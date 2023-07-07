UFC 290 Weigh In: Volkanovski With a Face Injury

The UFC 290 weigh in is live right now and we are here immediately with the latest UFC news. Did any fighters miss weight? Will we have changes in the card? Here is everything you need to know about the UFC weigh in results.

UFC 290 Weigh In: One Fighter Missed Weight by 2 Pounds

This card will be massive. As the fighters came out one after the other, our excitement definitely grew with every next one. Everyone was looking sharp and ready, and there is so much to look forward to.

Of course, the UFC 290 weigh in began with Alexander Volkanovski making an appearance. He successfully dropped an entire division worth of weight after his fight with Islam Makhachev at lightweight. He looked good on the scale but he apparently has an injury on his right cheekbone.

We weren't given a close look, but it could be a rather big cut. Volkanovski said in an interview after the weigh in that people shouldn't worry about it but when you face a nasty and aggressive opponent like Yair Rodriguez, how could you not worry?

This cut may quickly become a problem in the fight as Yair will definitely target this side of Volkanovski's face.

Volkanovski spent a few minutes in the studio with the commentators and answered a few questions. He said that he knows that people call him “predictable” and that the preparation for a fight against someone like Yair Rodriguez is difficult.

Later on, Yair himself made an appearance in the studio and answered some questions. He definitely looked relaxed here, threw out a few jokes, had some fun, and left.

There was another interesting situation when Brandon Royval appeared – he was appointed as a backup for the co-main event and barely made weight. He had to take his boxers off.

Unfortunately, we had to wait for over an hour just to get disappointed by Jalin Turner. The fighter appeared last over two hours after the start of the UFC 290 weigh in and missed weight by two pounds. We do not know if the fight will be cancelled yet or if it will be translated into a Catchweight bout.

With this said, here are the actual results in numbers.

UFC 290 Weigh In Results: All Fighters Made Weight

UFC 290 Main Card

• Featherweight: Alexander Volkanovski (144.5) vs Yair Rodriguez (145)

• Flyweight: Brandon Moreno (125) vs Alexandre Pentoja (125)

• Middleweight: Robert Whittaker (185.5) vs Dricus Du Plessis (186)

• Lightweight: Jalin Turner (158) vs Dan Hooker (155.5)

• Middleweight: Bo Nickal (186) vs Val Woodburn (185.5)

UFC 290 Prelims

• Welterweight: Robbie Lawler (170.5) vs Niko Price (171)

• Welterweight: Jack Della Maddalena (171) vs Josiah Harrell (170.5)

• Women's Strawweight: Yazmin Jauregui (115.5) vs Denise Gomes (115.5)

• Light-Heavyweight: Jimmy Crute (205) vs Alonzo Menifield (205.5)

UFC 290 Early Prelims

• Catchweight: Tatsuro Taira (130) vs Edgar Chairez (129)

• Light-Heavyweight: Vitor Petrino (206) vs Marcin Prachnio (206)

• Bantamweight: Cameron Saaiman (135) vs Terrence Mitchell (135)

• Flyweight: Shannon Ross (126) vs Jesus Aguilar (126)

• Lightweight: Kamuela Kirk (155.5) vs Esteban Ribovics (156)

Now that we have almost the entire card confirmed after the UFC 290 weigh in, we can start thinking about the actual fights and who will win them. You can find everything in the MMA section on NYFights. We hope that this event will live up to the hype and we will see some thrilling finishes.