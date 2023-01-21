Giants vs Eagles Prediction Divisional Round NFL Playoffs: Latest Odds, Spread, Preview

Giants vs Eagles Prediction and Matchup Preview

The New York Giants (10-7-1) will attempt to avoid the 3-0 sweep at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles (14-3), the top seed in the NFC. The Giants won their first playoff game since winning Super Bowl 46 last week in Minnesota.

Teams going for the 3-0 sweep are 15-9 (.625) after the 49ers completed it last week against Seattle. But in the divisional round, these teams are 3-2 with the last two failing to pull it off, including the 2007 Cowboys against the Giants in an NFC East battle.

New York’s offense comes in hot while the Eagles have had some struggles down the stretch with injuries to quarterback Jalen Hurts and right tackle Lane Johnson. Both are expected to be good to go this week after getting a bye to rest, and the only real injury concern is corner Avonte Maddox, who has been ruled out. But the Eagles still have excellent corners in Darius Slay and James Bradberry.

Few expected the Giants and rookie head coach Brian Daboll to win a playoff game before the Eagles in Year 2 of Nick Sirianni with Hurts, but the Giants will have a significant talent gap to make up here. When the starters played each other in Week 14, the Eagles scored a season-high 48 points in a 48-22 blowout.

But the Giants played backups in Week 18, took Philly’s best shot and only lost 22-16 as a 16-point underdog. We’ll see if the late-season trends continue and if the Giants can pull off another giant upset in the month of January.

The NFL divisional round odds have the Eagles as a 7.5-point home favorite with a total of 48 points.

Players to watch in the Giants vs Eagles 2022 divisional round game

The key players in this game according to our experts are:

New York Giants

Dexter Lawrence: The defensive end had a career year with 36 pressures and 7.5 sacks to make his first Pro Bowl in his fourth season. He was also a threat in the Minnesota wild card win last week. He’ll need to attack the mobile Hurts in this matchup to give the Giants a fighting chance. The Eagles have turned the ball over nine times in their three losses this year.

Philadelphia Eagles

A.J. Brown: This is the kind of game the Eagles acquired Brown for. Even though his Titans disappointed in the last two postseasons, Brown scored a touchdown in both of those games and played very well. He usually puts on a show in big games. But he’ll have to deal with a defense that shut down Justin Jefferson last week and held him under 50 yards.

Our best Giants vs Eagles predictions of the game this Saturday

We have two NFL divisional-round predictions for this third matchup of Giants vs Eagles since December.

Giants vs. Eagles Point Spread Pick: Giants +7.5 (-110)

The Giants vs. Eagles spread opened with the Eagles as a 7.5-point home favorite and has remained consistent.

The Giants are 14-4 ATS, the best record in the league this year. This team has been an underdog since Week 1, and Brian Daboll, who has a great shot at Coach of the Year honors, does a good job of getting the most out of his team.

Daniel Jones in particular is coming on at the right time, leading the Giants to over 28 points in back-to-back starts after they never scored that much in the first 15 games this season. We’ll see how much of that was facing a bad Minnesota defense, but the Eagles have not been as strong defensively as they were earlier in the season.

In fact, the Eagles look like a team that peaked too early at 8-0. During that undefeated start, the Eagles had scored 133 points in the second quarter, the most in NFL history through eight games in second quarters. They were just the third team since 1970 to not trail in the second half of their first eight games. They dominated teams before halftime.

But since then, the Eagles are just a 6-3 team, and they rank ninth in points scored in the second quarter in 2022 over the last night games. That’s nothing special. Throw in some injuries to big names, and you get a team that is still looking for a real signature win in the Hurts era after going 0-7 against playoff teams last season.

But the Eagles did win 48-22 in Week 14. We’ll see how much of that can carry over, but the Giants’ backups did a great job in Week 18 of not allowing Hurts to throw or run for a touchdown for the first time all season.

The Eagles should win this game, but as we saw last week with Dolphins-Bills and Ravens-Bengals, division games are hard and often weird. Teams know each other too well, and this is the third time since Week 14 that these teams are facing each other.

With the Giants having nothing to lose, and with the recent improvements in Daniel Jones’ game, this team has a shot for a shocking upset. It really depends on the defense getting some takeaways as that’s how the Eagles have lost games this year. The Commanders were great on third down and created four takeaways in Philadelphia’s first loss of the season. The Cowboys also got four takeaways and converted a third-and-30 in the fourth quarter to beat the Eagles in Week 16.

We’ll see if the Giants can do anything like that, but we’ll take them to cover the spread at the very least for your NFL bet of the week.

Eagles Prop: Dallas Goedert Over 4.5 Receptions (-115)

One player the Eagles are glad to have back is tight end Dallas Goedert. He was injured in the Washington loss, and he has only played one game with Hurts since then. But that one game was last week against the Giants, and he had six catches for 46 yards.

It was his sixth game this season with over 4.5 receptions, something he has done in half the games this year. But the Giants looked very vulnerable against Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson in the last two matchups. Hockenson had 13 and 10 catches in those games.

If the Giants try to take away one of the outside receivers like A.J. Brown or DeVonta Smith, then Goedert should have a big game at tight end in the middle of the field as Hurts’ security blanket.

Trust him to hit his over in catches in this one.

Frequently asked questions about the Giants vs Eagles game in Divisional Round

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Why do they call Boston Scott the Giant Killer?

Eagles running back Boston Scott has scored a touchdown in all eight games against the Giants in his career. He has scored 10 of his 17 career touchdowns against New York.

How are the Giants as a road underdog?

The Giants are 7-1 ATS as a road underdog this season, the best record in the league for any team with multiple games in that scenario.

Is there any betting trend to worry about for the Eagles?

Jalen Hurts was charted as having his three most inaccurate passing games of the season in his last three starts, including both games against the Giants. The Eagles struggle to win by many points when he is not aggressive and accurate as a passer.