Best MMA/UFC Betting Sites for 2022

Mixed Martial Arts have become a fan-favorite sport to millions around the world for multiple reasons – the exclusiveness of the events and the thrill of watching combat sports. But when it comes to betting, which are the best UFC apps and sites out there?

5 Best MMA Betting Sites & Sportsbooks

Mixed Martial Arts and the UFC, in particular, has become such a widespread sport that it is readily available in most bookmakers nowadays. It is not difficult to find UFC betting sites but there are those that stand out in the mix. Here are our top five:

• BetMGM • Draftkings • Caesars • Bet365 • Fanduel

BetMGM: Our recommended sportsbook

BetMGM is an incredible example of a customer-oriented bookmaker that comes up with countless offers and promotions for its loyal clients. Such include the UFC as well. While MMA is not widely covered on BetMGM, their UFC section ranks as one of the best globally.

You will find betting options for all UFC events throughout the year and there is a wider range of markets than most other platforms. Even the smaller Fight Nights that take place almost every week have at least four markets available. These are the “Fight Outcome”, “Total Rounds”, “Alternative Method of Result”, and the “Fight to go to Distance”. Overall, BetMGM is a worthy choice if you are looking for new UFC betting sites.

DraftKings Sportsbook

In only a few years, DraftKings has become one of the most advanced betting platforms and their UFC coverage nowadays is as good as that of Bet365 and other renowned bookmakers.

While the range or markets depends on the UFC event, bigger competitions include multiple options. Of course, all UFC Fight Nights have the fight outcome and total rounds markets but bigger events boast with over a dozen unique options.

There are markets for each of the different types of fight outcome – decision, finish, submission. There are individual markets for betting on rounds – when the fight will end or the regular over/under rounds. Overall, DraftKings undoubtedly is one of the best UFC betting sites out there.

Caesars Sportsbook

Coral is another viable option for UFC Betting although their range of markets is more limited than others on our list. This is the main issue you might have with Coral – you will find more markets only for the bigger events.

Nevertheless, Coral offers something that most other bookmakers don't – you can bet on other organizations such as Bellator, which is a rarity. They also cover most of the smaller UFC events such as Fight Nights.

In most cases, Coral offers all of the traditional markets you find on MMA betting sites – fight outcome, method of victory, and over/under.

BET365

Bet365 always seems to be in the front line for anything new that comes up in the betting world and it shouldn't surprise us that they were among the first to introduce MMA betting.

You will find markets for all of the UFC events throughout the year as well as other organizations occasionally. But while you can find the UFC in most bookmakers nowadays, Bet365 offers one of the widest varieties of markets for bigger events, which makes it one of the best UFC betting sites.

In most bookies, you get two main markets – fight outcome and total rounds. In Bet365, these options exist but there is a big list of more complex and diverse options. Good examples are the “Fight to go to Distance”, “Method and Round Combination”, and “Method of Victory Double Chance”.

Fanduel

Fanduel is our fifth and final suggestion for the best MMA betting sites. While some of the previous suggestions might seem like a better option, Fanduel is the perfect alternative if you are looking for something other than the UFC.

This is where Fanduel stands out. None of the other betting sites on our list offer betting options on the PFL – the Professional Fighters League. Fanduel covers all fight nights of this unique organization.

There is one downside to Fanduel – the range of markets is limited for smaller MMA events and you can mostly bet on who will win a fight. Nevertheless, they offer some of the best odds in the industry, so Betfair remains a suitable alternative.

Which are the biggest events in MMA?

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)

It would be strange if this list did not start with the UFC. In 1993, the history of modern mixed martial arts began with the UFC 1 tournament in Denver. Over time, the new sport moved away from “fights without rules” and acquired a clear framework, becoming one of the most popular spectacles on the planet.

Now the UFC is the place where the most high-profile fights in the world take place, where the strongest fighters are gathered and the biggest money is spinning. We can say that this promotion drags the global popularity of mixed martial arts.

Moreover, it is the most widespread in terms of betting opportunities as the UFC is available in most betting platforms nowadays.

Bellator

The history of this promotion began in 2008. For the first four years of its existence, Bellator determined first its champions, and then the contenders for them by holding regular Grand Prix, but in 2014, ex-president of the sunk Strikeforce Scott Cocker came to power in the league, and this practice was abandoned.

Now Bellator is a classic mixed martial arts league. If before top fighters could only move from Bellator to the UFC, now reverse transitions are often carried out. The so-called No. 2 promotion currently has very solid lineups in individual divisions, for example, the Bellator light heavyweight division can compete with the UFC's 205-pound division.

Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Since 2018, this league has been holding a regular season and playoffs, which determine the winner of the annual tournament. i.e. the league champion. For winning the tournament, the champion receives $1 million. Thus, the PFL is the only major promotion in this sport that has a format similar to the leading North American sports leagues such as the NHL (hockey), NBA (basketball), NFL (American football), and MLB (baseball).

Competitions are held in six weight categories. In the regular season, fighters earn points. The eight fighters with the most points in each weight category advance to the playoffs. Points are awarded according to the following scheme: the losing fighter gets nothing, the winner – 3 points, in case of a draw, each of the participants in the fight gets one point.

How to choose your Betting Sites for MMA?

The legality of the bookmaker

Obviously, you can make the difference between a legal bookmaker and a fake one. However, there is more to look out for when picking out your MMA betting sites. While you may be able to open the website or app of a certain bookie, it does not guarantee that you can use it for betting in your country. Make sure to check if that bookmaker is legal in your location.

The presence of a mobile application

In our digital age, not having a mobile app is not a good sign. In addition, the bookmaker's application will always allow you to “keep your finger on the pulse” and monitor the odds without wasting time. Moreover, you will be able to track your bets and cash out at any time.

Payout speed

Compare the withdrawal speed of several bookmakers to find the best option.

Promotions for loyal players

Large bookmakers offer other bonuses in addition to the welcome bonus for new players. It is quite possible to use them for betting on MMA fights

User reviews

The best reviews come from friends and colleagues who have used a particular betting site. But, if no one from your environment is interested in betting, then look for reviews on the internet. Also, ask for an opinion about a particular bookmaker on the MMA forums. Such an opinion is likely to be unbiased.

Key features

This part should be obvious – nobody wants an MMA betting site that has no cash out option for example. Live streaming is also a good plus although it is usually not available for MMA/UFC events.

MMA Betting: FAQ

Is it effective to bet on fight favorites?

While favorites win the greater percentage of fights, it is always mandatory to do your own research about each fighter. Sometimes, a fighter will be placed as favorite as he is the bigger name or more experienced but his current state might be horrible. Always do a thorough background check of each fighter and how he prepared for the given fight.

Which events are the best for beginners?

The answer is obvious – the Ultimate Fighting Championship should be your starting point. It includes the biggest names in the sport, which means that it is the most covered in terms of stats and information. Moreover, it is the most widespread and it is available in most betting sites.

Is there Live betting for MMA?

The availability of live betting depends on the bookmaker. Normally, it is available and platforms such as Bet365 offer it for all UFC events. In other bookmakers, it might not be available.