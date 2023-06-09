UFC 289 Predictions: Full Card, Prelims Betting Picks

UFC 289 is here and we are ready for it. Will Amanda Nunes lose the title again or will she be more convincing this time? Will Charles Oliveira make one last run for the Lightweight title or will Beneil Dariush finally get his title shot after eight wins in a row and a potential ninth? Here are our UFC 289 predictions.

UFC 289 Predictions: This Card Promises a Lot of Early Finishes

Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana Prediction

Amanda Nunes will make her sixth bantamweight title defense. In December 2021, the Brazilian lost her championship belt in a duel with Juliana Peña from the USA. But in July of the following year, she regained the title by defeating the American (unanimous decision) at an event in Dallas.

On account of the 35-year-old Latino 22 wins (13 by knockout) and five losses. The Lioness was engaged in wrestling before moving to the Dana White league. She holds a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Irene Aldana is ranked fifth in the division rankings. The 35-year-old Mexican has won two of her last fights. She defeated Russian Yana Kunitskaya in the first round in July 2021 by a technical knockout. And a year later – the titled Macy Chiasson (knockout). However, before that, in October 2020, she lost to Holly Holm (split decision). Aldana has 14 wins (eight by knockout), and six losses.

Bet on Amanda Nunes to win ahead of schedule

Bookmakers consider Nunes the undisputed favorite of the upcoming fight and we agree with them for our UFC 289 predictions. The only question is how the Brazillian will achieve victory. We think that there will be a knockout or a submission. The fight will definitely not reach the judges.

Charles Oliveira vs Beneil Dariush Prediction

The defeat to Makhachev, it would seem, should sober up Oliveira at least a little and force him to change his outdated game plan. But it seems that in addition to constant pressure and size, the former champion no longer has any additional weapons in the stance.

He understands that Dariush also made his way to the top from the very bottom. And, probably, Charles sees himself in the opponent. So, he understands with what maniacal persistence Beneil will fight for the title chance.

The chances of both fighters are extremely equal. But Oliveira looks much more interesting in the standing position due to various combinations, fast series, and aggressive exchanges.

Thanks to his pressure, he will always take the center of the octagon, not giving Beneil the opportunity to stagnate. There is an important factor on the side of the Brazilian – none of Dariush's past opponents forced him to work at a crazy pace without respite for several rounds.

Beneil will definitely work as the second number, not even trying to follow Oliver's lead and rush into exchanges. Instead, he will patiently wait for the opponent's attack, hoping to hit him with counterblows, as Makhachev did earlier.

Powerful middle kicks and uppercuts will also go into action. Dariush will have to diversify his strike to shock Oliveira and prevent the Brazilian from getting closer all the time thanks to the same series.

Bet on Dariush to win this bout

This is one of the toughest UFC 289 predictions we will make but we really believe that it is Dariush's time now.

Beneil can handle colossal pressure and the best thing he can do is endure two rounds to activate in the 3rd five-minute period. If Oliveira fails to achieve a serious advantage in 10 minutes, he will certainly start to panic and make mistakes in an attempt to end the fight as quickly as possible.

It is at this moment that Dariush should start working as the first number and start counter-pressing the Brazilian with a further transfer to the ground.

The defeat of Makhachev is a perfect illustration of the fact that even the great ones need constant progress and adjustment to a certain opponent. Oliveira ignored the selection of new tactics several times in a row and logically paid for it.

Mike Malott vs Adam Fugitt Prediction

Mike is a 31-year-old fighter from Canada. In October 2021, he came to Dana White's Contender Series show, where he strangled Shimon Smotritsky in 39 seconds and received a contract with the UFC.

Malott made his UFC debut in April 2022 against Mickey Gall, whom he knocked out in the 2nd round. Since then, he won another match in February this year. The fighter has nine wins in his career and nine first-round finishes.

Mike is a versatile fighter. He has good boxing combinations and knockout power in his arsenal, and on the ground, he relies on BJJ skills.

Adam is a 33-year-old American fighter. He started his professional career in 2016. Fugitt spent all his performances in second-rate promotions. In 2017, he became the champion of the Prime Fighting League, and in 2019 he won the title in the X-1 organization.

Adam is a versatile fighter with a wrestling base. In the standing position, he threatens opponents with a knockout punch. He is very fast and has good technique. Through feints, he opens the opponent's defense and then delivers a decisive punch.

The universality of Adam is leveled by gaps in all aspects. In the stand, he has a poor defense, which is why he misses a lot of punches, which in a duel with an experienced puncher will result in a knockout.

On the ground, Fugitt makes mistakes and gives up positions, and can lose points to a strong wrestler.

Mike Malott should win this one in front of his home crowd

Mike Malott is a Canadian and the entire crowd will be behind him. He is an unbelievable talent and his career to date points towards an early victory. Both fighters prefer to go all in and we definitely expect this one to be quick. We have two special UFC 289 predictions for this one – Mike Malott to win early or Under 2.5 rounds.

UFC 289 Prelims Predictions: One Fight Above All Others

Nassourdine Imavov vs Chris Curtis Prediction

Nassourdine is a 28-year-old fighter from France. He made his UFC debut in 2020 against Jordan Williams, whom he defeated via unanimous decision.

Imavov is a universal fighter. On the ground, Nassurdin is dangerous due to the base of the Dagestan wrestling and good BJJ skills, thanks to which he won 5 out of 12 victories by submission. In the standing position, he has aggressive pressing, throws a large number of punches, and has knockout power.

Chris is a 35-year-old American fighter. He came to the UFC as an experienced fighter with a 26-8 record and championships in the Fight Night and CES promotions. Curtis' debut in the UFC took place in November 2021. He replaced Deron Wynn, who pulled out of the fight against Phil Hawes. Chris knocked out the opponent in the 1st round.

Chris has a good boxing background. He carefully leads the fight, adjusts to the opponent, and gradually builds up aggression. This allows him not to swing out, save and evenly distribute energy for 3 rounds. Curtis is also different in that he can wait for the right moment to deal a crushing blow.

Chris has gaps in wrestling technique. If he is transferred to the ground, he makes mistakes, allowing opponents to occupy dominant positions, and at least score points on this.

Imavov should win this bout

We think that betting on Imavov to win is one of the safest UFC 289 predictions we can make. He is the young gun here and he is fighting against Curtis, who literally accepts a fight every three months. He is 8 years older and definitely not as mobile as Imavov.

UFC 289 Full Card Predictions: The Best of the Rest

This event will be quite short overall, with only 11 fights. There isn't a lot to bet on and be sure about it if we have to be fair. This is why we picked only four bouts from the full card above.

Nevertheless, here is some additional information about some of the other fights that you can check out. Keep in mind, these are not part of our official UFC 289 predictions, just tips.

The prelim bout between David Dvorak and Steve Erceg should be a quick one. David Dvorak needs this one to get a higher ranking once again and Steve Erceg is making his debut in the UFC after his fight got postponed a couple of months ago.

You can also bet on Miranda Maverick to win her bout against Jasmine Jasudavicius. Miranda is an unbelievable talent and this is her opportunity to get closer to the Top 10 rankings.

Last but not least – Dan Ige vs Nate Landwehr – this one will be a fiesta. The two fighters exchanged some threats during the UFC 289 press conference – Nate Landwehr said that he is going to kick Dan Ige in the head and take him out while Ige responded that he will take Nate's soul. This one should be quick.