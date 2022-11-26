Connect with us

Betting Boxing Betting

Jose Zepeda vs. Regis Prograis: Weigh-In Results & Betting Odds

Betting Boxing Betting

Jose Zepeda vs. Regis Prograis: Live Stream, Betting Odds & Fight Card

UFC & MMA Betting

UFC Fight Night 215 Odds: Main Card, Prelims, Analysis and Predictions

UFC & MMA Betting

Lewis vs Spivac Prediction: UFC Vegas 65 Betting Odds and Picks

UFC & MMA Betting

UFC 281 Full Card Predictions, Previews, Live Odds and Betting Lines

UFC & MMA Betting

Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira Prediction: UFC 281 Betting Odds and Picks

Betting Boxing Betting

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Denzel Bentley: Weigh-In Results & Betting Odds

Betting Boxing Betting USA Worldwide

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Denzel Bentley: Preview, Prediction & Betting Odds

Announcements Boxing Betting UK

Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Deji: Live Stream, Fight Card & Betting Odds

UFC & MMA Betting

How to Bet on MMA - An Online Guide

Betting

Jose Zepeda vs. Regis Prograis: Weigh-In Results & Betting Odds

Published

11 hours ago

on

Jose Zepeda vs. Regis Prograis: Weigh-In Results & Betting Odds
Photo Credit: Tom Hogan

Jose Zepeda & Regis Prograis both made weight ahead of their super lightweight clash live on FITETV and PPV.com.

We are hours away from crowning a new WBC super lightweight champion. Jose Zepeda (35-2) and Regis Prograis (27-1) will finally meet in the ring to determine who deserves the title. The Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA, also known as the “War Grounds,” will be where this one gets all sorted out. Both men made it under the super lightweight limit of 140 and looked like they were in the best shape of their careers.

Prediction 1

Zepeda by Decision

+650

BET HERE >

Odds from

Prediction 2

Prograis by Decision

+100

BET HERE >

Odds from

JOSE ZEPEDA VS. REGIS PROGRAIS BETTING ODDS

Per BetMGM, Regis Prograis is the favorite at -400, and Jose Zepeda is the underdog at +333.

Regis Prograis: Decision +175; KO/TKO +100

Draw: +1600

Jose Zepeda: Decision +650; KO/TKO +800

JOSE ZEPEDA VS. REGIS PROGRAIS WEIGH-IN RESULTS

Zepeda (139.4) & Prograis (139)

Prediction 1

Prograis by TKO/KO

+100

BET HERE >

Odds from

Prediction 2

Zepeda by TKO/KO

+800

BET HERE >

Odds from

Valle (107.4) & Bermudez(106)

Prediction 1

Valle to Win

-190

BET HERE >

Odds from

Prediction 2

Bermudez to Win

+175

BET HERE >

Odds from

Jalolov (247.6) & Harper (260)

Prediction 1

Jalolov to Win

-5000

BET HERE >

Odds from

Prediction 2

Harper to Win

+1200

BET HERE >

Odds from

Conwell (153.8) & Abreu (154)

Prediction 1

Conwell to Win

-2000

BET HERE >

Odds from

Prediction 2

Abreu to Win

+900

BET HERE >

Odds from

All photos by Tom Hogan.

You can follow Abe on Twitter @abeg718 and subscribe to “The Boxing Rush Hour Show” podcast on all streaming platforms.

Related Topics:

Born and raised in the Bronx, New York City, Abe grew up in a family who were and still are die-hard boxing fans. He started contributing boxing articles to NYF in 2017. Abe through his hard work, has made his way up the ranks and is now the editor at NYFights. He is also a member of the Boxing Writers Association of America (BWAA).

Continue Reading