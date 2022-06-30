Use DraftKings UFC 276 Promo Code to Get $100 For Adesanya vs. Cannonier!

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns with a brand new massive pay-per-view event in the middle of the summer – the UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier. As this is the biggest event of the year to date, Draftkings have prepared two incredible bonuses for their customers – a $100 bonus and a 100% profit boost for any fight.

UFC 276: Predictions, Odds, Analysis

For such a massive event with two title fights, the UFC 276 fight card has a surprisingly low number of matches – only 12. As a comparison, the previous smaller UFC Vegas 57 had more than that. But of course, quality over quantity and we have some incredible bouts to bet on.

Adesanya vs Cannonier – Fight To Start Round 4

This fight should be a long one. Neither of these fighters has a good ground game and most of their performances have been on their feet. We saw that Adesanya is not in his best form in the previous fight he had, which also reached the scorecards. A 5-round bet would be a good option for this bout if you are looking for higher odds but the over 3.5 is a much safer option.

Alexander Volkanovski vs Max Holloway – Volkanovski To Win

This is easily one of the most anticipated fights in history due to the outcomes of the previous two times they fought. Most of the MMA community believed that Max Holloway should have won both fights and there is good reason to believe in this. But this will be the third fight between them and Volkanovski is an even stronger fighter than before while Max had only 2 fights since mid-2020. We expect Volkanovski to endure yet another 25-minute fight and to win it once again.

Pedro Munhoz vs Sean O'Malley – Under 2.5 Rounds

Sean O'Malley is the next big star of the UFC and he is one of the most entertaining fighters in the roster. He wants to entertain and he is always searching for that knockout. Munhoz will be his biggest challenge to date but we expect a quick fight with a knockout in the first or second rounds. The Draftkings UFC 276 odds are incredible and you can easily combine them with the Draftkings promo code.

DraftKings UFC 276 Promo Code – Everything you need to know

Draftkings has presented two individual offers that are available for first-time Draftkings customers. The promos are currently available in 15 states which you can check on the official website of the sportsbook.

Offer 1: Bet $5+ on UFC 276 and Get $100 Instantly Upon Bet Placement

How can a seasoned bettor resist such an offer – a free $100 bonus after a single $5 wager – and it does not matter if it is a winning or a losing one. If you place a winning bet, you will also receive all the cash winnings in your account.

Keep in mind that the offer is available for 7 days after the creation of your account. Moreover, remember that the first wager you place will be the qualifying one.

Offer 2: Double your money on a UFC 276 Same Game Parlay!

The second Draftkings Promo Code includes a parlay profit boost for any fight from UFC 276. This means that you will get a 100% profit boost if your bet is a winning one. There are some requirements, however.

The maximum eligible amount in this offer is $50 and the boost will expire once the last fight of the night begins. This means that you can only use it on the UFC 276.

Remember to select your boost before placing the actual bet and if you fail to see it appear, refresh the page and give it a second try.

UFC 276 Same Game Parlay offer

UFC 276 Adesanya vs Cannonier: What can you expect?

Even with the incredible number of massive pay-per-view events this year, the UFC 276 is easily the most anticipated fight card of 2022. You can expect another unbelievable night of mixed martial arts and unprecedented thrills.

As we approach the event, your time to use the incredible Draftkings UFC 276 Promo Code Offers decreases, so if you are not a customer yet, this is your best chance to get the most out of this massive fight card.