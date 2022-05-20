MMA betting tips 2022: how to Win Your MMA Bets

Every year, bookmakers are gaining more and more popularity and distribution. Along with this, the gradual development can be observed in such a sport, which is gaining recognition with incredible speed. Like Mixed Martial Arts.

Experienced players know ways to benefit from sports betting, although even the best strategies have flaws and it is not always enough. Like all, MMA has its secrets and there are clever MMA betting tips that you can learn and use.

The 3 Best MMA Betting Tips

Analyze the form, past performances, and abilities of fighters

There are multiple online resource websites that provide information regarding the statistical performance of fighters. There is all the necessary information about the number of successful strikes, successful blocks on average per round or for the fight as a whole, as well as many other indicators necessary for victory.

After a careful and detailed analysis, you can find out that there are several betting features that you should pay attention to in MMA betting.

Watch the Press Conferences and Weigh-Ins

Besides the fighter analysis, it is extremely beneficial to read the reports on the latest appearances of fighters. The UFC, for example, has the biggest exposure and they host press conferences with fighters, along with the ceremonial and official weigh-ins in the days before the fight.

While you will not learn everything about the fighters, they will reveal information about their training camps and preparation process. Sometimes, fighters accept fights on short notice and sometimes fighters do not make adequate training camps.

While the press conferences are time-consuming, multiple websites cover them in-depth and you can find valuable information in minutes.

Avoid fights with lesser-known fighters and bet on parlays

Obviously, in almost every fight there is a favorite and an outsider. This system is in any sports direction. When working with strategy, it is best to look at the top 15 ranked fighters in each weight class. And as you can expect, the information about the better fighters is more abundant.

Betting on fights that include a Top fighter gives you a higher chance to win as upsets in MMA happen but are quite rare and in most cases, the big favorites win their fights. Obviously, betting on the favorite means lower odds but a better chance, so opt for a parlay bet that includes 2 or 3 different fights that have the biggest success chance.

Here are 3 massive mistakes to avoid

Do not bet on all fights or huge parlay bets

MMA events usually include 10-15 different fights and it is often tempting to bet on multiple or even all fights. It may seem like more bets give you a bigger chance to be on the winning side at the end of the evening but this is a completely incorrect approach.

Focus on those fights where you have at least some certainty and can predict an outcome. Search for the real value in fights.

Avoid emotional betting

The main rule of every better is to make a choice using reason, not emotions. But do not forget that it is very important to keep abreast of all the important events taking place in the world of MMA. This means that you shouldn't bet on a fight simply because you like one of the fighters. There should be a logical reason behind your decision.

Moreover, emotional betting also refers to betting when angry or annoyed. This could happen due to a series of unsuccessful bets that make you feel like you need to go and make additional bets. While you may turn your luck around, the case is usually quite the opposite.

Avoid fighters that changed categories

Usually, matchmakers prepare fighters with the same weight category for a fight. But if a lighter fighter moves up in a category in a few months, it is dangerous to bet on such a fighter. There will, of course, be a lot of information about that fighter's physical and mental state but these are the bouts that often have unexpected results.

Which sportsbooks are the best for MMA betting?

DraftKings

Draftkings is a well-known bookmaker that boasts over 20 sports including Mixed Martial Arts. They provide coverage on all events of the Ultimate Fighting Championship throughout the year and odds that are up there with the industry's highest. The sportsbook comes up with various promotions for MMA and great offers for new customers.

Fanduel

While Fanduel is one of the ‘youngest' sportsbooks in the industry, it already includes one of the most elaborate MMA betting sections in the world. While most bookmakers limit their options to the traditional markets (Moneyline, over/under), Fanduel provides a wide range of options for betting on all UFC events. Combined with competitive odds and a bunch of exclusive MMA promotions, it is one of the go-to sportsbooks for the sport.

BetMGM

BetMGM is another sportsbook that ranks among the top choices for MMA Betting. Like most other bookmakers, they cover all UFC events throughout the year and you will find odds for absolutely all fights that happen. While BetMGM does not offer a wide range of markets, their odds are often significantly higher than those of other bookmakers.