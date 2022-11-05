Rodriguez vs Lemos Prediction: UFC Vegas 64 Betting Odds and Picks

In the main fight of UFC Vegas 64, we will have a fight for the title of contender for the title. Marina Rodriguez went on a 4-win streak, and the only loss in her career she received from the current champion Carla Esparza. Her opponent, Amanda Lemos, got a fight in the main event of the evening for the second time this year and if she wins, she will receive a good boost in the rankings. Here are our predictions for the main event of UFC Vegas 64: Rodriguez vs Lemos.

UFC Vegas 64 Predictions: Marina Rodriguez vs Amanda Lemos

Marina Rodriguez Preview

Marina is a 35-year-old athlete from Brazil. In August 2018, she took part in Dana White's Contender Series show, where she knocked out Maria Oliveira in the 1st round and signed a contract with the world's strongest league. Rodriguez made hes UFC debut in September 2018 against Randa Markos. At the end of 3 rounds, the judges ruled a draw.

Marina had 9 fights in the UFC: 6 won, 1 lost, and 2 fights ended in a draw. Rodriguez last fought in March 2022. Her opponent was Yan Xiaonan. Marina won by unanimous decision.

Rodriguez has a Muay Thai base. She puts pressure on her opponents, throwing powerful punches and snapping kicks. Marina works well in the clinch: she confidently controls her opponents and delivers dangerous elbows and knees.

The fights with Esparza, Marcos, and Calvillo showed that Rodriguez has problems with cardio and does not know how to distribute her strength for 3 rounds. The Brazilian was getting tired by the middle of the 2nd round, and her opponents either ended the fight to a draw or, in the case of Esparza, won by a close decision.

In a 5-round confrontation with Michelle Waterson and Mackenzie Dern, Marina distributed her strength over 5 rounds, confidently reached the final gong, and won. But due to the fact that she had to save cardio, Rodriguez slowed down her aggression and did not finish when she could finish her opponent because of fear of getting tired.

Amanda Lemos Preview

Amanda is a 35-year-old athlete from Brazil. She made her UFC debut in July 2017 in a fight in the women's flyweight division against Leslie Smith, whom she lost to by knockout in the 1st round.

After a failure in the first fight, the girl decided to take a break for 2.5 years and returned to martial arts in December 2019, dropping down to the minimum weight category. In total, Lemos had 8 fights in the UFC: 6 won, and 2 lost.

Amanda's last fight was in July 2022. Her opponent was Michelle Waterson. Lemos won by submission in the 2nd round.

Amanda is a basic kickboxer. She works well in the standing position, throwing fast and accurate combinations. In addition, the athlete is able to work effectively in the clinch, pinning her opponents at the net and scoring points.

Lemos has problems on the ground. She is able to give advantageous positions to rivals and it is difficult for her to rise to her feet. Lemos has fought mediocre opponents for most of her career and has little experience at a high level.

The only increase in opposition in Amanda's career came in the spring of 2022 when she entered the fight against Jessica Andrade. Lemos was declassed and submitted in 3 minutes.

Before we get to the actual prediction, consider checking out the entire main card of UFC Fight Night 214 because it is full of fights with extreme potential.

Rodriguez vs Lemos Prediction

Even though Amanda Lemos has early losses, I don't think Marina Rodriguez will show enough aggression to finish her opponent. Rodriguez will be worried about a possible drawdown in cardio and will try to evenly distribute her strength over 5 rounds.

Lemos does not have enough strength to knock her opponent out. Yes, she finished 10 out of 12 victories, but who did she finish? Montserrat Ruiz? Livia Souza? Miranda Granger? These athletes are not at the level of Marina Rodriguez. Therefore, I do not think that Amanda will have enough punching power to knock out her opponent.