Edwards vs Covington Prediction: Third Title Shot, Third Defeat for Colby

Colby Covington earned a title shot for the third time in his career and will try to dethrone Leon Edwards. The press conference yesterday already set the mood and we expect a war between them. Here is our Edwards vs Covington prediction.

Leon Edwards Preview

Leon Edwards is the current UFC Welterweight Champion and a former BAMMA Welterweight Champion. His professional record includes 26 wins, 3 losses, and 2 NC.

Leon had an unbelievable rise ahead of his two title matches against Kamaru Usman. He probably watches his old performances with horror nowadays, knowing how much better he is right now. He seriously improved technically and also his cardio. He has to take every chance to hurt Covington before he takes him down to the mat.

Leon will probably be more aggressive than in the last fights. Edwards has to knock out Covington as soon as possible and before the middle of the fight. After that, we can expect his weaker endurance to give Colby the advantage.

Leon has to throw more kicks and try to bring Colby closer and hurt him with jabs. He will be taken down but he has to limit the attempts in the first few rounds or Covington will have a huge advantage on the scorecards, if we even get that far. He has to break him with kicks in the first three rounds.

Considering the extreme improvements that Leon showed in his title matches against Usman, he is rightfully the favorite ahead of this bout. But if he doesn't find the knockout early, his chances will depend on his endurance. He has won multiple times after 25 minutes of fighting but this is not Kamaru Usman.

If you remember, Usman tried to transfer him multiple times throughout the fight but he is not as technical and experienced in wrestling as Covington.

Colby Covington Preview

You either like or absolutely hate Colby Covington, there is no in-between. His fights are attractive but his behavior is the worst. He crossed the line last night during the press conference when he told Leon that he would take him to the 7th gate of hell to meet his dead father. We all love trash talk but this was an ugly comment.

Now, back to the analysis and our Edwards vs Covington prediction.

Colby has one advantage here – he doesn't need to change his style for this match. He has the stylistic advantage and can continue with his usual plan to try and take the fight to the ground. The only difference is that Edwards is far more advanced on his feet and this calls for even more transfer attempts than usual.

He cannot afford long exchanges and should rely on short combinations, followed by a takedown attempt. Of course, he can always throw a surprising kick or an unorthodox punch but he definitely does not have the strength for a knockout.

Moreover, Leon survived a heavy beating against the former champ in both fights and we do not see how Colby could have the strength to knock him down. If they reach the scorecards and the fight is as competitive as we expect it to be, we do not know if Edwards will have enough behind him to win. It depends on his work rate in the first few rounds. He will receive points for his significant strikes while Covington will collect all the points for ground control.

Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington Prediction: Edwards with a late stunner

Colby Covington is at a disadvantage only because of his size. He is not big enough for this division and the champ looks massive compared to him. It is always surprising how he manages to cut weight successfully. If Colby was slightly bigger physically, we would have placed our bets on him to win. Moreover, he is at a complete disadvantage on his feet and will rely on transfers.

The question is will Edwards will give him the freedom to exploit his strengths? He was too relaxed against Kamaru and gave him the opportunities, which the former champ failed to utilize. He cannot give Covington these chances or he will lose this match.

Overall, making a confident Edwards vs Covington prediction is impossible. If we see a finish, we feel like it would be in the 4th or 5th rounds. We doubt that Edwards will allow a decision here. What makes us believe in the late win is the fact that both fighters will open up and try to get a finish in the championship rounds. Covington will, however, continue to try to take the fight to the mat and get a submission but after 15-20 minutes, he will be far slower with the takedown attempts. This will give Leon more than one opportunity to find a gap and knock him down or even out.

• Leon Edwards to Win

• Leon Edwards to Win via KO/TKO