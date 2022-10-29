Kattar vs Allen Prediction: UFC Fight Night 213 Betting Odds and Picks

After the huge pay-per-view event last week, the UFC returns with a new event that will include some of the biggest prospects of the organization in some incredible fights. Calvin Kattar will face Arnold Allen in the main event of the evening in search of a title shot in the Featherweight division. Here are our predictions.

UFC Fight Night 2013: Calvin Kattar vs Arnold Allen Predictions

Calvin Kattar Preview

Calvin is a 34-year-old American fighter. He joined the UFC in 2017 and spent 11 fights in the promotion: 7 wins, and 4 losses. After losing to Zabit Magomedsharipov in November 2019, Calvin went on a 2-win streak, finishing in the 2nd round of Jeremy Stevens and defeating Dan Ige via unanimous decision.

In January 2021, Kattar suffered a devastating loss to Max Holloway. After taking a huge amount of damage in this duel, missing 445 punches, 247 of which flew to the head, Kelvin took a year-long recovery pause. He returned in January 2022 against Giga Chikadze, whom he defeated via unanimous decision.

Calvin's last fight took place in June 2022. His opponent was Josh Emmett. Despite dominating most of the bout, Calvin lost by a split decision.

Calvin's base is boxing. He combines inventive combinations with high attack speed. The fighter has knockout power, earning him 10 of his 23 knockout victories. Kattar defends himself from takedowns well and his defense percentage is 77%. But, once on the canvas, Kattar begins to panic and makes mistakes.

Arnold Allen Preview

Arnold is a 28-year-old fighter from Britain. His UFC debut came in June 2015 against Alan Omer, whom he choked out in the 3rd round. Allen has never lost in the UFC. Since his debut, he has gone on a streak of 9 wins in a row.

Arnold's last fight took place in March 2022. His opponent was Dan Hooker. Allen won by knockout in the 1st round.

Arnold is a kickboxer. He moves well around the octagon, throwing various combinations on different floors. Thanks to his high mobility, he leaves the line of attack of his opponents.

He is good at takedowns and controlling opponents. Arnold's problem is that he fights for points, and in most cases, he was saved by the fact that he performed mainly in England, where local refereeing was on his side even in close fights. But, if he starts to lose in the standing position frankly, he will not be able to turn the tide of the battle with one precise good hit.

Don't be fooled by his knockout against Dan Hooker. Hooker, out of desperation, went down to featherweight, in which he did not compete for almost 6 years. He went into the fight exhausted from the weight race, so it's not surprising that Arnold knocked him out.

Kattar vs Allen Prediction

Calvin Kattar is a good fighter, but he may not have enough fire for a 5-round fight with Allen. The American will try to distribute the cardio evenly, so he will not be able to break the pace that the prospect from the UK will impose on him. I believe that Arnold will not only have an advantage in the stance, but at critical moments he will transfer the fight to the ground, where he can control the opponent and score points.

UFC Fight Night Co-Main Event: Tim Means vs Max Griffin

Besides the main event that includes two of the potential future stars of the organization, UFC Vegas 62 includes a massive co-main event and a huge fight card with legends of the sport and huge prospects.

Tim Means Preview

Tim is a 38-year-old American fighter. He made his UFC debut in February 2012. In total, Means has 21 fights in the UFC: 12 won, 8 lost, and 1 fight was declared invalid.

Tim is a technical fighter. In the standing position, he throws good combinations and he still has power in punches. Means has solid wrestling and BJJ skills: he can translate and control opponents and is constantly trying to submit them.

Tim is an aging fighter. Because of this, his stamina suffers – Means runs out of steam by the middle of the fight and is afraid to resort to the ground game, afraid to get tired too early.

Max Griffin Preview

Max is a 36-year-old American fighter. He made his UFC debut in August 2016 against Colby Covington, whom he lost via TKO in the 3rd round.

In total, Max had 13 fights in the UFC: 6 won, 7 lost. Max's last fight took place in March 2022. His opponent was Neil Magny. Griffin lost by split decision.

Max is a basic kickboxer and prefers to stand up. He throws an average of 4.08 shots per minute, of which 50% reach the target. I note the good defense against takedowns from the American and a strong chin: he has never been knocked out.

Max has bad wrestling. Despite the fact that he can control the opponent and strike on the ground, he does not feel the opponent and doesn't know when or how to finish the fight. Because of this, he often gets swept which puts him in a bad position.

Means vs Griffin Prediction

I agree that Max Griffin is the favorite. Tim Means is an old fighter who has problems with taking a strong punch. Max aggressively attacks opponents and Means can not withstand his pressure. It doesn't have to be a direct knockout. Most likely, Griffin will get a TKO.