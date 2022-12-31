Jets vs Seahawks prediction: Latest 2022 NFL Odds, Spread, Preview

Jets vs Seahawks prediction and preview of the game

Seattle hasn’t looked good ever since that trip to Munich in November. The Seahawks started the 2022/2023 season 6-3 but are now 7-8 after losing 5 out of their last 6 games. Staying true to their Cinderella story, it looks like their clock has struck midnight. Seattle is still alive when it comes to making the playoffs, but this looks like a long shot right now. The Seattle Seahawks odds to make the playoffs currently sit at +290. Not very optimistic.

With the Jets, it’s been a way better season than their previous few. However, QB Zach Wilson’s play has been the root of many heated debates. It seems like the public has finally arrived at the conclusion that the former No. 2 pick is simply no good. Backup Mike White has outclassed him in every category when starting a game.

Not only that, but it seems like the whole Jets’ locker room has responded well to White starting games and not Wilson. This looks like something you can’t come back from and Zach’s tenure with the New York team might be coming to an end. Over their last 10 games, the Jets have covered the spread 5 times but, three of their 5 failed covers came at home.

Match facts for the Jets vs Seahawks 2022 game

New York Jets odds on the Money Line: -125

New York Jets spread betting odds: -1.5 @ -110

Kickoff: January 1 st , 2023, at 16:05

Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

Our best Jets vs Seahawks picks and predictions for the game on Sunday

Here are the top two Jets vs Seahawks predictions that we have for you. Check them out.

NY Jets spread betting: Jets to cover -1.5 @ -110

This line moved from -3.0 to -1.5 and now we like the Jets. Initially, it looked like it will go up even more through the key number all the way to -3.5. This wasn’t the case as a lot of money was bet on the Seahawks. Now the action is a little bit more even but at this spread, we are backing the New York Jets to cover and win the game.

It just looks like the Seahawks do not have a lot left in the tank. Geno Smith will make his 1-2 crucial mistakes and the Jets will win at least by a field goal. As mentioned above, the Jets are poised to make a playoff run and with Mike White under center the whole team plays better.

Jets vs Seahawks prediction on the total: Over 42.5

This total looks a little bit conservative to us. We reckon we are buying the total low right now. The last two games the Seahawks played did not go over 34 points. With the Jets, it’s the last three games that failed to surpass 37 points.

So, it’s very easy to assume that this will be a low-scoring game too. However, the weather conditions are going to be favorable for a decent passing game. Both quarterbacks like to throw downfield and to take chances. We also don’t expect a conservative game plan from any of the two coaches.

The Jets playoff chances depend heavily on winning the game, so we expect them to come out guns blazing. The Seahawks are currently the 8th seed in the NFC and this win is vital to their playoff hopes. None of the teams will hold back.

FAQ regarding the Jets vs Seahawks prediction and current line

Here are the top questions related to the Jets vs Seahawks prediction of that Week 17 matchup

What is the current line for the Jets to win and cover?

The Jets are at -125 on the Money Line and are -1.5 @ -110 on the spread betting for that game.

Can the Seahawks make the playoffs?

The Seahawks odds to make the playoffs are currently +290 which is gives them a chance unless they lose.

What are some interesting Jets ATS betting trends that I might like?