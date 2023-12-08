Song vs Gutierrez Prediction: Expect a Knockout!

Song Yadong was supposed to face Petr Yan in the main event on Saturday. The Russian withdrew from the match and was replaced by Chris Gutierrez who is hungry for a real challenge. Here is our Song vs Gutierrez prediction.

UFC Fight Night 233: Song vs Gutierrez Prediction

Song Yadong Preview

Song is a 26-year-old fighter from China. He made his UFC debut in 2017 in a fight against Bharat Khandare, whom he knocked out in the 1st round. In total, Yadong fought 12 fights in the UFC and won 9, lost 2, and 1 fight ended in a draw.

Son's first defeat came in March 2021 when he lost to Kyler Phillips. The Chinese overcame this failure by going on a streak of 3 wins in a row, beating Casey Kenney, Julio Arce, and Marlon Moraes, which gave him a place in the Top 10 of the division.

Song is a universal fighter who prefers to fight in a standing position. Due to his background in wushu-sanda, Yadong can surprise his opponent with non-standard strikes and effective footwork, thanks to which he is hard to catch. He works at a distance and rarely allows opponents to get close.

The main disadvantage of the Chinese is his cardio. It’s hard for him to cut down to bantamweight and that’s why Yadong gets tired quickly. In the UFC, he always struggled when the fight went into the 3rd round. This was the main reason why he lost both to Kyler Phillips and Cory Sandhagen.

Chris Gutierrez Preview

Chris is a 32-year-old fighter from the United States. He made his UFC debut in November 2018 against Raoni Barcelos, to whom he lost by submission in the 2nd round.

In total, the American fought 11 fights in the UFC: won 9, lost 2, and 1 fight ended in a draw. Chris's last fight took place in October 2023. His opponent was Alateng Heili. Gutierrez won by decision. He accepted this bout on short notice.

Chris is a versatile fighter who prefers to fight on his feet. Thanks to his skills in Muay Thai and kickboxing, he has good timing, moves well around the octagon, and works through combinations. We have to note Gutierrez’s good defense against takedowns. He blocks about 65% of all attempts.

Nevertheless, he always struggles when someone takes him down. Fortunately, Song Yadong is not good on the ground and we doubt that he will even try to take Chris down.

Song Yadong vs Chris Gutierrez: The American is not ready for this challenge

Despite his success, Chris Gutierrez has hardly fought any of the strong athletes in the division. Yes, he beat the former Lightweight champ Frankie Edgar but he was 41 years old at the time of their match. We expect him to struggle against a tough striker like Song Yadong. After all, Song already has five KO wins in the UFC.

The fact remains that neither of these athletes is a 25-minute fighter. Song has some experience in 5-rounders but this will be the first time for Gutierrez. Either way, we do not think that this match will even get close to a decision. Chris has won the majority of his UFC bouts but has not yet faced such an opponent.

We expect an early finish here and we can suggest two options for a Song vs Gutierrez prediction. Song is at a disadvantage here as he is the #7 ranked fighter in the division. Gutierrez is #14th. Song will not get a boost in the rankings with this win and we expect him to try and finish it as soon as possible. Here are our two tips:

• Song via KO/TKO/Submission

• The match will end within the five rounds