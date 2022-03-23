UFC DraftKings Promos 2022: Up to $1,000 for UFC Betting

Draftkings has made a name as one of the most advanced bookmakers in the industry. Covering a wide range or sports, it is also one of the best UFC betting apps out there.

DraftKings is now live in New York.

How to register on Draftkings

Registering on Draftkings takes less than 5 minutes and the process is simple and straightforward. We will cover the process in the following lines but there are certain requirements that should be mentioned at the start.

Fortunately, Draftkings is now legal and available in the UK, so British pundits can enjoy the platform. If you are located in the US, however, Draftkings is only available in several states. You can see the locations on the home page of the platform.

With this said, here is how to register on Draftkings:

1. Open the Draftkings website and choose the service you wish to register for – Fantasy, Sportsbook, Casino, or Marketplace. 2. Fill in a username, email, and password, and a Promo Code if you have one. 3. Continue with the next step which requires you to give your personal information. 4. Once done, you will have to secure your account and confirm your location. 5. Make your first deposit and enjoy the spoils of being a Draftkings member.

Draftkings FAQ: Everything you need to know about the bookmaker

When was Draftkings founded?

Draftkings is one of the newer betting platforms but they have already established themselves as one of the industry best. The company was founded in 2012.

When did Draftkings launch in the UK?

The company became legal in the United Kingdom in 2016.

Is there a welcome bonus for new users?

Draftkings provides some of the most incredible welcomes offers in the industry. The regular promotion gives you a chance to grab up to $1000 of free bets with your first deposit. The bonus is equal to 20% of that first installment. Of course, in order to get the full amount, you will have to deposit $20,000, which is highly unlikely.

Are there other offers?

DraftKings announced another promotion for new users that will be active in March and April 2022. It is available for brand new accounts and requires you to make a $5+ deposit. Then, you need to place a $5+ wager on a College Basketball fixture. If your bet is a winning one, you will receive $200 in free bets.

Which sports are available on DraftKings Sportsbook?

The catalog includes about 20 different sports, including all traditional ones and others that are quite rare in bookmakers. Besides soccer, basketball, and hockey, which have incredible coverage, the Draftkings UFC Betting section is one of the best in the business.

Are there any Draftkings UFC promos?

Currently, no Draftkings UFC promos are available on the platform but you can visit the ‘Promos' section and see all current offers.

Draftkings: Best Features

There are more than a few reasons why Draftkings is considered to be one of the best betting platforms in the world. The abundance of rare features makes it more than a traditional bookmaker – it is an advanced service like few others.

How To Bet Guides

Draftkings has a unique feature that aims to make your betting experience as easy and beneficial as it can be. Their How To Bet section provides insight into betting on different sports and markets.

The Betting Basics category includes six separate articles that give an in-depth review of all traditional betting markets such as – Moneyline, over/under, parlay.

The Sports Guides category also has six different pieces that focus on the process of betting on the most famous sports – football, basketball, hockey, and more. The DraftKings UFC guide is particularly useful.

If you are new to the pundit life, Draftkings has an explanation for everything you might ask in order to give you the best customer experience.

Live Betting and Cash Out

In the digital era, Live Betting has become a pundit-favorite and is mandatory for any professional bookmaker. As one of the industry's best, DraftKings has a live betting section, which offers hundreds of games per week. The odds are up there with the industry standards and the app is responsive and fast when it comes to confirming live bets.

Draftkings also introduced a handy cash-out feature that allows you to close existing active bets before full time. This feature is available for most sports and most markets, including UFC Draftkings bets.

DraftKings Casino

Most betting platforms nowadays offer a variety of services. Sports betting and Casino are the two most typical ones and when it comes to DraftKings, their casino platform is on another level. Few companies out there offer such an abundance of games – the DraftKings catalog includes over 700 titles that are available to all members.

From Slots, BlackJack, and Poker – to the Live Dealer games, you have it all. Moreover, DraftKings also hosts a variety of online tournaments with incredible prize pools and thousands of participants. As a member, you can join these games too.

How to Bet on UFC Fights Draftkings?

With the unmatched growth of MMA as a sport, the UFC has become a pundit-favorite. Millions of people bet on the weekly UFC events and it is safe to say that it is one of the ‘easier' sports to bet on given that it includes a 1 on 1 fight between two athletes. When it comes to this platform, the DraftKings UFC section is one of the easiest to use overall.

Even if you are a beginner in MMA and have no idea about how to bet on DraftKings UFC, the platform provides all the clever insight. If you want to learn more, you can visit the ‘How to bet on UFC fights Draftkings Guide', which is available in the How To Bet section on the website. There, you will find in-depth information about all the subtleties of UFC Betting as well as insight into all traditional markets – how to bet, what to look for, etc.

As for the UFC DraftKings features, the bookmaker offers lines for the entire Fight Cards of all events weekly. The number of markets depends on the importance of the event but generally, you will find Moneyline and Total Rounds options for all Cards. Betting is even easier than you think with the layout provided by DraftKings. All fights are listed and it takes seconds to select your picks and place a bet.

Unfortunately, there are no DraftKings UFC promos at the moment but you can expect such for some of the bigger events throughout the year.

DraftKings Review Final Verdict – Totally Recommended

With hundreds of solid bookmakers available around the world, standing out is an almost impossible task. DraftKings have achieved it in less than a decade with impeccable customer service and experience, and a well-rounded betting platform. Combine all the traditional services with unique additional features like the professional betting guides and you get DraftKings.

And when it comes to the UFC, DraftKings is one of the Best UFC Betting Apps in the world.