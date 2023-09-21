Bellator 299 Payouts: Does Bellator Pay More than the UFC?

As we approach the Bellator event for this month, we have to take a closer look at the potential earnings of each fighter. How big are the Bellator 299 payouts and can they compare to the average UFC fighter pay. Here is everything you need to know.

Bellator Payouts: What will Eblen and Edwards Be Paid at Bellator 299?

When you compare the UFC with Bellator, it is quite clear that the Ultimate Fighting Championship is miles ahead. No other promotion can boast of the PPV numbers that the UFC has. And this would logically lead to higher purses, right? Surprisingly, it is not quite like that and when we compared the data from the last few events, the Bellator fighter pay is often higher than the numbers disclosed by the UFC.

Well, at least for the ‘smaller' bouts on the cards. When it comes to the main events and their biggest stars, the UFC still pays far more than Bellator. But Johnny Eblen and Fabian Edwards should still get the highest Bellator 299 payouts.

The champion (Eblen) last fought in February at Bellator 290 and back then, he earned about $150,000 for his fight. Based on the fact that he is still unbeaten and is even more popular now, we expect this number to be higher this time.

His opponent, Fabian Edwards, got paid the same amount ($150,000) for his last fight and he is not even the champion. Therefore, we think that we can expect about $200-250k at least for Ebden and around $200k for Edwards. Of course, the exact Bellator 299 prize money will be disclosed long after the actual event.

Bellator 299 Payouts: What the Rest of the Card Can Expect

Since we are getting closer to the anniversary event of Bellator, we expect a lot of bonuses here and higher purses. Of course, we do not have the full information about all fighters as some prefer to keep it private, but we can give rough estimates for each athlete on the card.

• Johnny Eblen – at least $200-250,000

• Fabian Edwards – at least $200,000

• Aaron Pico – at least $75,000

• Pedro Carvalho – at least $75,000

• Sinead Kavanagh – at least $33,000

• Sara Collins – at least $20,000

• Mads Burnell – at least $25,000

• Daniel Weichel – possibly over $100,000

• Sabah Homasi – at least $22,000

• Levan Chokheli – at least $10,000

The numbers you see above for the Bellator 299 payouts are all based on the latest information from the previous fight of each athlete. Only the numbers of Eblen and Edwards have been boosted because of the magnitude of their bout.

You can see some unusual purses right there, with Daniel Weichel having an impressive number. Remember that he is a legend in Bellator, being there since 2014. He will come out for his 57th professional fight and his record is 42-14. He last fought at Bellator 288 in November 2022 and he got paid $150,000. We are lowering his potential income here because he has not fought in a year.

Keep in mind that these are the Bellator 299 payouts for just showing up. If you win your fight, your purse doubles up. So, half of the fighters here will earn themselves some Bellator bonuses.