MMA Predictions 2022: betting picks for MMA Fights

The modern version of the sport we know as MMA originated in the late 20th century, with the first example of a match in this discipline being the 1976 match between boxer Muhammad Ali and wrestler Antonio Inoki. The first organized MMA fights began in the early 1990s. However, mixed martial arts became popular with the emergence of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. With this said, here is how to make the most out of your MMA predictions.

How to bet on MMA

MMA picks differ from those in other martial arts due to the diverse and innovative rules that this discipline offers. Mixed martial arts combine elements of boxing, kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, wrestling, and many others, with almost no restrictions on the style of play of the participants. The fights are dynamic and interesting to watch, offering great spectacles to the fans.

The number of online bookmakers adapting martial arts bets on their platforms is increasing. You can make MMA picks on UFC or Bellator matches that deliver a spectacle once every few weeks. In title matches, there is an increase in markets, and more ordinary events, the outcome of which does not guarantee large-scale benefits for the winner, are accompanied only by MMA betting picks on the winner or total rounds.

MMA Predictions – Most common MMA picks explained

Winner / Moneyline – a bet referring to the winner in the respective clash. Note, however, that in most matches there is a clear favorite, which guarantees lower odds of the selection.

Type of victory – bets are accepted as the method of victory – whether it will be a technical knockout, knockout, disqualification, or decision by points.

Total rounds ( over/under) – similar to football bets for total goals, this market requires a prediction of when the eventual outcome of the match will be.

In which round will the match end – it is allowed to predict a round in which one of the competitors will finish the match.

Main Events in MMA – Biggest Organizations

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is the largest organization in the world of Mixed Martial Arts and the one that generally gave the sport the popularity it has in modern days. Most of the world's biggest MMA stars have contracts with the UFC and generally, it is every fighter's goal to move to the biggest organization. The UFC hosts massive pay-per-view events each month, as well as smaller Fight Nights almost every week throughout the year.

There should be no doubt that anyone that has heard of MMA has heard of the UFC. In fact, there is a massive misunderstanding that MMA and the UFC are different things. There is no point in going in-depth about it, so let's learn about another major MMA organization which is Bellator.

Bellator MMA

This is a mixed martial arts organization in the United States. In Bellator, there are 7 categories for men, and the lightest category is up to 61.2 kilograms while the heavyweight category is up to 120 kilograms. Each match in the regular events includes 3 rounds while Championship bouts are extended to 5 rounds, exactly like in the UFC.

Overall, Bellator is the current second-largest organization right after the Ultimate Fighting Championship. There are dozens of Bellator events throughout the year, although it has a long way to go until it reaches the volume of the UFC. Still, Bellator grows by the year and more and more fans of the UFC turn their attention to their events.

What else should be mentioned? Bellator and the UFC have been exchanging fighters for years. We often see young fighters that became stars in Bellator or even champions that move to the UFC. In the opposite direction, we often see UFC veterans that decide to end their careers in Bellator.

Which are the best websites to bet on MMA?

Betting on MMA predictions and the Ultimate Fighting Championship, in particular, is nowadays available in most bookmakers in every country. Nevertheless, knowing which ones stand out is already a win of its own kind. Here are our suggestions

Draftkings

DraftKings has been promoting Mixed Martial Arts for years and their betting section includes all of the events in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Whenever there is an upcoming event, you can make your MMA predictions at competitive odds. Moreover, there is always an accompanying promotion with all UFC events on DraftKings.

While smaller fight cards are limited to several typical markets, bigger pay-per-view events with major names on the cards often get an extended catalog of markets including some exclusive ones. DraftKings never ceases to amaze us with its incredible MMA betting odds.

Fanduel

Fanduel is a relatively new sportsbook on the market that has already established itself as a go-to bookmaker for mixed martial arts. Bettors can make exclusive MMA predictions on Fanduel's extensive MMA betting section that includes a wide range of rare markets.

As expected, Fanduel has a license to cover all events of the Ultimate Fighting Championship and you can find available odds weeks before the actual events. As time passes by and the events get closer, you will see how the number of markets increases. Moreover, Fanduel comes up with various exclusive offers for each UFC event, available for new or regular customers.

MMA Picks: Frequently Asked Questions

What is the best strategy for MMA Betting?

When building your MMA betting strategy, you need to analyze the match you have chosen in advance. Get to know the two participants well and consider what are the main factors that will affect the development of the event.

What to look out for when picking a winner?

In order to successfully predict the winner in your chosen MMA match, you must first get to know the style of play of both opponents. Examine their strengths and consider the chances that each of them has a chance to prevail over their opponent and win the match.

When can you expect to see MMA betting picks for the next event?

Odds and betting markets for the Ultimate Fighting Championship are normally available weeks prior to the actual events. However, if you are keen on more specific markets besides the moneyline and total rounds, you can expect them around a week before the event.