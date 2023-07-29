UFC & MMA Betting

UFC 291: Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje Live Results

Published

15 mins ago

on

It's about time for our UFC 291 main event! Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje will, once again, go toe-to-toe in the UFC's octagon. However, this time there's a bit more on the line; not only is this a fight that has undisputed title implications looming overhead, but the BMF title is on the line, too.

Poirier vs Gaehtje is the titular bout for UFC 291, a card stacked from the bottom to the top. A lot of big names, a lot of great matchmaking. Though Stephen Thompson vs Michel Pereira got scrapped due to Pereira stepping to the scale a bit too heavy, this card is still a can't-miss event from start to finish.

Here, we'll give you all of the details, round by round scoring and results to the main event of UFC 291. Stick around and make sure you're in the know of how this main event fight goes.

Poirier vs Gaethje: What’s in It for the Winner?

UFC 291 odds

The BMF title, that's it. Kidding, there's so much more on the line. The opportunity to skip the line for the next crack at the undisputed title is being talked about for this fight. UFC 294 will host the rematch between Charles Oliveira and the current champion, Islam Makhachev. With that fight happening and Alexander Volkanovski wanting to run it back for lightweight gold, Poirier or Gaethje will need to make a statement tonight to be next for gold.

UFC 291 will be a night for making impressions. But, for the mean time, that BMF title is a nice way to embellish a main event and a win. Poirier vs Gaethje is one of those fights that has a 0% chance of being dull. So, when you get two fighters like this, especially at the top of their division, there's really no reason not to tie the BMF title to it.

UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje Live Results

The wait is over and it's time to get to this potential Fight of the Year contender. Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje, five round, BMF title pending and someone's rank will climb.

Round 1:

Round 2: 

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Official Result:

Erik is a long-time MMA fan and writer. Ever since catching some Chael Sonnen trash talk on a commercial, he's been hooked on the sport. Erik spent a lot of time writing while attending college at Wichita State University. Now, he spends his time covering the sport of MMA, training in BJJ here and there, and occasionally hitting skateparks!

