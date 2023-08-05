UFC & MMA Betting

Sandhagen vs Font LIVE UFC Coverage: Round by Round Results

Tatiana Suarez vs Jessica Andrade LIVE UFC Results

UFC Nashville Prediction: Jacoby vs Nzechukwu: LHW Collision

UFC Nashville Prediction: Andrade vs Suarez - Guard Change?

UFC on ESPN 50 Predictions: Main Card & Prelims Betting Picks

Sandhagen vs Font Prediction: The Sandman Wants A Title Match

UFC on ESPN 50 Weigh In: Here's Who Missed Weight and His Penalty

UFC on ESPN 50 Fight Card: A Catchweight Main Event in Nashville

UFC 291: Jan Błachowicz vs Alex Pereira Live Results

UFC 291: Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje Live Results

Sandhagen vs Font LIVE UFC Coverage: Round by Round Results

UFC on ESPN 50 has reached its main event, it's time for Sandhagen vs Font! This is a battle of the bantamweights that you won't want to miss. With a combined 23 finishes between the two, coupled with the fact that neither Cory Sandhagen nor Rob Font have been knocked out, we've got a stellar matchup for our main event.

It's worth noting that this was originally supposed to be Sandhagen vs Umar Nurmagomedov. However, the injury bug reared its ugly head. Thankfully, we've got guys as game as Rob Font in the UFC. While it's truly a bummer that Umar isn't getting his chance to shine, we can't be too upset that we're getting Sandhagen vs Font as the marquee fight to substitute. With that being said, let's get into the action.

Sandhagen vs Font – What's on the Line?

Sandhagen vs Font - UFC on ESPN 50

Apr 8, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Rob Font (red gloves) fights Adrian Yanez (blue gloves) during UFC 287 at Miami-Dade Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports/Sipa USA – Photo by Icon sport

What's at stake for the titular UFC on ESPN 50 bout? Well, a win bonus sounds pretty nice, but there's much more than just that. Cory Sandhagen is sitting pretty at the number four spot in the UFC's bantamweight rankings. Rob Font is just outside of the top five, chilling at number seven.

This feels like a fight where the winner will stay/enter the top five, while the fighter that comes up short will be just in the peripherals of it. In a division with so many fighters that have a case for a title shot, a very impressive win could jump the line, but that's unlikely. Merab Dvalishvili is the clear number one contender, but he refuses to fight the current champion, Aljamain Sterling due to their friendship.

Sterling is fighting Sean O'Malley later this month; it seems that his plans afterward, win or lose, is to jump up to featherweight. That'll open up Dvalishvili fighting for the title, be it vacant or in the hands of O'Malley. So, where does the winner of Sandhagen vs Font sgo after this weekend?

The division's landscape is a very dynamic one; it's not farfetched to think that after this weekend, the winner will be in a number one contender's fight. There's a lot to win this weekend.

UFC on ESPN 50 Main Event – Sandhagen vs Font Live Results

Sandhagen vs Font live coverage

Image Credit: SUSA/IconSport

Time for the action! In this five rounder, we'll see either Rob Font or Cory Sandhagen come out on top and make a case for them to be the next contender.

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Official result:

Erik is a long-time MMA fan and writer. Ever since catching some Chael Sonnen trash talk on a commercial, he's been hooked on the sport. Erik spent a lot of time writing while attending college at Wichita State University. Now, he spends his time covering the sport of MMA, training in BJJ here and there, and occasionally hitting skateparks!

