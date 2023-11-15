Bellator 301 Odds: Not All Champions are Favorites

Bellator returns with two championship fights in the same event. Yaroslav Amosov will defend his Welterweight World Championship and Sergio Pettis will defend his Bantamweight belt against the current interim champion. Here are the best Bellator 301 odds.

Bellator 301 Odds: The Best Amosov vs Jackson Odds

Amosov vs Jackson Odds – Moneyline

Yaroslav Amosov won the Welterweight title in 2021 and this will be his second defense. The truth is that he has not been inactive, he simply fought in the war in Ukraine and returned to fighting at the start of this year. He is unbeaten in his professional career and he is the obvious favorite. The odds for him to win here are -400 as opposed to +310 for his opponent.

Bellator Odds: Amosov vs Jackson Method of Victory

Not all bookmakers have released the full range of betting markets at this point but we expect them to appear sooner or later. Bet365 and DraftKings usually have some of the best MMA odds. As of right now, we only found this market on BetMGM. Here are the Bellator 301 odds:

• Amosov to win by KO, TKO or DQ: +300

• Amosov to win by Submission: +800

• Amosov to win by Decision or Technical Decision: -135.14

• Draw: +5000

• Jackson to win by KO, TKO, or DQ: +800

• Jackson to win by Submission: +1800

• Jackson to win by Decision or Technical Decision: +600

Bellator 301 Odds: Pettis vs Mix – Moneyline

Sergio Pettis is another Bellator champion who became inactive for a prolonged period but in his case, it was an injury. This led to Patchy Mix getting a title shot and winning the Interim Bantamweight Championship. The winner of this bout will unify the championship.

This is a very interesting situation as the champion is a heavy underdog. Pettis has been given +165 by most bookmakers while the interim champion has -200. Yes, Pettis suffered a bad injury and Patchy Mix is an extremely talented athlete. But aren't bookmakers making a mistake here?

Bellator 301 Betting Odds: Pettis vs Mix – Method of Victory

Once again, we are looking at the odds of BetMGM as they have been the first to add a wider variety of markets ahead of this event.

• Pettis to win by KO, TKO, or DQ: +700

• Pettis to win by Submission: +1900

• Pettis to win by Decision or Technical Decision: +350

• Draw: +5000

• Mix to win by KO, TKO, or DQ: +375

• Mix to win by Submission: +225

• Mix to win by Decision or Technical Decision: +200

Pitbull vs Shabliy Odds – Moneyline

We decided to take a closer look at this bout because it is as good as a championship fight. Patricky Pitbull will meet Alexander Shabliy for a spot in the Lightweight World Grand Prix final in 2024. If you are unaware of this tournament, the winner earns $1 million.

The curious fact here is that Pitbull is a former Bellator Lightweight Champion although he got a fairly undeserved title shot for the vacant belt and also lost it immediately to Usman Nurmagomedov. However, he is also a massive underdog in this match.

Bookmakers have given him almost zero chances and he is an underdog with +390 next to -550 for Shabliy, who is on a four-match winning streak and unbeaten in Bellator.

Bellator 301 Odds: Pitbull vs Shabliy – Method of Victory

Both fighters have diverse styles and this makes it difficult to predict the method of victory. If you still decide to bet on this market, here are the odds:

• Pitbull by KO, TKO, or DQ: +500

• Pitbull by Submission: +2500

• Pitbull by Decision or Technical Decision: +700

• Draw: +5000

• Shabliy by KO, TKO or DQ: +100

• Shabliy by Submission: +500

• Shabliy by Decision or Technical Decision: +250