betting

UFC 291: Jan Błachowicz vs Alex Pereira Live Results

UFC & MMA Betting

UFC 291: Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje Live Results

Announcements UFC & MMA Betting UK USA Worldwide

UFC 291: Blachowicz vs Pereira - Chaos and Carnage Coming!

Announcements UFC & MMA Betting Worldwide

UFC 291 Weigh In Results: All Set for Salt Lake City!

UFC & MMA Betting

Poirier vs Gaethje Prediction: Who's Winning the BMF Belt?

Announcements UFC & MMA Betting Worldwide

UFC 291: Scorcher in Salt Lake City!

UFC & MMA Betting

UFC 291 Fight Card: Best Card of 2023?

Announcements UFC & MMA Betting Worldwide

UFC Prediction: McCann vs Stoliarenko: London Calling!

UFC & MMA Betting

Aspinall vs Tybura Prediction: Will Aspinall Win Again A Year Later?

UFC & MMA Betting

UFC 291: Michael Chiesa vs Kevin Holland Live Results

Published

55 mins ago

on

UFC 291: Michael Chiesa vs Kevin Holland Live Results

UFC 291 offers some very fun matchmaking which usually equals an exciting fight. Kevin Holland vs Michael Chiesa is one of those fights that's really hard to play out in memory — luckily, we don't have much longer to just think about it. With just hours to go until fight time, let's look at this match a bit more before we go to the live scoring.

Chiesa is a fantastic grappler whose striking is just getting better and better. After losing his last two of three in 2021, ‘Maverick' took time off and is finally slated to return to the octagon. However, Kevin Holland isn't a stepping stone by any means; he's durable, good everywhere(including in trash talk) and is a finisher.

UFC 291: Where Does This Place the Winner?

UFC 291 Michael Chiesa

Houston, TX – AUGUST 6: Michael Chiesa steps on the scale for the Official Weigh-ins for UFC 265 – Lewis vs Gane – Press Conference at Hyatt Regency on August 6, 2021 in Houston, TX, United States. Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages/ABACAPRESS.COM
Photo by Icon Sport

This is one of those fights that's driven more by star power than it is by high rankings. Holland isn't ranked and Chiesa is sitting at the number 12 spot in the division after his long hiatus. So, a top ten fight for Kevin Holland next would be a viable option. However, if Michael Chiesa can return and dispose of Holland in emphatic fashion, then he might get more of a push from the UFC brass.

Holland is one of few fighters that could throw his name in the hat for a shot at the BMF title. That belt will be on the line in the marquee fight for this very stacked event that is UFC 291.

UFC 291: Kevin Holland vs Michael Chiesa Live Coverage

One of the hardest fights to figure out on the UFC 291 main card, it's time to see how Holland vs Chiesa will play out. Two very well-rounded fighters, but it still feels a bit like a striker vs grappler match; Holland has some unorthodox striking, and Chiesa has won 10 of his 16 wins via submission.

Round 1: Michael Chiesa is obviously outmatched on the feet and we can see that within seconds. Holland is able to control things from distance, but he looked very comfortable everywhere in the fight. Even when Michael locked things up in the clinch, Holland was able to win the position.

Once again, Chiesa fell short to the D'Arce choke. This was all Kevin Holland.

Official result: Kevin Holland via first round D'Arce choke

Related Topics:

Erik is a long-time MMA fan and writer. Ever since catching some Chael Sonnen trash talk on a commercial, he's been hooked on the sport. Erik spent a lot of time writing while attending college at Wichita State University. Now, he spends his time covering the sport of MMA, training in BJJ here and there, and occasionally hitting skateparks!

Continue Reading