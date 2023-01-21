Teixeira vs Hill Prediction: UFC 283 Betting Odds and Picks

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is set to host its first big event in 2023 and the location is quite special – Rio de Janeiro. The fight card is stacked with massive bouts and two title fights in the light-heavyweight and flyweight divisions. Glover Teixeira will take on Jamahal Hill while Deiveson Figueiredo will face Brandon Moreno for the 4th time. Here are our predictions for UFC 283.

Glover Teixeira vs Jamahal Hill: UFC 283 Main Card Predictions

Glover Teixeira Preview

Glover is a 43-year-old fighter from Brazil. He has been with the UFC since 2012. The first time Teixeira fought for the title was in 2014. Then he lost to Jon Jones by unanimous decision and fell out of the title race for 5 years.

In 2019, Glover started a 6 win streak that continued with him winning the belt before he lost it last year to Jiri Prochazka. In 2020, a Candidates fight took place between Teixeira and Thiago Santos. Glover was knocked down several times, but eventually endured and strangled his opponent in the 3rd round. Teixeira's then fought in October 2021. It was a title fight against champion Jan Blachowicz. Glover declassed the Pole and choked him in the 2nd round, becoming the new title holder.

He, unfortunately, lost the title immediately in his next fight against Jiri Prochazka but the truth is that his game plan did not work. Teixeira was more than capable of winning the fight and until the moment he lost it, he was winning on points.

Glover is a true all-rounder. Being in the rack, he tries to catch the opponent with inventive and thoughtful combinations. His boxing, coupled with his knockout power and impressive fighting IQ, is a danger to most light heavyweights. On the ground, the fighter relies on BJJ skills. He has good tenacious control and a devastating ground and pound. The Brazilian also has a lot of dangerous painful techniques in his arsenal.

But the fact that Glover is an aging veteran is still striking. After 40 pro fights, Teixeira doesn't withstand the punch as well as he used to. For example, Thiago Santos knocked him down 3 times.

Jamahal Hill Preview

Jamahal is a 31-year-old American fighter. In July 2019, he scored against Alexander Poppek in the 2nd round at Dana White's Contender Series and received a contract with the UFC. Jamahal's debut took place in January 2021 in a duel against Darko Stosic, whom he defeated by a unanimous decision.

In total, Jamal had 7 fights in the UFC: 5 won, 1 lost, 1 fight was declared invalid. Hill received his only defeat in the promotion in June 2021, when Paul Craig submitted him.

Hill's last fight was in August 2022. His opponent was Thiago Santos. Jamahal won by TKO in the 4th round.

Hill is a kickboxer. He has excellent timing and footwork, thanks to which he avoids damage and works effectively on counterattacks. Jamahal has knockout power in his fists. He won 7 out of 10 victories by knocking out opponents. Hill is also distinguished by good combinatorial work: he works on different levels and his blows are unpredictable for the opponent.

Jamahal is struggling with grappling. He defends well from transfers but has trouble getting on the canvas against a good wrestler. He can make a mistake and surrender to a submission within seconds.

Teixeira vs Hill Prediction

Analysts of bookmakers found it difficult to name a clear favorite of the upcoming fight. However, experts believe that Hill will have a slight advantage. The American is 12 years younger than his rival. Of course, Hill has more impressive experience, but age may not allow him to use his advantage. If Teixeira is not able to take the fight to the ground, then Jamal is quite capable of bringing the fight to victory.

UFC 283 Co-Main Event: Deiveson Figueiredo vs Brandon Moreno Predictions

Deiveson Figueiredo Preview

Deiveson Figueiredo won the vacant flyweight belt in July 2020. The 35-year-old Brazilian defeated American Joseph Benavidez in the first round (submission). After that, the “God of War” had three fights with Moreno. In December 2020, the winner was not revealed. In June of the following year, “Baby Killer” won. And in January 2022, Figueiredo regained the championship belt.

Brandon Moreno Preview

Brandon Moreno made his debut in the UFC before his opponent – in 2016. He has 20 wins, seven losses, two fights ended in a draw. The 29-year-old Mexican takes first place in the division rankings. The Tijuana native's last opponent in July 2022 was Kai Cara-France. Moreno won this fight by technical knockout.

Figueiredo vs Moreno Prediction

Analysts of bookmakers found it difficult to name a clear favorite of the upcoming fight. After three meetings in the octagon, they already know each other pretty well. In general, they fight in similar styles. Both fighters are black belts in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. Perhaps only Figueiredo has a little more punching power. Moreno wins a little in anthropometry. Everything goes to the fact that this time youth should win over experience. Moreover, the time has come for the second time for Moreno to take away the belt from Figueiredo.