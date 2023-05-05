UFC 288 Predictions: Full Card Analysis, Betting Odds, Picks

Will we see a new Bantamweight champion in the UFC? This is the biggest question ahead of the massive UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo. The veteran is motivated to add a new belt to his resume but before we see this massive main event, we have a card that is absolutely stacked. Here are our UFC 288 predictions.

UFC 288 Predictions: Aljamain Sterling vs Henry Cejudo (Main Event)

Aljamain Sterling Preview

Aljamain Sterling is the reigning UFC bantamweight champion. He has held the title for two years now. The 33-year-old American won the belt in a duel in March 2021 with Russian Peter Yan. A year later, the Funk Master defeated him for the second time (split decision). And in the last fight in October 2022, he defeated T.J. Dillashaw by technical knockout.

Sterling has 22 wins (three by knockout). The victorious streak of the New York native at the moment is already at eight fights. Aljamain holds a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Henry Cejudo Preview

Cejudo is an Olympic champion in freestyle wrestling. The American performed in the UFC since 2014 until about 2020. During this time, Henry suffered only two defeats and won the Bantamweight and the Featherweight championships. In the last fight in May 2020, he defeated compatriot Dominic Cruz (by technical knockout).

And before that, The Messenger defeated TJ Dillashaw and Brazilian Marlon Moraes. In total, the 36-year-old Cejudo has 16 wins (seven by knockout) and two losses.

…and new! Bet on Cejudo to win back his belt

Bookmakers found it difficult to name a clear favorite of the upcoming fight. In their opinion, Cejudo will have a slight advantage. For Henry, apparently, this is the last chance in his career to become a UFC champion again. Therefore, there is no doubt that he will do everything in his power to win. As for Sterling, the weight of responsibility will weigh on him. Cejudo should achieve victory in a tough match that could go to distance.

Belal Muhammad vs Gilbert Burns Prediction

Belal Muhammad Preview

Belal Muhammad is the former Titan FC Welterweight Champion. He has been in the UFC since 2016. During this time, he suffered only three defeats. In the last fight in October 2022, he defeated his compatriot Sean Brady (by technical knockout). In total, the 34-year-old American has 22 wins (five by knockout) and three losses at the professional level in mixed martial arts. He is ranked fourth in the division.

Gilbert Burns Preview

Gilbert Burns is ranked fifth in the division. The 36-year-old fighter is a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu world champion and a black belt and second dan. He has 22 wins (six by knockout) and five losses in mixed martial arts. Durinho has been in the UFC since 2014. During this time he suffered five defeats. Burns has won his last two fights. The Latin American fighter defeated Americans Neil Magny (submission) and Jorge Masvidal (unanimous decision) in 2023.

Bet on Burns to win for the third time in 2023

Much will be at stake in the upcoming battle. The winner will most likely be the next contender for the welterweight title. Bookmakers consider Burns to be the clear favorite of the upcoming fight. He will perform in his second co-main match in a month and the third in 2023. It can be seen that he is in excellent physical shape. Belal Muhammad is an unbelievable athlete but this is one of our best-valued UFC 288 predictions.

Jessica Andrade vs Yan Xiaonan Prediction

Jessica Andrade Preview

Jessica Andrade is ranked fourth in the division. The 31-year-old Brazilian is a contender for the title. Bate Estaca already owned it but lost it in April 2021 against Valentina Shevchenko (TKO). She also lost in February 2023 in the last fight to Erin Blanchfield (submission) from the USA. In total, the fighter from Latin America has 24 wins (nine by knockout) and ten losses. She holds a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Yan Xiaonan Preview

Yang Xiaonian is ranked sixth in the division rankings. A 33-year-old Chinese woman was engaged in Chinese boxing (sanda). Fury started competing in the UFC relatively recently. In her debut fight in November 2017, she defeated American Kaylyn Curran (unanimous decision). Xiaonyan also won the last fight when she defeated Mackenzie Dern from the USA in October 2022.

Value bet on the underdog Andrade to win

Bookmakers consider Andrade the clear favorite of the upcoming fight. The “Piledriver” did not just get such a nickname for nothing. The Brazilian has a powerful knockout punch. Moreover, she completed eight fights with a submission. Jessica has to win, and the fight won't go all the way. One of our best-valued UFC 288 predictions is for this match.

Movsar Evloev vs Diego Lopes Prediction

Movsar Evloev Preview

Movsar Evloev is a former M-1 bantamweight champion. The 29-year-old Russian was supposed to fight Bryce Mitchell, but the American fighter withdrew from the tournament due to injury seven days before the fight. The undefeated fighter from Russia is good at grappling, wrestling, and boxing. In total, he has 16 wins (three by knockout, four by submission, and nine on points). In the last fight in June 2022, he defeated the American Dan Ige (unanimous decision).

