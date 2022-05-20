Fanduel MMA 2022: how to bet on MMA with Fanduel ?

Fanduel Sportsbook launched less than 5 years ago but has already established itself as one of the most trustworthy bookmakers on the market. With an interactive website and mobile app, various betting options, and an unbelievable welcome offer, any serious bettor should consider Fanduel.

What Sports Can You Bet on Fanduel

Fanduel's sportsbook has been growing gradually and now includes a catalog of nearly 20 different sports. At this point, you can bet on all traditional sports such as soccer and basketball, and most of the growing ones such as MMA.

Undoubtedly, soccer is the most developed sport on the platform, which is the expected standard for all sportsbooks. You will find all major leagues and tournaments and multiple of the smaller and second leagues that people mostly look for.

The basketball section includes all major European leagues and tournaments such as the Eurobasket and Euroleague, as well as the NBA, NCAA, and WNBA. Fanduel also offers the option for “Same Game Parlay”, more commonly known as “Bet Builder” on other websites. It is available for most sports, including basketball.

The football catalog includes the NFL, NCAA, CFL, and USFL. Ice Hockey is limited to the NHL and the IIHF World Championship. The Tennis section provides the second-largest coverage of events right after soccer and you will find all ATP and WTA tournaments throughout the year.

While Fanduel has the necessary diversity to be considered an elite bookmaker, we will focus on one particular sport – Mixed Martial Arts. If some sports are yet to be developed on the platform, Fanduel's MMA section is among the most elaborate and diverse on the market.

Fanduel MMA: Events, Markets, Odds

Fanduel provides coverage for absolutely all events of the Ultimate Fighting Championship that happen throughout the year. This includes the major Pay-Per-View events and the smaller Fight Nights. You will find an extensive catalog of markets available for every bout in the fight cards.

While MMA is nowadays common and most betting websites provide odds and other options, Fanduel takes it to the next level when it comes to market variety. Most sportsbooks limit themselves to Moneyline and total rounds – Fanduel has multiple categories of markets, each containing multiple options.

For example, you can bet on the Double Chance, which is something rare for MMA. This market includes the options to bet on a winner and two methods of victory. For example, you pick fighter A to win by KO/TKO or Submission.

You also get the “Method & Round Combo” market which gives you the opportunity to bet on a winning round + fighter + method of victory. The odds for this market are literally extreme and perfect for one-sided fights that have a major favorite.

There is an additional version for this market too – you can bet on the fighter + method of victory with the option to add multiple rounds – for example, in rounds 1,2, or 3. The odds are lower but also higher than the industry standard and you get a higher chance to win.

The “Alt. Method & Round Combo” is another exclusive market that gives you the option to bet on the method of victory and exact round but without betting on a fighter. Of course, there are simpler markets that let you pick the type of outcome without picking a fighter or just the exact round for the end of the fight.

Overall, Fanduel's MMA section is unbelievable and without a doubt among the best on a global scale.

Are there any Fanduel MMA Promos

Fanduel has an incredible promotion for all UFC events right now. All you need to do is place a parlay bet with at least 4 picks from the Fight Card. If you happen to have a single wrong pick in the entire parlay, in the end, you will get a refund on your bet for up to $25.

There are several requirements in order to become eligible for this promotion. As mentioned, you need to pick at least 4 selections and you can bet up to $25.

The combined odds of the parlay must be +300 or more or you will not qualify for the promotion. The refund of your wager can take up to 72 hours after the settlement of the original bet.

Moreover, you should not add bets that are not UFC-related and you should not cash out the bet. You also cannot use Odds Boosts or the wager will not qualify for the promo.

How to Bet on MMA with Fanduel

Fanduel MMA betting is as simple as betting on any other sport. All you need is an account and enough funds to place a wager. Open the UFC section on the Fanduel sportsbook which can be found in the MMA category in the list of sports.

Find the event that you want to bet on and click on it in order to open the extended list of markets. Find the market that interests you the most and add it to your betslip. At this point, you can either opt for a single bet or go back and select more picks from the program.

Of course, you can combine your Fanduel MMA picks with other sports in a bigger parlay. Once you add all picks to your betting slip, select the amount of money you wish to bet and place the final wager.

Is Fanduel MMA worth a shot: Final Verdict

Nowadays, you will find options to bet on MMA and the UFC in most bookmakers and platforms. The difference between most sportsbooks and Fanduel is the variety of options and markets when it comes to Mixed Martial Arts. As a bettor, you would normally want to have additional options that give you a better chance to win and with Fanduel, you can place a wager on absolutely any type of outcome that is possible in this sport.