UFC 289 Weigh In: Several Main Card Fighters Looked Exhausted

The official UFC 289 weigh in just happened and we are here with the latest UFC news. Did any fighters miss weight? Will we have changes in the fight card?

UFC 289 Weigh In: Not A Single Fighter Missed Weight

Over 20 fighters took the stage on Friday morning during the official UFC 289 weigh in. Irene Aldana appeared first and prove that she can make 135 pounds again even though she had not attempted this weight since 2020. But she definitely looked very worn out. Hopefully, it will not affect her performance.

Next up, we saw Raquel Pennington with 134.5 on the scale. Now's the time to point out that Raquel is here as a last-minute backup if Irene Aldana fails to make weight or has other unexpected problems that stop her from performing.

Amanda Nunes appeared 5th or 6th on the scale and also made weight. To be honest, she definitely looked healthier after that weight loss than her opponent.

Charles Oliveira appeared right after Nunes and looked like he was having fun. He was in a good mood and was even a pound below the weight goal.

All fighters from the prelims and early prelims made weight without a problem. This is wonderful since we generally have a much shorter card on our hands than usual. There will be only two early prelims and we typically get 5-6 per PPV card.

Beneil Dariush waited almost until the end to make an appearance. And he looked worryingly tired if we are allowed to say this. He was moving slowly and his eyes simply showed real fatigue. But what matters is that he made weight, barely.

After he and Nassourdine Imavov made their appearances, we had to wait over 15 minutes until the last two fighters came to the UFC 289 weigh in. Dan Ige and Adam Fugitt, two of the fighters from the main card, definitely took their time.

UFC 289 Weigh In Results: Check out the official numbers

UFC Weigh In Results: Main Card

• Women's Bantamweight Title: Amanda Nunes (135) vs Irene Aldana (135)

• Lightweight: Charles Oliveira (154) vs Beneil Dariush (156)

• Welterweight: Mike Malott (169.5) vs Adam Fugitt ()

• Featherweight: Dan Ige (145.5) vs Nate Landwehr (144.25)

• Middleweight: Marc-Andre Barriault (185) vs Eryk Anders (184.75)

UFC 289 Weigh In Results: Prelims & Early Prelims

• Middleweight: Nassourdine Imavov (185.5) vs Chris Curtis (185.25)

• Women's Flyweight: Miranda Maverick (125.5) vs Jasmine Jasudavicius (125.25)

• Bantamweight: Aiemann Zahabi (135.75) vs Aoriqileng (135)

• Featherweight Bout: Kyle Nelson (145) vs Blake Bilder (145.5)

• Flyweight Bout: David Dvorak (125.5) vs Stephen Erceg (125.5)

• Women's Strawweight: Diana Belbita (114.5) vs Maria Oliveira (115.5)

With this said, the important fact here is that we did not lose a single fight after this weigh in. We are used to seeing 15 fights on a pay-per-view fight card and traditionally, one or two get canceled. With such a small line-up, it was important for all fights to happen.