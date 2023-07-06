UFC 290 Fight Card: Two Massive Title Fights – Volkanovski and Moreno Return

After a series of exciting fight nights, we are finally back for this month's pay-per-view event. The UFC 290 fight card will include two title fights in the promotion's lightest divisions, and you know what this means – non-stop action. Here is what we expect from the UFC fight card this weekend.

UFC 290 Fight Card: Everything You Need to Know

The approach in making this card must have been quite simple – stack the main card and randomize the remaining bouts. Like, we usually at least get some big names spread out throughout the cards but this time, it's all about the top 3 fights.

There are a couple of fighters that we are definitely excited to see and we think that you should be excited as well. Keep your eyes open for Tatsuro Taira, who will participate in the featured match from the early prelims. The Japanese has a record of 13 wins, and 0 losses, and will appear in the UFC for the 4th time.

Our other top pick for the title of “most exciting undercard fighter” is Jack Della Maddalena. After his performances in the UFC in 2022, we definitely feel like he deserves a spot in the main card of a big UFC event. The Australian is on a series of 14 wins in a row, including four in the UFC. He finished every single bout in the promotion in the opening round.

Apart from those two huge prospects, the main focus remains on the big bouts from the UFC 290 fight card.

UFC 290 Co-Main and Main Events

Alexander Volkanovski returns to the Featherweight division in a title match against Yair Rodriguez. If you remember, Volkanovski last fought against Islam Makhachev for the Lightweight title and lost via decision. Because of this fight, the UFC decided to give Yair Rodriguez a match against Josh Emmett for the Interim Featherweight Title, which Yair won easily.

To be honest, Volkanovski did not want to return to the Featherweight division anymore. If he had won the Lightweight belt, we believe that he was going remain in the heavier division. He is on a 12-match win streak in this division and has long expressed his desire to move forward, as no one is left to beat here.

But Yair Rodriguez is a dangerous opponent and he is a finisher. Volkanovski will not have an easy one although we believe that he is the better fighter.

In the co-main event of the UFC 290 fight card, we have Brandon Moreno vs Alexandre Pentoja. This will be an interesting one because the Flyweight Division has been in a state of decline lately. Everyone loves Brandon Moreno but he fought Deiveson Figueiredo four times in his last five matches. In other words, we have been getting the same title match in this division for three years in a row (apart from that Kai-Kara France match in July 2022).

Alexandre Pentoja is a well-rounded fighter that waited six years for a chance for the belt. His record in the UFC is 9-3 and he is on a 3-match win streak here. Pentoja's style is quite different from Moreno's, so the champion will finally meet a new type of opponent and we may not see the usual decision win.

Overall, the title matches in this UFC fight card promise a lot of action.

UFC 290 Main Card

• Featherweight: Alexander Volkanovski (25-2-0) vs Yair Rodriguez (16-3-0)

• Flyweight: Brandon Moreno (21-6-2) vs Alexandre Pentoja (25-5-0)

• Middleweight: Robert Whittaker (25-6-0) vs Dricus Du Plessis (19-2-0)

• Lightweight: Jalin Turner (14-6-0) vs Dan Hooker (22-12-0)

• Middleweight: Bo Nickal (4-0-0) vs Val Woodburn (7-0-0)

UFC 290 Prelims

• Welterweight: Robbie Lawler (29-16-0) vs Niko Price (15-6-0)

• Welterweight: Jack Della Maddalena (14-2-0) vs Josiah Harrell (7-0-0)

• Women's Strawweight: Yazmin Jauregui (10-0-0) vs Denise Gomes (7-2-0)

• Light-Heavyweight: Jimmy Crute (12-3-1) vs Alonzo Menifield (13-3-1)

UFC 290 Early Prelims

• Catchweight: Tatsuro Taira (13-0-0) vs Edgar Chairez (10-4-0)

• Light-Heavyweight: Vitor Petrino (8-0-0) vs Marcin Prachnio (16-6-0)

• Bantamweight: Cameron Saaiman (8-0-0) vs Terrence Mitchell (15-2-0)

• Flyweight: Shannon Ross (13-7-0) vs Jesus Aguilar (8-2-0)

• Lightweight: Kamuela Kirk (12-5-0) vs Esteban Ribovics (11-1-0)

UFC Fight Card Tonight: Match Ups To Watch Out For

As mentioned above, we think that there are a couple of fights to look at here apart from the top 3 bouts in the UFC 290 fight card. Don't forget about Tatsuro Taira and Jack Della Maddalena.

Of course, this card will see the return of Robert Whittaker on his path to yet another title fight. And Robbie Lawler – another UFC legend, will also make an appearance in the featured prelim bout. Sadly, Robbie is already at the end of his career and he has been used as a build-up fight for the prospects in the division.

Definitely tune in to watch his fight as this may actually be his final one in the UFC or perhaps ever.

Last but not least, Dan Hooker will make an appearance in the UFC 290 fight card and while his latest performances have not gone in his favor, his fights are always violent.