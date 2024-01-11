Ankalaev vs Walker Odds: Bookmakers Expect An Early Knockout

Magomed Ankalaev has to prove that he is contender-worthy against Johnny Walker for the second time in three months. The whole world will be against him after he hit Walker with an illegal strike in October. Here are the updated Ankalaev vs Walker odds for their rematch.

UFC Fight Night 234 Odds: The Best Ankalaev vs Walker Odds

Ankalaev vs Walker Odds – Moneyline

The odds are not much different from the ones we had for their bout in late October. Back then, Magomed Ankalaev was a huge favorite and everyone expected a knockout for the Russian. Ahead of this rematch, Ankalaev is once again a massive favorite with -550 next to +400 for Walker.

UFC Odds – Ankalaev vs Walker Method of Victory

This market gives us multiple options to pick the exact method of victory plus the winner of the bout. In some cases, this market gives us incredible opportunities and we believe that this is one of those bouts. Ankalaev has to prove a lot here and he will be looking for the knockout.

• Ankalaev via Decision or Technical Decision: +550

• Ankalev via KO, TKO or DQ: -200

• Ankalaev via Submission: +750

• Draw: +8000

• Walker via Decision or Technical Decision: +1200

• Walker via KO, TKO or DQ: +750

• Walker via Submission: +1800

Ankalaev vs Walker Round to Win Odds

If the Method of Victory market is not good enough for you and you want even higher odds, the Round to Win market is the best option for this event. While bookmakers expect an early finish here, you can bet on high odds for the late rounds, especially if you believe that Johnny Walker has a chance in this matchup. However, for your information, we have to note that before the illegal knee happened in the first match, Ankalaev was in full control.

• Round 1: Bookmakers really expect Ankalaev to get a knockout in the opening segment as the odds are +230 for him to win. Walker has been given +1600.

• Round 2: You can bet on the early finish in the second round at +350 for Magomed Ankalaev and +2200 for Walker.

• Round 3: The third-round finish has been valued at +550 for Ankalaev and +3300 for Johnny Walker.

• Round 4: The fourth-round finish is possible and bookmakers give Ankalaev +850 while you can bet on Walker at +3300.

• Round 5: A late finish is also possible and the odds are the highest at +1400 for Ankalaev and +3300 for Walker.

Ankalaev vs Walker Odds – Total Rounds

We normally do not include this market in our analysis but this is a convenient bout for over/under betting. That is because the fighters will both try to win as early as possible. Walker looked clueless in the short three minutes we saw in the first bout while Ankalaev has to prove that he can win without dirty tricks. After a draw and a no-contest in the last two bouts, he will be desperate to get a knockout.

• Over 1.5 Rounds: -165

• Over 2.5 Rounds: +130

• Over 3.5 Rounds: +215

• Over 4.5 Rounds: +330

• Under 1.5 Rounds: +125

• Under 2.5 Rounds: -175

• Under 3.5 Rounds: -310

• Under 4.5 Rounds: -500

Best UFC Fight Night 234 Betting Odds from the Rest of the Card

Main Card

• Light-Heavyweight: Magomed Ankalaev (-550) vs Johnny Walker (+400)

• Flyweight: Matheus Nicolau (+225) vs Manel Kape (-275)

• Lightweight: Jim Miller (-138) vs Gabriel Benitez (+110)

• Bantamweight: Ricky Simon (-175) vs Mario Bautista (+150)

• Middleweight: Phil Hawes (+110) vs Brunno Ferreira (-138)

Prelims:

• Heavyweight: Andrei Arlovski (+500) vs Waldo Cortes-Acosta (-700)

• Welterweight: Matthew Semelsberger (-125) vs Preston Parsons (+100)

• Bantamweight: Marcus McGhee (-250) vs Gaston Bolanos (+200)

• Bantamweight: Farid Basharat (-300) vs Taylor Lapilus (+240)

• Featherweight: Westin Wilson (+700) vs Jean Silva (-1200)

• Lightweight: Nikolas Motta (+275) vs Tom Nolan (-350)

• Flyweight: Joshua Van (-250) vs Felipe Bunes (+200)

There are no surprises in the Ankalaev vs Walker odds but we do feel that there are several bouts on this card where the favorites may lose. This will be a great event to kickstart the new year in the UFC.