Grasso vs Araujo Prediction: UFC Fight Night 212 Betting Odds and Picks

While we wait for the biggest pay-per-view event of the year next week, the Ultimate Fighting Championship will host a smaller Fight Night event this week that should not be neglected. The main event is a fight between Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo, who are fighting for a championship fight next year. Here are our predictions.

UFC Fight Night 2012: Grasso vs Araujo Prediction

Before we get to the main analysis, we should mention that this card includes a lot more than the main event. The full card of UFC Fight Night 212 has some stomping fights that can satisfy even the most conservative fan.

Viviane Araujo Preview

Viviane is a 35-year-old athlete from Brazil. She started her professional career in 2015. Before moving to the UFC, Viviane competed in regional Brazilian promotions, where she scored a 4-1 record, and got all the victories ahead of schedule.

The bright athlete was invited to the strongest league in the world. Araujo made her UFC debut in May 2019 against Talita Bernardo, whom she knocked out in the 3rd round. After that, she defeated Alexis Davis by a unanimous decision.

The Brazilian's ascent was cut short in December of that year when she lost a unanimous decision to Jessica Eye. She closed this defeat with 2 victories: in September 2020, Vivian defeated Montana De La Rossa, and in January 2021, Roxane Modafferi. Araujo won both victories on points.

Viviane's last fight took place in May 2021. Her opponent was Kathleen Chookagian. Araujo lost by unanimous decision.

Viviane has a BJJ base. She conducts effective takedowns, she is both technical and powerful, and qualitatively controls her opponents on the ground, due to which she scores points. On the canvas, Araujo waits for the opponent to make a mistake, then she quickly takes a position and goes to a submission attempt.

Viviane has decent punching skills, but her boxing lacks a well-placed defense. Araujo is not mobile enough and does not always keep her hands to her chin, which is why blows fly into her quite often.

Alexa Grasso Preview

Alexa Grasso is number five in the UFC and has risen to prominence in the flyweight division with a 14-3 record. The 29-year-old Mexican has a good chance of achieving a title fight against Valentina Shevchenko, but for this, you first need to go through the massive challenge that is Viviane Araujo. Alexa Grasso spent an entire year away from the octagon but returned with a massive win and prove that downtime is not always a bad thing.

The strength of the athlete is her ability to perfectly control the course of the confrontation and her versatility in her attacks. She is very good both on the stand and on the ground, which she proved in her last fight, strangling Joanne Wood in the first round.

Grasso vs Araujo Prediction

Alexa Grasso has an advantage over her rival in almost all respects, but we believe that she will not have an easy walk. The Brazilian athlete knows how to endure and wait for her chance, and she has complete order with endurance.

Apparently, the fight will begin with reconnaissance, where no one will force things. The Mexican is determined to get to the title fight and will try to handle this fight very carefully. In our opinion, we should expect the full distance of the confrontation, given the rarity of early victories in this category. However, if you are going to bet on an over in this particular fight, there is no point in doing so on the regular markets. The odds in this particular case are too low to be considered and at this point, we prefer the option for Alexa Grasso to win by decision. There is a lot of value in this particular market.