MMA Odds: How to Read MMA Betting Odds?

Discover how betting odds work (MMA) and the different ways they can be presented. Keep reading to find out how to read the betting odds and what are the best MMA picks.

Current MMA Events & Betting Odds

MMA betting odds can be found in almost every online sportsbook today. Look at the MMA events to bet on and their current odds in the table, then choose a bookie to sign up with and place your bets!

The MMA odds in the table are subject to change. Before placing a wager, you should always check the latest odds on the bookmaker’s official page.

Popular MMA Betting Odds & Their Presentation

MMA wagering odds can be presented in three different ways – American, Decimal, or Fractional odds. Here are the MMA odds explained:

American odds are presented as +200 or -300. The plus sign signifies the underdog, meaning that for every $100 staked, you’ll win $200, plus you get your stake back. The minus sign is given to the favorite, stating that for every $300 staked, you’ll gain $100.

Fractional odds are presented as fractions – 7/4 or 7-4 – and present the profit you get for $1 wagered. You would get $1.75 for each $1 bet in this case.

Decimal odds are similar to fractional odds, presenting the money you get for $1 stakes. For example, with odds of 1.5, you would get a $1.5 reward ($1 wager plus $0.5 profit).

All bookies feature several types of bets you can place on MMA fights. The most common is the Moneyline bet, over/under, props, parlay bets, etc. We’ll explain how to bet on MMA fights below.

Moneyline Bets

Moneyline bets are the easiest way for beginners to guess right and earn some reward. As with any other sport, these bets are based on the fight’s outcome. Make the right choice about the fight's winner and get the payout based on the odds.

Over/Under Bets

The bookie will present a total number of rounds with odds. For example, if the number of rounds is set to 3.5, that translates into 12 minutes and 30 seconds. If the match ends before that time, the underbet wins. If the match exceeds that time, the over bet cashes. Over/under bets aren’t dependent on the fight’s outcome.

Method of Victory Props

As the name suggests, with this prop bet, you can predict the way the fight ends. The Method of Victory props features MMA odds for KO/TKO, submission, and decision.

Round the Fight Ends Props

Bettors can wager on the exact number of rounds the fight will end or the total number of rounds in the bout, regardless of who the winner is.

Parlay Bets

Parlays contain multiple types of bets, consequently bringing bigger payouts. For example, you can combine several Moneyline bets, predicting the outcome of a few flights. The MMA odds for each event are combined when calculating the cashout. However, the whole bet slip is lost if a single fighter loses.

Stoppage or Decision Bet

This bet is based on ‘Will the fight goes the distance?’.You can bet that the fight will be ended due to stoppage (the referee/doctor/fighter’s team member stopping the fight) and won’t go the distance.

Contrary to that, you can bet that the fight will end with a decision (the fight not ending with a KO or submission).

MMA Events Preview: What Follows?

Multiple competitions such as the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Bellator MMA, Absolute Championship Akhmat (ACA), Fight Nights Global (FNG), etc., promote MMA fights. UFC is the most popular among them, given that almost all proclaimed online sportsbooks feature odds for its fights.

The MGM Grand Garden Arena in LA has been the most frequent location for some of the best MMA events, and it also stands as the unofficial home of the UFC. The UFC schedule for MMA fights currently spans from June 4th until October.

Where to Find the Best MMA Betting Odds

If you’ve learned how to place MMA bets, it’s time to choose your bookie. Sportsbooks may present different odds for the same MMA fight, which means finding the most favorable sites for MMA betting is a real challenge. Here are our top picks from the best MMA betting sites:

Draftkings

Draftkings is one of the most popular operators in the sports betting market, providing both a website and an app. Regarding the UFC, you can find MMA/UFC betting odds available up to a month prior to the events.

Joining this sportsbook will give you access to multiple bonuses, as well as the opportunity to place several types of MMA bets. The most common bets are the Moneyline; however, players can also bet on the winning method, rounds (total or over/under bets), or combine multiple bets in one slit. New signups can place bets on the upcoming Jeff Molina vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov by utilizing the first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!

Betway

Join Betway for world-class sports betting services. The bookie provides easy navigation – simply enter the site and choose the ‘UFC / Martial Arts’ link from the side menu. All the upcoming games are listed in decimal odds, with a view of the bet slip presented on the right side.

The odds in MMA are fairly competitive, and you can acquire several bonuses for the sports section that can be used on MMA events. Currently, you can place Moneyline, over/under, and spread bets.

FanDuel

In terms of props, futures, and Moneyline bets, FanDuel provides the best odds from all the operators on this list. The operator also features a live betting option you can utilize to place wagers while the fight is on.

All MMA events are well sectioned and easily located, allowing you to proceed to the betting options quickly. The operator also displayed many key stats and alternative spreads, helping you make an informed decision before wagering money.

Betfred

Sign up at Betfred today and explore the rich UFC & MMA section. All new members are awarded a $500 risk-free bet they can utilize on the upcoming MMA fights.

As one of the oldest operators on the market, the bookie has experience in creating favorable odds as well as releasing special offers for the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Mixed Martial Arts Betting Guide: FAQ

How do I place MMA bets?

First, you need to sign up at an online sportsbook and head to the MMA section. Then, select a match, pick the odds and add the amount you want to bet.

Can I bet on an MMA event live?

Yes, MMA live-betting is an available option at many online bookies. Create an account at DraftKings or Fanduel and get the opportunity to place live bets with the most competitive odds.

What is the best way to bet on MMA as a beginner?

Moneyline bets are the easiest to place, as they focus only on the fight's winner. The payouts are less rich than other types of bets, but you can still win significant sums if you correctly bet on the underdog.