UFC 276 Predictions: Israel Adesanya vs Jared Cannonier Current Betting Lines and Best Picks

The UFC middleweight division has run out of contenders for the champion. Israel Adesanya began to take out the division's best for the second time. There is no other way we can explain the fact that the title fight was given to Jared Cannonier, a fighter with only 2 wins in a row, and in a real candidates fight, in 2020, he was defeatedby Robert Whittaker. Here are our predictions for the UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier Main Event.

Israel Adesanya vs Jared Cannonier Predictions, Odds, and Analysis

Israel Adesanya Preview

Israel is a 32-year-old fighter from New Zealand. He moved to MMA from professional kickboxing, where he had 80 fights: 75 wins, and 5 losses. Israel made his UFC debut in February 2018 against Rob Wilkinson, whom he knocked out in the 2nd round.

In 2019, Adesanya went on a streak of 6 wins in a row in the UFC and became the interim champion of the promotion. The unification match for the lineal title took place in October 2019. Israel knocked out the champion, Robert Whittaker, in the 2nd round and became the new king of the middleweight division.

After 2 successful title defenses, he decided to move up to the light heavyweight division and become a double champion. But Jan Blachowicz made a successful title defense, defeating Adesanya by unanimous decision.

Israel last fought in February 2022. His opponent was Robert Whittaker. Adesanya won by unanimous decision.

Adesanya's skills and fighting style

Israel is genuinely technically gifted. He understands that he does not have impressive knockout power and outplays opponents thanks to his striking skills: accurate punches, non-standard kicks, a good sense of distance, and smart pressure.

The aura of absolute invulnerability of Israel Adesanya on his feet will dissipate if you look at his kickboxing performances. 75-5 is certainly a good record, but in the last fight in this discipline, Israel lost to Alex Pereira. Questions about the strength of the champion's jaw may be especially relevant before his fight with Jared Cannonier.

Jan Blachowicz showed that the New Zealander has problems with wrestling. His BJJ is not working. Adesanya cannot resist powerful and dimensional wrestlers. He doesn't improve his position or try to get to his feet.

Jared Cannonier Preview

Jared is a 38-year-old American fighter. He made his UFC debut in 2015. Cannonier began his journey in the strongest organization in the world at heavyweight, but after he was knocked out in a fight against Sean Jordan, Jared decided to go down to light heavyweight.

In the new division, Cannonier had 5 fights: 2 wins, and 3 losses. He defeated the mediocre Ion Cutelaba and Nick Roehrick, but lost to the top fighters:

• Glover Teixeira – lost by unanimous decision;

• Jan Blachowicz – Lost by unanimous decision

• Dominick Reyes – 1st round knockout.

After losing to Reyes, Jared decided to lift even more weight and dropped down to the middleweight division. In the new category, Jared went on a winning streak. First, he finished veterans David Branch and Anderson Silva and then defeated Jack Hermansson by technical knockout.

Cannonier's ascent was interrupted by Robert Whittaker in October 2020. Jared lost by unanimous decision. Cannonier closed the loss to the former champion in August 2021 with a victory over Kelvin Gastelum.

Jared's last fight was in February 2022. His opponent was Derek Brunson. Cannonier won by knockout in the 2nd round.

Cannonier's skills and fighting style

Jared prefers to fight on his feet like his opponent. This is a physically powerful fighter who relies on one accurate hit. He diligently aims at the opponent's jaw and tries to get a one-punch knockout.

But apart from his knockout power, Cannonier is not a versatile fighter and does not have many incredible sills. He doesn't have good technique, he can rush forward without punches, trying to close the distance and only then he will start to aim the punch. On the ground, Jared is helpless. He was easily controlled by almost every wrestler he fought against.

Adesanya vs Cannonier Predictions – Adesanya To Win Via KO/TKO / Under 4.5 Rounds

Israel Adesanya has disappointed fans with recent fights. He defeated Marvin Vettori and Robert Whittaker pragmatically by decision. This was due to the fact that Israel was afraid to miss a takedown and did not develop attacks, concentrating on the distance and reaction of the opponent. Robert Whittaker generally chose a passive game plan. Israel, accustomed to working as number 2, did not go forward but waited for his attacks, which led to a delay in the fight.

Jared Cannonier's only chance to win is to knock out the champion. The challenger understands this very well, so he will spend most of the battle on the attack, stumbling into the sophisticated traps of Israel. Adesanya will not be afraid of takedowns and will work more relaxed, as he did in the fight with Costa or in the 1st fight with Whittaker. Therefore, closer to the championship rounds, Jared will not be able to tolerate damage and will at least be knocked down, where Israel will finish him off.

If you are interested in our predictions for the full card of UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier, follow this link. And if you want to read an in-depth analysis of the co-main event of the evening between Volkanovski and Holloway, continue with this link.