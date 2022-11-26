Jose Zepeda vs. Regis Prograis: Weigh-In Results & Betting Odds

Jose Zepeda & Regis Prograis both made weight ahead of their super lightweight clash live on FITETV and PPV.com.

We are hours away from crowning a new WBC super lightweight champion. Jose Zepeda (35-2) and Regis Prograis (27-1) will finally meet in the ring to determine who deserves the title. The Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA, also known as the “War Grounds,” will be where this one gets all sorted out. Both men made it under the super lightweight limit of 140 and looked like they were in the best shape of their careers.

JOSE ZEPEDA VS. REGIS PROGRAIS BETTING ODDS

Per BetMGM, Regis Prograis is the favorite at -400, and Jose Zepeda is the underdog at +333.

Regis Prograis: Decision +175; KO/TKO +100

Draw: +1600

Jose Zepeda: Decision +650; KO/TKO +800

JOSE ZEPEDA VS. REGIS PROGRAIS WEIGH-IN RESULTS

All photos by Tom Hogan.