Diego Lopes Preview

Diego Lopez makes his debut in the world's strongest mixed martial arts league. The 28-year-old Brazilian has been performing professionally in MMA since 2012. Before moving to the UFC, he tried his hand at the Russian ACA promotion. In the last fight in November 2022, he defeated the Mexican Angel Rodriguez (knockout). The Latin American has 18 wins (six by knockout) and five losses.

Bet on the Over 2.5 rounds

Bookmakers consider Evloev the undisputed favorite of the upcoming fight. It is worth agreeing with them. The only question is how the victory will be won. Movsar was engaged in Greco-Roman wrestling and received the title of candidate master of sports. Everything goes to the fact that a native of Ingushetia will achieve victory by the decision of the judges.

Kron Gracie vs Charles Jourdain Prediction

Kron Gracie Preview

Kron Gracie will only fight for the third time in the UFC. The 34-year-old American fighter had his debut in February 2019 and defeated the American Alex Caceres (submission), but six months later lost to Cub Swanson (unanimous decision) from the United States. Prior to the UFC, he only competed for the obscure Japanese promotion Rizin Fighting Federation. Gracie holds a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and Judo. In total, he has five victories and one defeat at the professional level in MMA.

Charles Jourdain Preview

Charles Jourdain also joined the UFC in 2019 but had significantly more fights in the world's strongest mixed martial arts league. The 27-year-old Canadian has lost his last two fights, losing in July 2022 to American Shane Burgos and Englishman Nathaniel Wood.

In total, Charles has 13 wins (eight by knockout) and six losses in MMA. Prior to signing with the UFC, he performed for Canadian promotions TKO Major League and Quebec Mixed Martial Arts. Jourdain holds a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Bet on Jourdain to win

Bookmakers consider Jourdain the clear favorite of the upcoming fight. We completely agree with them and this is one of the UFC 288 predictions we highly recommend. The Canadian is more experienced than his rival, although seven years younger than him. He lost the last two fights, the third defeat is simply unacceptable. Jourdain must achieve victory in a hard-fought match.

UFC 288 Prelim Predictions: Featured Prelim – Drew Dober vs Matt Frevola

Drew Dober Preview

Drew Dober competed in Bellator and Titan Fighting Championship before joining Dana White. The 34-year-old American has 26 wins (ten by knockout) and 12 losses. The Omaha native has won his last three bouts, beating fellow countrymen Bobby Green (KO) and Terrence McKinney (TKO), and Brazil's Rafael Alves (KO).

He holds a black belt in Taekwondo and a brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. Dober is ranked 14th in the division. His base is Muay Thai and freestyle wrestling.

Matt Frevola Preview

Matt Frevola, before moving to the UFC in 2018, played Titan FC, RFC, AFC, and WSOF. The 32-year-old American has ten victories (three by knockout) and three losses at the professional level in MMA. The Steamrolla, after two defeats in a row, won victories in the last fights, defeating the Mexican Genaro Valdes (technical knockout) and the German Ottman Azeitar (knockout). Frevola loves to deal with opponents on the ground.

Drew Dober should win this bout

Dober has recently gained momentum. Three victories in a row will undoubtedly give him confidence in the upcoming fight. Analysts of bookmakers rightly consider him a clear favorite. Drew has 19 early victories. This time, the fight will not last the entire distance and will end with the victory of a fighter from Nebraska.

UFC 288 Full Card Predictions: Phil Hawes vs Ikram Aliskerov (Early Prelims)

Phil Hawes Preview

Phil Hawes is the winner of the collegiate wrestling championship (NJCAA National Champion). The 34-year-old American has a brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. Megatron debuted in the UFC in October 2020. Then he defeated the Australian Jacob Malkoun. But in the last bout, Hawes lost to Roman Dolidze from Georgia. Philip has 12 wins (eight by knockout) and four losses.

Ikram Aliskerov

Ikram Aliskerov is the world champion in combat sambo (2016). The 30-year-old fighter will make his debut in the world's strongest mixed martial arts league. In September 2022, he defeated Mario Filipe de Souza from Brazil in Dana White's Contender Series. Aliskerov, who also performed Eagle FC and Brave CF, has 13 wins (four by knockout) and one loss.

Aliskerov will take the win in this early bout

Hawes is a native of New Jersey. So the support of the stands will definitely be on his side. However, this is unlikely to help the American succeed. Bookmakers rightly consider Aliskerov the clear favorite of the upcoming fight. We agree with them. The Russian understands how to act against an opponent on the ground, he also has good striking technique. Ikram has nine early victories (four by knockout, five by submission). The fight won't last the whole distance. This is the final pick in our UFC 288 predictions.