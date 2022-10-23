Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva: Live Stream, Betting Odds & Fight Card

Connect with us

Betting

Photo Credit: Esther Lin/Showtime

If and when Jake Paul defeats Anderson Silva on Saturday evening will you salute the social media manipulator, who took up boxing as a side hustle in 2018?

No, you probably won’t if you are pre disposed to being dismissive of Jake’s track record in boxing,  stemming from the fact that you lament the amount of attention he gets.

Guess what?

The 25 year old cruiserweight Paul doesn’t care, as long as you are interested enough to tune in to see how he performs against graybeard MMA legend Silva on the Showtime PPV event.

Jake Paul is 22 years younger than Silva, that should be helpful to the still neophyte boxer on fight night.

The legend from Brazil Silva is 47, the ‘Hate Jake’ set will point out, and once again, the younger Paul brother won’t be fighting a full fledged pugilist.

True, and true.

But Silva (3-1 as a boxer) isn’t some Ben Askren, he knows his way around a ring, knows what to do with his hands. Silva decisioned Julio Cesar Chavez Jr in their June 19, 2021 eight rounder.

Prediction 1

Paul by TKO/KO

+300

Odds from

Prediction 2

Silva by TKO/KO

+200

Odds from

OK, yes, we’re talking “Jackpot Junior” here, his best days are long past.

But…The son of the legend had 58 pro boxing bouts under his belt at the time. You can hate the current state of the game, but this player, Jake Paul, he deserves a measure of respect for elevating his skills to this level this quickly.

Oh…you thinking what I’m thinking? Jake vs Jackpot Junior next, if JP handles Silva?

JAKE PAUL VS. ANDERSON SILVA BETTING ODDS

Per BetMGM, Paul is the favorite at -120, and Anderson Silva is the underdog at +110.

Jake Paul: Decision +200; KO/TKO +300

Draw: +1400

Anderson Silva: Decision +450; KO/TKO +200

Prediction 1

Paul by Decision

+200

Odds from

Prediction 2

Silva by Decision

+450

Odds from

JAKE PAUL VS. ANDERSON SILVA FIGHT DATE, START TIME

  • Date: Saturday, October 29 
  • Main card: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT
  • Main event ringwalks (approx): 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT

These timings could change due to the length of the undercard fights.

WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS JAKE PAUL VS. ANDERSON SILVA?

  • U.S.: Showtime PPV
  • UK: FITE TV

JAKE PAUL VS. ANDERSON SILVA FIGHT CARD

  • Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva; cruiserweight
  • Uriah Hall vs. Le'Veon Bell; cruiserweight
  • Ashton Sylve vs. Braulio Rodriguez; super featherweight
  • Chris Avila vs. Mikhail Varshavski; cruiserweight
  • Danny Barrios vs. Edgar Ortiz Jr.; super bantamweight
  • Adrian Rodriguez vs. Dominique Griffin; super bantamweight
  • Antonio Nieves vs. Alexandro Santiago; bantamweight

