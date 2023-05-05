UFC 288 Stream: Where to Watch the Massive Event?

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Pay-Per-View with one of the biggest events in 2023 – UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo. How can you watch the upcoming thriller? Here is how to gain access to the UFC stream.

UFC 288 Stream: How to watch in the United States

We had three consecutive Fight Nights over the last month and in general, these come either for free or with a small purchase – ESPN+. As the official partner of the UFC, ESPN streams every single event throughout the year, and the price you have to pay depends on the card.

The monthly subscription for ESPN+ costs $9.99. If you are a massive fan, you can get the annual option, which grants you two months free at the price of $99.99 per year. With ESPN+, you gain access to every single Fight Night event, as well as the Early Prelims and Prelims of all pay-per-view events.

Therefore, if you already have ESPN+, you can watch 2/3 of the UFC live stream on Saturday without additional costs. Unfortunately, to watch the main card of the event, you will have to pay an extra $80.

Right now, the UFC has a bundle offer that includes an annual subscription for ESPN+ and the UFC 288 PPV for a total of $124.98. If you are yet to subscribe, you can take advantage of this offer.

Depending on the country, you may not have access to ESPN+. In such cases, the UFC has you covered – you can watch all the events on the official UFC on Fight Pass. This is a separate service that costs the same as ESPN+ – $10,00 per month and $95,99 per year.

The difference here is that you get a lot more in terms of content. With this subscription, you gain access to the official UFC Fight Library, which includes all previous events and special content.

There is also a VIP bundle that costs a bit more but grants you access to all PPV events too. The price is 42 euros per month or 400 euros per year.

Some TV Providers Have the UFC Stream for FREE

This section is mostly for fans outside the United States. Here in Europe, we sometimes have the UFC events streamed by our local TV providers. It all depends on whether someone has paid for the rights. This is not illegal streaming and we are absolutely against such acts.

For example, here in Eastern Europe, we have every single event from the UFC for free on TV. Of course, we have to pay a monthly subscription but it is cheaper than ESPN+, for example.

Therefore, if you are in Europe, check out the programs of the local sports channels. There is a good chance that one of them will have a UFC live stream on Saturday.

When does the UFC 288 Stream Start?

The UFC live stream start times do not change much when the events are in the United States. If you plan to watch the whole card, the Early Prelims will start at 6 PM ET. The regular Prelims have been scheduled for 8 PM ET, and the pay-per-view Main Card should start around 10 PM ET.